City of Sweetwater puts positive spin on recent drought, begins Abatement Project to demolish dilapidated buildings
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — While a lack of rainfall this year has caused some major issues to parts of the Big Country, the City of Sweetwater said it’s making a positive spin on the drought. Because of the dryness, the City can begin its Abatement Project, which removes substandard structures and maintains its property. Where […]
DPS: 1 airlifted to Lubbock following “multiple fatality crash” in Fisher Co. Saturday morning
FISHER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigation what was described as a “multiple fatality crash” in Fisher County Saturday morning. The crash occurred 8 miles west of Roby around 6:15 a.m. along U.S. Highway 180. DPS said one person was airlifted to...
Texas DPS investigating crash that killed multiple people in Fisher County
FISHER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash that reportedly killed multiple people in Fisher County around 6:15am this morning. According to a press release, the crash occurred 8 miles west of Roby on US 180 at mile marker 381. One person...
Abilene man arrested for breaking into animal shelter
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested after breaking into the Abilene/Taylor County Animal Services building early Friday. Abilene Police were called to the shelter just before 7 a.m. Friday on a report of a break-in. Officers found someone had climbed the fence surrounding the building, gotten into the building through the roof and opened many cages to the side of the building housing dogs, freeing many of the more than 150 dogs in the shelter.
Truck carrying welder & tanks fully ingulfs in flames along Clyde access road, closing stretch to traffic
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fiery scene could be witnessed going through Clyde on I-20 Friday afternoon. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that a truck, carrying a welder and acetylene tanks, was traveling east on I-20 through Clyde when another driver signaled to him to pull over. The truck pulled over near Smith & Son […]
What is a ‘Holy Dome’ and Why Does Abilene Have One?
If you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, then you've probably heard people talk about the "holy dome". For those new to the area, or just not in the know, then I'll attempt to explain what it is and why we have one here in Abilene. First off, the...
Multiple die in Fisher Co. crash, one seriously injured being treated at UMC
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple people died in a crash in Fisher County early Saturday morning. One person was airlifted to UMC to treat serious injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Texas Department of Pubic Safety. The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Aug 27 about eight miles...
Stay At This Awesome Historic Home On Sayles Blvd in Abilene
I drive by them all the time and I gaze at him in wonderment and amazement as to what they might be like on the inside. You know what I'm talking about, It's those prestigious, historic homes on Abilene's infamous Sayles Blvd. Well, now you can spend a night, a...
San Angelo businessman arrested for felony theft of property
The Sheriff's Office says this is Velez's fourth arrest for a felony theft offense since April.
Dyess crewmembers awarded after bird strikes aircraft midflight
ABILENE, Texas — Dyess Officials have confirmed that a bird strike happened this past May 26th. According to officials, two crew members flying the aircraft sustained minor cuts when the bird came in contact. The crewmembers were able to safely operate the aircraft and successfully returned to Dyess Air Force Base.
1 dog dead, several injured after Texas man broke into animal shelter
One dog died and several were injured after a Texas man broke into an animal shelter through the roof, opened cages, and freed several canines, according to officials.
Hidden Gems: 4 Abilene men turn an old funeral home into multifaceted lounge, business space
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four Abilene men are working to turn an old vacant funeral home into a place where locals will choose to spend their free time or work time. Driving through downtown Abilene, you may have seen the vacant Elliot-Hamil Funeral Home on Hickory Street, which has been vacant for a few years […]
Sunday evening forecast: who left the heater on in Abilene
Tonight: A warm, dry night is expected across the region with southerly winds ranging between 10-15 mph. Overnight low is expected to be into the upper 70’s. Tomorrow: Temperatures are once again expected to be into the triple digits, although the good thing is that we are rounding the corner on summer. Winds will come in from the southwest between 5-10mph as a cold front tries to move into the big country.
New ACU business owners seek to serve the Abilene community
Over the past few years, Abilene has been expanding with new businesses and infrastructure, several of which are owned and operated by members of the ACU community. In 2022, three of Abilene’s newest businesses run by ACU staff and students have opened – or are in the process of opening – and take ACU’s mission of service into the local community.
Crime Reports: Abilene man wakes sister & her boyfriend by swinging bat, resists arrest
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2700 block of Roberts Street – Family Violence AssaultA 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend […]
‘Keep them out of the adult prison system, out of the cemetery’: Taylor County reports increase in severe crimes committed by children
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― During a recent budget presentation, a Taylor County juvenile probation officer said there was a growing issue countywide and she first noticed it about a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. There isn’t an increase in crimes being committed by minors, but the severity of the crime has gotten noticeably worse. […]
Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
Abilene man makes Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals in State of Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Abilene’s own Shane Robertson of MassMutual was named among top in the State of Texas in Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals. William “Shane” Robertson was listed at #48 by Forbes’ Jason Bisnoff & Shook Research. Robertson serves West Texas as a MassMutual Financial Services Representative to business owners and […]
Day three of Testimony in Luke Sweetser murder trial
ABILENE, Texas — Day three of testimony wrapped up in the Luke Sweetser murder trial. Sweetser is accused of murdering his brother-in-law, Tom Niblo. During day three Niblo's mother, Evelyn Niblo, took the stand. Niblo testified Sweetser had access to one of her keys that also opened the door...
Hendrick Health moves down COVID-19 Community Safety Level Dial to 'Level 3: Moderate'
ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick Health has moved their COVID-19 Community Safety Level Dial to 'Level 3: Moderate' down from level 4 today. According to a press release, visitation and masking policies at Hendrick are now relaxed. Visitors are not required to check-in at screening/check-in stations. Visitors entering must not...
