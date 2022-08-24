ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare County, MI

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Harrison Street Fair begins today!

When the Old US-27 Motor Tour stops at Harrison, this afternoon, August 26th, they will be just a small part of Harrison’s annual Street Fair which is scheduled all day both today and tomorrow, (Saturday) with loads of activities to add to the Street Fair celebrations. Hosted by the...
HARRISON, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

News from Your Sheriff-August 2022

For the months of June and July 2022 the Clare County Central Dispatch logged 6,304 incidents, with your deputies handling 4,062 of those incidents. Clare City Police responded to 1,164; other law enforcement handled 434; area fire departments had 266; and MMR Ambulance responded to 383 calls. Currently we have 153 people in our jail which consist of 91 locals, four Diverted Felons, and 58 Federal.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Morning Sun

$3,100 in goods stolen in two Mt. Pleasant burglaries

Mt. Pleasant detectives are investigating two burglaries in the same block in which more than $3,000 in items were stolen. Both thefts were Tuesday in the 200 block of South Crapo Street. The first was reported just before 8 a.m. with $3,000 worth of items stolen. Just after 10 a.m....
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
nbc25news.com

Breaking: Midland Police Department investigating social media threat

Breaking: The Midland Police Department is investigating a teenager who made a threat on social media. Several parents reached out to Mid-Michigan NOW about a possible threat against Northeast Middle School. We contacted Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow. He sent us this statement saying:. “A threat by a teenager...
MIDLAND, MI
UpNorthLive.com

US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project focused on widening a busy stretch of U.S. 31 in Grand Traverse County is set to begin September 6. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will build a center median island and repave US-31 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man pleads to murder in 2021 killing of outdoorsman in Clare County tent

HARRISON, MI — One of two Harrison men accused of killing another man in his Clare County tent last summer has pleaded guilty to murder. Ronald W. McClure II, 44, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, appeared in Clare County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. McClure also pleaded as a fourth-time habitual offender.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam. The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County. Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover. The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Man arrested in hit-and-run death

A 19-year-old Barryton man has been arrested in the Thursday morning hit-and-run death of a woman in northwest Isabella County. State police arrested the man late Thursday and he was booked into the Isabella County Jail just before 9 p.m., where he’s held without bond pending arraignment. Expected charges...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI

