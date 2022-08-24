Read full article on original website
12thman.com
Texas A&M to Add 23 Premium Suites at Kyle Field
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- To strengthen Kyle Field’s position as the country’s premier college football venue, Texas A&M University officials announced Friday a construction project that will feature the addition of 23 new suites to the south end of Kyle Field. Construction will commence following the final game...
12thman.com
Aggies Fall in Three to No. 25 San Diego
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Aggie volleyball team (1-1) fell in three sets (17-25, 15-25, 22-25) to the nationally-ranked San Diego Toreros (2-0) in Saturday afternoon's match inside Reed Arena. The Aggies struggled offensively, as newcomers Caroline Meuth and Logan Lednicky led the team with eight kills each. Defensively,...
12thman.com
MATCH PREVIEW: vs. New Mexico State
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies look to start their season with four consecutive shutouts for just the second time in school annals when the Maroon & White host New Mexico State in Saturday's 7 p.m. Fish Camp Night contest at Ellis Field. Fish Camp Night is...
12thman.com
Aggies Top Hawai’i in Five-Set Thriller to Open Season
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Aggie volleyball team (1-0) opened the 2022 Texas A&M Invitational with a 3-2 win over Hawai'i (0-1) Friday afternoon. The victory marked the fourth time in five seasons that the Aggies have opened their season with a win. The newcomers led the way, as...
