These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Seattle
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
Why Is This The Noisiest Neighborhood In Everett? Find Out
My wife and I live in a quiet neighborhood. Mostly. At least once a night, late at night, one of our neighbors returns home with his bass booming like he's in an early 2K parking lot car-stereo war. And out on the main street, you occasionally hear the roar of an engine, and a loud exhaust pipe, as someone speeds past the sign that reads "35mph."
boomerpdx.com
SEATTLE STYLE: WHERE THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST BEGINS
Seattle style is a picture artists could paint and it wouldn’t look like Portland. But the comparisons never end. Get on the whine line and listen. Seattle traffic, Seattle housing, Seattle expansion. Look down the road and hear the same thing about Portland traffic, Portland housing, Portland expansion. Although...
seattlemag.com
Seattle is One Swanky City
From million-dollar mansions to top floor penthouses, Seattle-area residents are busy trading places. According to Coldwell Banker’s annual report on the luxury residential real estate market, the city boasted a 14.5% increase in luxury home sales last year, among the highest of 120 markets analyzed around the world. Coldwell Banker defines a luxury sale as one priced in the top 10% of a market.
pdxmonthly.com
Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5
Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
3834 175th Ave NE #E50
A Lake Lover's paradise in this STUNNING top floor contemporary-classic pied- -terre. Designed with modern flare, every thoughtful detail shows throughout from new appliances, fixtures, paint, roller shades, flooring, kitchen & bathroom updates. Savor captivating Lake views from your living room or soak in the afternoon sun from your privacy back deck. Light & bright interior, full sized W/D, pantry, along with great storage throughout for everything you need & more. Updated H20 tank & new electrical panel, reserved parking included. Coveted Lakewood Shores Offers Private Boat Launch+Beach+Volleyball Court+Fire Pit. Close to 520, Microsoft, new light rail, Idylwood & Marymoor Park. The Sammamish Lake Life doesn't get better than this!
everout.com
Ten Road Trip-Worthy Labor Day Weekend 2022 Festivals in the Seattle Area
As the last three-day weekend of summer, Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to squeeze in one last road trip before fall closes in on us again. (It's also a great time to check off the rest of your summer bucket list!) Luckily, there are plenty of festivals around Washington State to help you make the most of those extra 24 hours, whether you're looking for family time or party time. We've rounded up 10 of the biggest ones you should know about below, from the Oak Harbor Music Festival to Spokane's Pig Out in the Park. You can also find even more events on our Labor Day calendar, including events closer to home, like PAX West 2022 and Trans Pride.
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Seattle
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Emerald City.
bellevuereporter.com
BASIS Independent School opens in Bellevue for 2022-23 school year
The first BASIS Independent School, a private school, opened its doors for the 2022-23 school year on August 24. BASIS Independent Schools are a national network of private schools that focus on educating students to the highest international standards. BASIS Bellevue, located at 15749 Northeast 4th Street, kicked off the...
Major closures on both I-5, SR 520 Bridge in Seattle this weekend
SEATTLE — If you’re going to be traveling through the Seattle area or the Eastside this weekend, you may want to carefully consider which routes to take. The State Route 520 bridge will be closed from Friday, Aug. 26 at 11 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 a.m., as part of the SR 520 Montlake Project, where crews are building a new lid over the highway and adding new eastbound lanes between the lid and the floating bridge.
nypressnews.com
This Week in Seattle Food News: Burien Gets a Seafood Boil Spot, Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Coming, and Super Six Says Goodbye – EverOut Seattle
Roll up your sleeves and dive into a seafood boil feast at this Cajun restaurant in Burien, which opened at the beginning of August. Options include lobsters, mussels, crawfish, snow crab, clams, shrimp, and more. Burien. Pickup, delivery, dine-in Like. Add to a List. Bellevue’s Hard Wok Cafe recently reopened...
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
gigharbornow.org
Carpool lane project completed after 22 years
At long last, high-occupancy vehicle lanes will extend uninterrupted between Gig Harbor and Seattle. On Friday morning, the state Department of Transportation opened a new section of the southbound I-5 carpool lane from the Port of Tacoma Road to the westbound Highway 16 HOV lane. On Friday evening, crews removed the temporary barrier on northbound I-5 and opened the HOV lane from the Highway 16 interchange, across the Puyallup River into King County.
publicola.com
Seattle’s “High Utilizers Initiative” Targets Frequent Offenders for Prosecution. Could It Be Put to Better Use?
Six months ago, City Attorney Ann Davison announced a new initiative that would target so-called high utilizers of the criminal justice system—people with more than 12 misdemeanor referrals in the last five years—by subjecting their actions to greater scrutiny, excluding them from community court, and keeping them in jail for months, much longer than current misdemeanor booking restrictions allow.
22 years of construction on I-5 in Tacoma wraps up with opening of HOV lanes this weekend
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades of work, construction on Interstate 5 in Tacoma is finally wrapping up. The completion of HOV lanes in Tacoma this weekend will be the end of a 22-year project to build carpool lanes between I-5, state Route 16 and state Route 167 in Pierce County.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Review | Returning to ‘The Attic’ at the Salish Lodge and Spa After a Long Absence
One of my favorite Valley spots has always been the dining room at the Salish Lodge & Spa. I love it SO much; I sometimes forget the existence of another yummy spot, and I really shouldn’t. Last week when my friend Susan and I were looking for a place...
seattlemet.com
Begone, Bad '90s Remodel
Hats. Mail. Masks. Leashes for Louie, the Italian greyhound. So many pairs of shoes. Every time John Wells and his wife, Beth, returned to their 1906 Craftsman on Capitol Hill, they were confronted with the vestiges of adult life, in a big pile by the front door. Seattle’s classic homes...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia: It's the water (level)
A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
Coming in September: westbound I-90 down to 1 lane in Issaquah
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Drivers on westbound Interstate 90 in Issaquah will want to plan ahead next month during a pavement repair project. A three-lane section of westbound I-90 just east of Issaquah will be reduced to one lane for four consecutive days and five nights. Work will begin at...
Starbucks transfers north Seattle café ownership to QFC; grocery store union to take over
Starbucks has announced that it will close one of its cafes at the QFC grocery store in north Seattle later this week. The location at 9999 Holman Road NW will reopen under the management of QFC. The union representing Starbucks baristas, Starbucks Workers United (SWU), is saying that this is another example of the company breaking labor laws to disrupt union activity.
