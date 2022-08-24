Read full article on original website
Peoria firefighters battle house fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to the area of E. Virginia and N. Missouri Avenues, just after 3 a.m. Friday, on reports of smoke inside a residence. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. The fire was extinguished in less than 30 minutes.
Skydiver found dead Saturday near Skydive Chicago
The LaSalle Sheriff's Office is investigating a tragic accident Saturday northeast of Ottawa. Deputies were called to a cornfield about 12:25pm south of Skydive Chicago. A skydiver was found deceased in the field. At the same time, Serena and Sheridan Fire/EMS were dispatched to the same area - near 3215...
Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
2 people seriously injured in shooting and stabbing incidents in Peoria
At least two people were seriously injured during a series of violent episodes in Peoria late Friday and overnight. Peoria Police said they were all separate incidents. The most high-profile incident happened during the Peoria High-Metamora football game Friday night at Peoria Stadium. A fight broke out in the stands, leading to a pause and ultimate cancellation of the game. Metamora elected not to finish the game, leading to a forfeit.
Driver extricated from vehicle in Thursday morning rollover
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was extricated from their vehicle Thursday morning after a rollover accident on War Memorial Drive, Peoria Police and Fire report. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, firefighters and paramedics responded to a one-vehicle accident on eastbound War Memorial at Sheridan. A car had rolled over and hit a tree on the side of the road.
Expert: Work now to avoid a winter repeat of skyrocketing electricity and heating costs
PEORIA, Ill. — Most of us have experienced higher utility bills this summer, and, it looks like the situation won’t improve much this winter. Brad Johnson, with AAA Northgate- One Hour Heating and Air, says to bring heating bills down, make sure your windows and doors have a good seal on them, and set the temperature back when you can.
WATCH: Hale Church demolished after standing for over a century
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Friday, Peoria’s Hale Church came down after more than a hundred years of serving the West Bluff community. The church fell into disrepair in recent years, despite many attempts to salvage it. Alex Gaul was at the scene on High Street, with more...
Police in two communities investigate overnight car burglaries
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in two Tazewell County communities say they saw a slew of burglaries to cars late Thursday night into Friday morning. Police in Morton says parts of six streets had vehicles broken into. Authorities in Green Valley say much the same thing, but didn’t specify where.
Juvenile arrested in Peoria with ‘ghost’ handgun
PEORIA (WMBD) — A male juvenile was arrested Saturday on gun-related charges after police seized a ghost handgun with an extended magazine. A ghost gun is self-assembled, oftentimes with parts purchased online, and doesn’t have a serial number. According to the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, they...
Program launched to help repair Peoria homes
PEORIA (WEEK) - Some Peoria homeowners who want to make repairs to their houses can now apply for grants to help get the job done. The money comes from $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received a year and a half ago. After the city of Peoria...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
Irish Fest is when Peoria’s ‘eyes are smiling’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The green is taking over Downtown Peoria this weekend. This is the 42nd year for Peoria Irish Fest, celebrating Irish culture in Central Illinois. In fact, this is Illinois’ largest Celtic festival outside of Chicago. Crews were putting the final touches on the event...
Peoria opioid deaths down, but new dangers surface
The good news is the number of opioid-related overdose deaths is down dramatically since the drug NARCAN was made available to Peorians a few years ago. That's according to panelists at the recent “O+ Educate and Activate: Trends in Opioid Use, Treatment and Harm Reduction” roundtable held in Peoria's North Valley neighborhood on Aug. 24.
Peoria Police want to make ‘lateral hires’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says now is the time for police officers in other communities to become officers in Peoria instead. The department is making a push for what are called “lateral hires” — and the incentives for those hires to happen.
