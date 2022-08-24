ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolan County, TX

BigCountryHomepage

City of Sweetwater puts positive spin on recent drought, begins Abatement Project to demolish dilapidated buildings

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — While a lack of rainfall this year has caused some major issues to parts of the Big Country, the City of Sweetwater said it’s making a positive spin on the drought. Because of the dryness, the City can begin its Abatement Project, which removes substandard structures and maintains its property. Where […]
SWEETWATER, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene man arrested for breaking into animal shelter

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested after breaking into the Abilene/Taylor County Animal Services building early Friday. Abilene Police were called to the shelter just before 7 a.m. Friday on a report of a break-in. Officers found someone had climbed the fence surrounding the building, gotten into the building through the roof and opened many cages to the side of the building housing dogs, freeing many of the more than 150 dogs in the shelter.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Dyess crewmembers awarded after bird strikes aircraft midflight

ABILENE, Texas — Dyess Officials have confirmed that a bird strike happened this past May 26th. According to officials, two crew members flying the aircraft sustained minor cuts when the bird came in contact. The crewmembers were able to safely operate the aircraft and successfully returned to Dyess Air Force Base.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Sunday evening forecast: who left the heater on in Abilene

Tonight: A warm, dry night is expected across the region with southerly winds ranging between 10-15 mph. Overnight low is expected to be into the upper 70’s. Tomorrow: Temperatures are once again expected to be into the triple digits, although the good thing is that we are rounding the corner on summer. Winds will come in from the southwest between 5-10mph as a cold front tries to move into the big country.
ABILENE, TX
acuoptimist.com

New ACU business owners seek to serve the Abilene community

Over the past few years, Abilene has been expanding with new businesses and infrastructure, several of which are owned and operated by members of the ACU community. In 2022, three of Abilene’s newest businesses run by ACU staff and students have opened – or are in the process of opening – and take ACU’s mission of service into the local community.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man wakes sister & her boyfriend by swinging bat, resists arrest

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2700 block of Roberts Street – Family Violence AssaultA 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Keep them out of the adult prison system, out of the cemetery’: Taylor County reports increase in severe crimes committed by children

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― During a recent budget presentation, a Taylor County juvenile probation officer said there was a growing issue countywide and she first noticed it about a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. There isn’t an increase in crimes being committed by minors, but the severity of the crime has gotten noticeably worse. […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man makes Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals in State of Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Abilene’s own Shane Robertson of MassMutual was named among top in the State of Texas in Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals. William “Shane” Robertson was listed at #48 by Forbes’ Jason Bisnoff & Shook Research. Robertson serves West Texas as a MassMutual Financial Services Representative to business owners and […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Day three of Testimony in Luke Sweetser murder trial

ABILENE, Texas — Day three of testimony wrapped up in the Luke Sweetser murder trial. Sweetser is accused of murdering his brother-in-law, Tom Niblo. During day three Niblo's mother, Evelyn Niblo, took the stand. Niblo testified Sweetser had access to one of her keys that also opened the door...
ABILENE, TX

