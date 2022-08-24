Florida Cold Case 1984: Woman’s Skull And DNA Used To Create Composite In Hopes Someone Will Recognize Her

Investigators need your help in identifying a woman who was murdered and dumped nearly 40 years ago.

On November 9, 1984, a teenager was walking near Frank and Liberty streets in Orange County when they spotted a body and called 911.

Homicide detectives knew the victim was a black female, and that she was shot and likely dumped at that location. But for nearly 40 years, there has been little movement on this cold case.

Through advances in DNA and genetic reference testing, our Cold Case team is hoping to identify this Jane Doe. Forensic genealogists have assisted OCSO in identifying distant relatives using Jane Doe’s DNA.

Detectives teamed up with the FL Institute of Forensic Anthropology & Applied Science, which used Jane Doe’s skull to create a digital rendering of her face. That’s the photo you see below.

“We are hoping someone will see her face and recognize her,” said Detective Scott Lowen. “We just need someone from that time that will help in our investigation.”

Although we now have a face, we still need a name. If you know who she is, or if you have any information about this case, please call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or email OCSOColdCase@ocfl.net.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement