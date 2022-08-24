ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested after breaking into the Abilene/Taylor County Animal Services building early Friday. Abilene Police were called to the shelter just before 7 a.m. Friday on a report of a break-in. Officers found someone had climbed the fence surrounding the building, gotten into the building through the roof and opened many cages to the side of the building housing dogs, freeing many of the more than 150 dogs in the shelter.

