wilcoxnewspapers.com
Harrison Street Fair begins today!
When the Old US-27 Motor Tour stops at Harrison, this afternoon, August 26th, they will be just a small part of Harrison’s annual Street Fair which is scheduled all day both today and tomorrow, (Saturday) with loads of activities to add to the Street Fair celebrations. Hosted by the...
WNEM
DNR: Saginaw River mouth access site to temporarily close for improvements
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw River Mouth Boating Access Site is set to close this fall for an improvement project, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. This will affect anyone wanting to access the Saginaw Bay or the Saginaw River this fall as the Saginaw River...
7 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As the weekend approaches, there are seven Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
clarecountycleaver.net
News from Your Sheriff-August 2022
For the months of June and July 2022 the Clare County Central Dispatch logged 6,304 incidents, with your deputies handling 4,062 of those incidents. Clare City Police responded to 1,164; other law enforcement handled 434; area fire departments had 266; and MMR Ambulance responded to 383 calls. Currently we have 153 people in our jail which consist of 91 locals, four Diverted Felons, and 58 Federal.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
Morning Sun
$3,100 in goods stolen in two Mt. Pleasant burglaries
Mt. Pleasant detectives are investigating two burglaries in the same block in which more than $3,000 in items were stolen. Both thefts were Tuesday in the 200 block of South Crapo Street. The first was reported just before 8 a.m. with $3,000 worth of items stolen. Just after 10 a.m....
UPDATE: MSP Arrest Barryton Man in Isabella County Hit-and-Run
Michigan State Police have arrested a Barryton man who allegedly hit and killed an elderly woman in Isabella County’s Nottawa Township. Troopers say a resident found the body of the woman on the edge of the road on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road Thursday morning. On Friday, troopers arrested...
GoFundMe started for Bay County family who lost father, home in recent fire
BAY COUNTY, MI — Friends of a Bay County family who lost a father and husband and their home in a recent fire have started a GoFundMe campaign to help them rebuild. Zachary O. Klumpp, 41, died during a fire at his family’s house at 1650 Brown Road in Gibson Township the night of Monday, Aug. 22.
nbc25news.com
Breaking: Midland Police Department investigating social media threat
Breaking: The Midland Police Department is investigating a teenager who made a threat on social media. Several parents reached out to Mid-Michigan NOW about a possible threat against Northeast Middle School. We contacted Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow. He sent us this statement saying:. “A threat by a teenager...
UpNorthLive.com
US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project focused on widening a busy stretch of U.S. 31 in Grand Traverse County is set to begin September 6. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will build a center median island and repave US-31 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships.
Man pleads to murder in 2021 killing of outdoorsman in Clare County tent
HARRISON, MI — One of two Harrison men accused of killing another man in his Clare County tent last summer has pleaded guilty to murder. Ronald W. McClure II, 44, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, appeared in Clare County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. McClure also pleaded as a fourth-time habitual offender.
It’s back: Tittabawassee River flowing through Sanford Dam once again
SANFORD, MI - Progress is being made after a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc back in 2020 and caused the catastrophic failure of dams in Midland County. Efforts to restore the failed Sanford Dam reached a new milestone as the water started to flow again. The Four Lakes Task Force announced...
1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Isabella County (Isabella County, MI)
Michigan State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a woman’s life in northwest Isabella County. The unidentified woman’s body was found in a ditch on Weidman road east of Gilmore road. Her body was lying there was several hours and was found shortly [..]
MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam. The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County. Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover. The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
By the numbers: See what was hauled out of Muskegon River during annual cleanup
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – One would think that after 11 years of annual cleanups, there wouldn’t be much more trash to pull out of the Muskegon River.
Morning Sun
Man arrested in hit-and-run death
A 19-year-old Barryton man has been arrested in the Thursday morning hit-and-run death of a woman in northwest Isabella County. State police arrested the man late Thursday and he was booked into the Isabella County Jail just before 9 p.m., where he’s held without bond pending arraignment. Expected charges...
abc12.com
HS Football - Midland Dow at Fenton
FENTON, MICH. (WJRT) - Fenton's Jake Nichols ran all over Midland Dow. The running back rushed for 203 and scored five rushing touchdowns.
Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Clearwater Township Homicide
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that resulted in the arrest of a 51-year-old Clearwater Township man. Late Tuesday night, Kalkaska Central Dispatch received a call from James Watrous, 51, of Clearwater Township, stating that he had killed Garrett Hamminga, 66, of Clearwater Township, after hitting him with a cane and a 2-by-4.
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
