ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Man faces 12 animal cruelty charges in Spartanburg County

By Nikolette Miller, Sophia Radebaugh
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YkyJF_0hU5xNoM00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing 12 charges of animal cruelty Wednesday morning in Greer.

Joevaughn Leon Meredith, 36, of Greer was arrested on 12 counts of first-offense ill-treatment of animals.

The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department responded to a residence around 9:45 a.m. on the 2300 block of Brockman McClimon Road in reference to animal cruelty.

ALSO ON WJBF: WANTED: Suspect sought in murder of Cynthia Wright

The department said officers were following up after serving a search warrant for the owner on August 17 due to the health and living conditions of the canines in the home.

Officials said 58 dogs were being kept at the residence, 41 of them will be taken to Greenville County Animal Care.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man arrested in deadly Upstate target practice incident, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway in Gaffney. Deputies were called Songbird Lane in Gaffney around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. When they arrived, they said they found one person with gunshot wound injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday night. According to deputies, 15-year-old Tiejahya Chapman was last seen on Arnold Street wearing a black shirt that had pink Chinese writing on it and black shorts.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greer, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Greer, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

3 injured in shooting at Gaffney bar

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot […]
GAFFNEY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Murder#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to fire in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – Officials are responding to a fire Sunday morning in Gaffney. Cherokee County Dispatch said a camper in the woods behind Stage Coach Road near Edgewater Drive was on fire. First Responders are at the scene working to extinguish the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED investigating after inmate dies at detention center

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Enforcement Division is investigating after an inmate died suddenly at the Abbeville County Detention Center on Friday night. According to the coroner, detention officers notified EMS at around 7:40 p.m. to report that an inmate...
ABBEVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Deputies investigate stabbing in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stabbing was reported early Friday morning in Anderson County. According to Anderson County Dispatch, responders arrived at the scene on Tony Creek Road at 1:15 a.m. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and the parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said there is no threat […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Overnight crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Saturday morning in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Mauldin Road. An SUV was traveling north when it collided with a Dodge Ram attempting to make a U-turn, troopers said. The driver of the SUV […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen in Belton

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Joshua Cuddy, a missing teenager from Belton. Deputies said Cuddy was last seen along Highway 252 in Belton this afternoon. He was wearing a black and gray T-shirt, black gym shorts and Nike shoes.
BELTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday. According to deputies, 25-year-old Brionna Simone Talley was last seen wearing a purple “Lil Durk” shirt with pink Nike shoes and a purple bonnet, at around 10 a.m. in the area of 20 Interstate Court.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody and another is hurt following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene after a man called 911 stating someone he knows had shot him at the intersection of Ghana Drive and Blassingame Road just before 4:30 p.m.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy