WMDT.com
Henlopen Football Preview: Indian River
DAGSBORO, Del. – Indian River was one of the final four left standing in last year’s Class 1A state tournament, but they have a lot of turnover heading into 2022. Indian River has the numbers this season to compete, with roughly 70 kids on roster. But they will...
WMDT.com
Bayside Football Preview: Colonel Richardson
FEDERALSBURG, Md.– Colonel Richardson finished with an impressive 8-4 record last season under head coach James Jackson. The Colonel’s started off 0-2 last season before winning 6 straight games to help secure a spot in the playoffs. They would then go onto the playoffs beating Washington High and...
WMDT.com
Bayside Football Preview: North Caroline
RIDGELY, Md.– The North Caroline Bulldogs finished last season with an even 5-5 record after losing in the first round of the playoffs to Kent Island. The Bulldogs lost most of last years starters and they come into this year with a lot of young faces. Starting QB Nasai...
Wilmington, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The St. Georges Technical High School football team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on August 26, 2022, 15:00:00. St. Georges Technical High SchoolDelaware Military Academy.
papreplive.com
Disturbance halts football game between Bonner-Prendie, Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY — The 18th renewal of the rivalry football game between Upper Darby High and host Bonner-Prendergast was stopped with 10:51 left in the fourth quarter Friday when fans from both teams stormed the field in an apparent panic. With Bonner leading, 12-0, there was known to be...
papreplive.com
Delco Football Roundup: Garnet Valley rallies late
Garnet Valley dug deep to give Eric Van Wyk his first win as head coach. Trailing with 6:18 to play, the Jaguars drove 61 yards to win it on a one-yard run by Jason Bernard with 16 seconds left, handing a 14-7 defeat to Central Bucks West. Quarterback Matt Mesaros...
Cape Gazette
Zac Oakley wins 57th Delaware Open
Congratulations to Zac Oakley of Bidermann Golf Club for his Aug. 23 Delaware Open victory at Plantation Lakes Golf & Country Club. The seven-under triumph was his second Open win, the first one coming in 2015. Golf pro Michael Chanaud of Bear Trap Dunes and Kings Creek Country Club teaching...
NBC Philadelphia
Fight at Delco High School Football Game Sends Crowd Running
A fight at a Delaware County high school football game prompted an evacuation of the stands and a cancellation of the game Friday night, authorities said. The fight broke out below the stands at the Monsignor Bonner vs. Upper Darby football game, Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told NBC10.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Schools implementing digital ticketing for sports events
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County Public Schools are reminding fans of the new digital ticketing process for 2022-2023 school sports events. This process is for all athletic events taking place on WCPS’ high school campuses of James M. Bennett, Mardela, Parkside, and Wicomico High Schools. The district is...
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza announces promotions at the beach
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Rehoboth Beach-based Grotto Pizza, recently announced the promotion of Jen Bridges and Japayl Knight to general manager positions. Bridges is the new general manager of the Ocean City Boardwalk location in Maryland; Knight oversees the South Bethany location. “Jen and Japayl are hardworking team members...
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach maintenance
Rehoboth Beach, DE- The town of Rehoboth Beach will be seeing maintenance in the coming months. The projects will take place on Norfolk street between Byers and Scarborough Avenue where the town will replace a water main, update service lines, and resurface the roadway. The work is expected to start...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Tenchi Spanish American Kitchen
GREENSBORO, Md.– At Tenchi Spanish American Kitchen, fresh, local ingredients lead to authentic Guatemalan and American dishes that the Foodie Team was able to enjoy. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. Tenchi is located at 103 South Main Street in Greensboro. If you go, be sure to tell...
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~12750 HUNTERS COVE RD~GREENWOOD
12750 Hunters Cove Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 ~ This secluded property is located in central Delaware, meaning that the 1 acre is in a prime location relative to the beach, schools, and city life. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. It's fairly new construction, only being 4 years old! With this open floor plan, you are sure to have plenty of space for entertaining as well as having the option to open it up to the large back porch. The kitchen has a great deal of counter space with a center island and is overall very bright with light cabinetry. Between the copious amount of land and the home, you are sure to be able to make this one your own.
Bayhealth Sussex Campus to expand with PAM approval
With City Council approval of a conditional use request, the Bayhealth Sussex Campus will expand with a 74,000 square foot facility that will house PAM Health, an inpatient rehab facility. PAM stands for Post-Acute Medical, a company that already has locations in Dover and Georgetown. They are currently using 40 beds in the Bayhealth building. “This is a leased arrangement,” ... Read More
WMDT.com
Del. State Fire Marshall investigating fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A fire that broke out at Thompson Island Brewing Company is being investigated by the Delaware State Fire Marshall. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department responded to the scene on Coastal Highway around 11:40 a.m. on August 28th. When units arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
wjbr.com
Star Wars Festival Comes To Delaware
Jedis, Ewoks, and Wookies will gather together in Milton this weekend as a Star Wars Festival comes to Delaware. Milton Delaware will be the site of the out-of-this-world festival on August 27th. Hudson Fields is located at 29763 Eagle Crest Rd, Milton, DE 19968. The event kicks off at 5...
Cape Gazette
‘Brady Bunch’ star taking her talents back to Lewes
Following a successful visit to the First Town in the First State this past December, actress, painter and entrepreneur Eve Plumb is returning Saturday, Sept. 3. Plumb, who famously played Jan Brady in “The Brady Bunch,” launched PlumbGoods with her husband, Ken Pace. The Burbank, Calif., native said it has always been a dream to create colorful home decor that balances comfort with playful designs. She stopped by Jeff West Home in Lewes Dec. 4, 2021, to meet fans and sell creations from her line.
