Lisa Barney
3d ago
I am so happy for the parents, I can only imagine the heartache and pain of having to wait so long to bring Amir home. Mom yourvan INSPIRATION TO OTHER MOMS! 💕💕 GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILY
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
Hope to Dream fundraiser gifts 75 children with a bed of their own
The fundraiser is St. Vincent de Paul's way of addressing the need for more beds in Greater Cincinnati to ensure children have a safe and comfortable place to sleep each night.
WKRC
Hamilton Co. allocates $3 million to prevent families from ending up in a homeless shelter
CINCINNATI (WKRC)- Millions of dollars are being spent to keep families out of homeless shelters in Hamilton County. The county is going to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan money over the next three years on shelter diversion. This money will mean 500 families in Hamilton County, maybe more,...
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding Day
This case centers around 28-year-old Niqui McCown. Niqui was a prison guard who recently got engaged to her fiancé Bobby Webster. Niqui’s life was looking up and there were a lot of things to be excited about. However, one day she went to her mom’s house incredibly upset. On July 22nd, 2001, she told her mother about an incident while she was at a laundromat. She told her mother that two men were repeatedly harassing her while she was doing her laundry. She expressed to her mom that she was too afraid to return for her laundry out of fear of seeing the men again. Niqui eventually left her mother’s house and was never seen again.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Pro Bec has been through a lot, and he's ready for a loving family!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pro Bec has been through a lot, and he's more than ready to find a loving family!. Pro Bec is a three-year-old Terrier-American Pit Bull mix. He came to the shelter after being hit by a car, fracturing his pelvis. But his handlers say he is a...
newsnet5
77-year-old who went viral for singing at Hamilton Goodwill Store hopes to keep singing for smiles
HAMILTON, Ohio — One local woman is making waves online for her impromptu singing, but those who know her best say she's doing more than entertaining. Deanna Garvin, 77, said she loves to sing at nursing homes. After her karaoke machine broke, she wandered into the Goodwill Store in Hamilton, Ohio and found herself a replacement.
Fox 19
Child struck while riding bicycle in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck in Brown County Saturday afternoon, dispatchers say. The boy was on Maple Grove Road just outside of Mt. Orab around 1 p.m. when he was hit. The child was reported to be in and out of...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Dayton
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dayton, Ohio on Petfinder.
Former local attorney, judge loses battle against acute leukemia
DAYTON — A.J. Wagner, well known for his decades of compassionate service to the Greater Dayton community, passed away last night after a four month battle with acute leukemia. An attorney by profession, Wagner served as Montgomery County Auditor and as a Common Pleas Court judge. He also ran...
‘Tranq Dope’ is a powerful new, potentially deadly drug raising alarms locally
SPRINGFIELD — A new drug called “Tranq Dope” is raising alarms in the Miami Valley because it is a combination of opioids and a drug used to sedate animals. “We don’t expect it to be too long before it comes right up I-75 into the Miami Valley,” Charles Patterson, health commissioner, Clark County Combined Health District, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Friday.
Elderly neighbors in Roselawn feel thefts are targeting their community
Some of the victims are on a fixed income and unable to afford the insurance deductibles required to secure replacements. The thefts leave them unable to get around.
Fox 19
Organizers with Holiday in Lights start petition to save event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The popular Holiday in Lights 5K run and light show may not have a venue this season at Sharon Woods. The Great Parks of Hamilton County, who usually hosts Holiday in Lights, will no longer host the event. “We are heartbroken to announce that Great Parks of Hamilton...
WDTN
Pet of the Week from Humane Society of Greater Dayton
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little black ball of fur is Batman. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said any family ready to take on his energy and cuddles would be a great home for Batman.
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
Ohio abduction attempt caught on camera
Video shows terrifying moments a man attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old girl in Ohio.
Residents, officials and UC show concerns over rowdy parties in CUF neighborhood
In the CUF neighborhood, some residents are fed up with rowdy students, after some threw a massive party last week. Some videos of the party are circulating on social media.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
WKRC
Following recent accidents, locals say crossing Reading Road is dangerous
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A busy stretch of road in two local neighborhoods has people feeling helpless. In recent weeks, a number of pedestrians have been hit trying to cross Reading Road. As people who live in Avondale have learned, you can’t always trust the crosswalk. “Reading Road is...
msn.com
She Serves: 21-year-old serving as Black Hawk crew chief 15 years after coming to US
From the ground to the air, Sgt. Tyler He has chosen a life of service after coming to the United States only 15 years ago. “I’m an immigrant, so I came here when I was 6 years old,” Sgt. He said. A 911 operator in Montgomery County, she...
WKRC
Woman killed, toddler critically injured in Hartwell crash
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is dead, and a toddler is seriously hurt, after a crash in Hartwell Thursday. Police were called to the scene on Anthony Wayne Avenue near Vine Street and the highway around 3 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed 27-year-old Nancy Johnson was driving south with a...
‘Unbelievable, sick, sick,’ community members react after man attacks Xenia officer with pen
XENIA — One man has been accused of impersonating a parent intending to kidnap a child, including a video that shows the man attacking a police officer with a pen during questioning. This all happened Monday night after officers said the suspect, Reid Duran, went to Saint Brigid School,...
