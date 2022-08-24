Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: More severe weather possible starting Sunday afternoon
MINNEAPOLIS -- After severe storms caused flash flooding at the Minnesota State Fair and left thousands without power across the Twin Cities Saturday, more inclement weather is possible Sunday. It's a Next Weather Alert day due to the severe threat, which will begin around 3 p.m. and last until 3...
Nature: California coastline
"Sunday Morning" takes us along the California coast, where birds – and not just surfers – enjoy the waves. Videographer: Luke Thomas.
California is first state to ban sale of gas-powered vehicles
Following California's decision this week to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, other states like Virginia are expected to follow suit. Tom Wait has more on this trending, challenging transformation of the automobile industry.
California to install solar panels over canals to fight drought, a first in the U.S.
In an effort to combat the devastating drought conditions hitting California, the Golden State will become the first in the nation to install solar panel canopies over canals. The $20 million pilot project funded by the state has been dubbed "Project Nexus." It will consist of an estimated 8,500 feet of solar panels installed over three sections of Turlock Irrigation District (TID) canals in Central California. It is expected to break ground in the fall, and be completed by 2023. The project was first announced back in February.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Police No Longer Need To See Drivers Do This To Write A Ticket
As children across Michigan are heading back to school it's important to be aware of your surroundings and follow school speed zone laws. A new law being implemented is trying to protect kids who ride the bus and punish drivers who don't stop when a bus turns on its flashing lights and stop sign.
Ancient Egyptian artifact up to 3,000 years old seized by federal agents in Tennessee
A stone sculpture that arrived in Memphis, Tennessee, earlier this month was discovered to be a centuries-old artifact from Egypt. After properly identifying the object, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers confiscated it, according to a statement from the agency. Paperwork for the artifact, which arrived from Europe on...
Border Patrol rescues baby, toddler left in Arizona desert
The Border Patrol says one of its agents rescued an infant and a toddler who were left alone by migrant smugglers in western Arizona's Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. A migrant in a group of border crossers arrested Thursday west of the Lukeville, Arizona, port of entry alerted an agent to the children's location.
Home, sweet shipping container
In 2016 Zack and Brie Smithey built their dream home in St. Charles, Missouri: a 3BR, 2.5 bath, 3,000 sq. ft., two-story structure made out of eight shipping containers. Now, they're helping other people build container homes. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with homeowners who refuse to be boxed into traditional notions of home construction. (Originally broadcast May 22, 2022.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
I-96 closed for over three hours due to traffic jam
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Part of the I-96 freeway was shut down while crews respond to a traffic incident involving a mobile home. I-96 is closed at Exit #46, near the overpass that allows traffic to take M-6. Michigan Department of Transportation publicized the shutdown at 4:20 pm on...
kjzz.com
Understaffed centers, overworked dispatchers raise concerns about 911 wait times
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In her seven years as a dispatcher with the Utah Department of Public Safety, Monica Phillips has handled a lot of calls. Among those was the life she may have saved by coaching a 911 caller to stay in his car with his seatbelt on after he crashed on the highway during a snow storm.
"Texas miracle died in Uvalde": Mysterious billboards urge people not to move to Texas
A billboard recently put up in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up and why, CBS Bay Area's Reed Cowan reports. Featuring an ominous-looking man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle...
Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!
What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This grass can save residents water, money in Utah's drought
A specially-created blend of grass called "SLC Turf Trade" uses at least 30% less water than others, while still looking green.
Shots fired, building damaged at Allendale complex
Ottawa County Sheriff's are investigating reports of shots fired at an Allendale apartment complex early Saturday morning.
recordpatriot.com
Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface
The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
Man, 39, dies after being hit by car while walking on US-31
HOLLAND, Michigan — A man died after being hit by a car while walking on US-31, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Greenly Street in Holland Township around 9:28 p.m. Saturday. Police say a 39-year-old man from Holland was crossing the...
Great Lakes Now
Leaking landfills: Unregulated coal ash poses a buried, brewing threat to Lake Michigan and beyond, new lawsuit says
At almost 300 sites on the Great Lakes and coast to coast, unregulated buried and landfilled coal ash is putting water supplies at risk, alleges a federal lawsuit filed August 25. This threat is in addition to contamination from up to 700 coal ash repositories that are covered by 2015...
Transcript: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on "Face the Nation," Aug. 28, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan that aired Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back. We are joined now by Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan. Governor, good to see you. Good morning. MARYLAND GOV. LARRY HOGAN: Morning. MAJOR...
Police searching for man accused of robbing Kent Co. bank
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning is still at large, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. Police learned of the robbery just after 11 a.m. at the Fifth Third on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue. Police say no...
CBS News
532K+
Followers
64K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0