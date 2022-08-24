Read full article on original website
BYU fan banned for racist incident at volleyball game
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – A BYU fan has been banned for repeatedly calling a Duke player the N-word and threatening her during Friday night’s women’s volleyball game at Smith Fieldhouse. BYU released a statement on Saturday saying, “To say we are extremely disheartened in the actions of a small number of fans in last […]
ksl.com
Pick Six Previews: Why BYU is one of the most underrated teams heading into 2022
PROVO — In 2012, I launched Pick Six Previews — an annual college football season preview magazine that includes all Power Five conferences. Despite BYU's independent status, it was really a no-brainer for me to include them as an extra team in the book. I always thought that...
deseret.com
There couldn’t be a more fitting recipient for this year’s Ty Jordan/Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship
The Ty Jordan/Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship was established by the University of Utah last year, first to honor Jordan and then later Lowe, after the pair of Ute football players and best friends tragically lost their lives in separate gun-related incidents. There couldn’t be a more fitting recipient for the...
deseret.com
BYU and Utah Tech basketball will face a brand new Division I team this season
The Lindenwood Lions out of Saint Charles, Missouri, will play their first-ever season of men’s basketball at the Division I level in the 2022-23 campaign, and two teams from Utah are on their schedule. The Lions released their season schedule on Thursday, and they will face the BYU Cougars...
KSLTV
American Fork High cheerleader paralyzed in ATV accident is honored at football game
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Emily Traveller is usually the one cheering, but Friday night, the crowd cheered for her at American Fork High School’s football game. Traveller just got back to Utah after spending months at a physical therapy clinic in Colorado. She was injured in an ATV accident while having fun with friends at Little Sahara Recreation Area in April. The 17-year-old broke her neck and initially lost movement in her arms and legs.
ksl.com
Emotions run high as Springville tops Bountiful 18-17 after late-game heroics
BOUNTIFUL — It's always a physical matchup when Bountiful and Springville meet, and Friday night's showdown was no different. Tempers flared on both sides throughout Springville's 18-17 comeback win, all the way until both teams went home for the night. The Red Devils managed to pick up their third...
hebervalleyradio.com
Vibes Again Beat Raptors In Knockout Round Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.-The Rocky Mountain Vibes outlasted Ogden 7-6 Saturday in Pioneer League play at UCHealth Park. For the second consecutive evening, the Vibes prevailed in the knockout round. Ethan Lopez homered in victory for Rocky Mountain and Armando Valle posted three strikeouts in five innings of play in the...
Princeton Review retires ‘Stone-Cold Sober,’ rebrands with BYU still No. 1
Brigham Young University can no longer claim the prestigious title of the nation’s most “Stone-Cold Sober School.”. It’s because the Princeton Review has changed the category name for how widely beer is used at the school to “Cancel the Keg.”. But rest assured, BYU is still...
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
eastidahonews.com
BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students
PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 “Allyship and Activism Resource Guide” pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to...
utahstyleanddesign.com
Where to Find Peaches in Utah
Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
Gephardt Daily
Family of injured Utah Little Leaguer says skull surgery ‘went perfect,’ recovery continues
DANVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The 12-year-old Santa Clara boy injured on the eve of his team’s Little League World Series debut underwent successful surgery to repair his skull Friday, family members said. Easton Oliverson has been recovering at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital since...
gastronomicslc.com
Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel
This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
BYU thief steals not once, but twice on campus
A thief on the BYU campus in Provo was caught on camera stealing a scooter and bike in the span of a few hours.
hebervalleyradio.com
Rainiers Down Bees Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY-Brian O’Keefe and Jonathan Villar each homered as the Tacoma Rainiers downed Salt Lake 10-4 Saturday in Pacific Coast League play at Smith’s Ballpark. Chris Mazza earned the win on the mound for the Rainiers as he improved to 4-3 on the season. Chad Wallach, Michael...
gastronomicslc.com
Utah’s 2022 Oktoberfest is here – and it’s celebrating 50 years
Yep, you read that right, Snowbird’s outpost of the historic Bavarian bash is a half-century old this year. If that’s not a reason to raise a glass and a smile, I don’t know what is. Apparently the first ever Utah beer and brats fest was visited by...
Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’
UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal. Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
saltlakemagazine.com
Popup Restaurant Arthur Breaks New Ground in SLC
This summer, in-the-know diners have been enjoying one of the most inventive, surprising meals in SLC. On select weekends in June, July and August, the acclaimed Japanese-Korean restaurant Nohm has transformed into Arthur, a new popup restaurant from Kevin and Lex Finch. This new dining experience only serves an 8-course tasting menu and selections from a curated wine list, and even in a SLC dining scene with a growing roster of creative upscale restaurants, Arthur stands out.
ksl.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
South Jordan officials searching for alleged thief
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan Public Safety officials are searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from a utility closet. The suspect’s image was captured on security camera footage during the theft. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact authorities at (801) 254-4708 or (801) […]
