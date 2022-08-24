ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saxton, PA

True Cost Tour: Gas $2.38/gallon in Saxton Thursday

By Peyton Kennedy
WTAJ
 4 days ago

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gas will be just $2.85 per gallon in Saxton this Thursday, August 24. It’s part of the Americans for Prosperity’s True Cost of Washington Tour .

The tour looks to connect Americans to the federal policies driving inflation and share solutions that can help reduce costs for Americans, especially those living on fixed incomes.

Cameron County looks to get a new turf field

At the pump, drivers will be directed to the True Cost of Washington’s website to sign a letter.

“It essentially demands that their members of congress take action to really address rising costs and certainly stop the wasteful Washington spending,” Americans for Prosperity (AFP) State Director Ashley Klingensmith said.

“We’re encouraging members to embrace policies around energy abundance so that we can really unleash innovation in that sector and then really embrace cutting red tape at the federal level so that businesses can thrive.”

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Saxton Outdoor Supply, INC (10520 Raystown Road, Saxton, PA) on a first-come, first-served basis.

They are offering unleaded 87 at $2.38 a gallon, the national average price of gas the day President Biden took office.

The AFP said with inflation, Americans across the country can expect to spend an extra $5,200 to maintain the same standard of living as last year and an extra $1,433 for gasoline.

Klingensmith said she hopes people leave the event not only with a more affordable tank of gas but also a sense that they made a difference.

