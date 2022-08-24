ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong storms sweep across the state this evening

The Spectrum News1 weather team is closely monitoring two potential episodes of strong to severe thunderstorms for the next 24 hours. The first round arrives this afternoon and evening with an advancing warm front. Then, the second round arrives overnight into early Monday morning ahead of our next cold front.
spectrumnews1.com

Community reacts to Middleton parade with no politicians

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Good Neighbor Festival kicked off Friday night with the intention of celebrating comradery in the community, but controversy was quickly sparked by a big announcement. For the first time in the festival’s history, elected officials would not be able to walk in the parade....
spectrumnews1.com

Additional Journey concert date added

HONOLULU — A “second and final show” on Oct. 6 has been added to meet the demand of Hawaii Journey fans after the Oct. 5 show sold out. Tickets are now available for a special weeklong, online-only presale that is “geo-limited” for Hawaii residents only, according to Rick Bartalini, chief executive officer of Rick Bartalini Presents. Ticket sales will open up to Mainland fans on Sept. 3. They will also be available at the Blaisdell box office starting on the same day. Tickets start at $55.50 plus service fees and general excise tax.
California’s sports betting propositions break spending records

This fall, California has two sports betting initiatives on the ballot and campaigns for and against are spending massive amounts to sway voters. So far, spending on Propositions 26 and 27 has surpassed $357 million, setting a record as the most expensive campaign in California’s history. “Inside the Issues”...
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
Expert weighs in on student loan forgiveness for Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Following the announcement of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, Dr. Keyimani Alford, who serves on Gov. Tony Evers’ task force on student debt, weighs in on the positives and the potential pitfalls. “I do think the plan is a step in the right...
A push for women's rights and to say no to Amendment 2

FLORENCE, Ky. — Gail McAdams and others gathered Friday night, on Women’s Equality Day. McAdams is a former educator and said Aug. 26, 1920, was the day women gained the right to vote. “I’m calling the 19th amendment today ‘the unfinished revolution,’ and that we’re here to finish...
Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge refused Friday to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is running for governor,...
