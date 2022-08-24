ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan

The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified

The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Bossip

Malika Haqq Says Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Ruined Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Glory Times’ After Baby No. 2

Malika Haqq is opening up about how her BFF Khloé Kardashian is doing after welcoming her second child amid some very public turmoil. During a recent appearance on Stitcher’s “Reality With the King” podcast, Malika praised Khloé‘s strength as she moves through life as a mother of two following Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. While she says the reality star is doing well, Haqq also acknowledges that Thompson’s affair overshadowed what should be a beautiful experience.
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Kim Kardashian like never seen before courtesy of North West! SKIMS founder gets minion-fied!

Fashion mogul and businesswoman Kim Kardashian underwent a major makeover, thanks to her nine-year-old daughter, North West, and ended up looking like we've never seen before!. On TikTok, the Kardashians reality star shared a behind-the-scenes look at her transformation into a minion—one of those lovably inscrutable yellow creatures from Illumination's Despicable Me whose widespread popularity spawned their own animated movie franchise and TikTok cinema trend.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Nursery#Uk#South African#Spotify
Floor8

David Beckham poses with pals Mark Wahlberg and Rande Gerber during their Muskoka getaway

David Beckham appeared to be in high spirits as he posed for snaps with his pal and old neighbor Mark Wahlberg during a getaway to Muskoka, Canada. The former footballer, 47, looked casual in a white T-shirt and black joggers as he placed a friendly hand around the 51-year-old actor's shoulder. Also in snaps posted to Instagram on Monday were CEO of Authentic Brands Group Jamie Salter, ice hockey player Tie Domi and businessman Rande Gerber.
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Why Kaley Cuoco gave herself an 'intervention' amid Karl Cook divorce

Kaley Cuoco experienced some turbulence this past year. But now, she's soaring high. While the Flight Attendant star, 36, has earned a lot of praise for her work on the HBO Max series, she is reflecting on filming season two during "one of the hardest years" of her life. Cuoco and now ex-husband Karl Cook were in the process of divorcing and she was in therapy for the first time. But the stress of it all took a toll on her and eventually she turned to her Flight Attendant colleagues for support.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Floor8

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after nine months together

It's the end of Kete! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly split after nine months of dating, multiple outlets announced on Friday, August 5. An insider confirmed the news to People Magazine and revealed that the former couple decided to go their separate ways earlier this week. The 28-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Stranger Things Noah Schnapp enjoys family vacation in Peru

Stranger Things actor Noah Schapp is enjoying his summer vacation off from filming, and prepping for starting college in September, with a family vacation to Peru!. The young star —best known as Will Byers on the show— shared a video and two photos of the visit on his Instagram account last Friday.
MOVIES
Floor8

Megan Fox questions fans whether she and pal Kourtney Kardashian should start an 'only fans'

Wowza did the temperature just spike in here? Or is it just Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian?. The Jennifer's Body actress - who is engaged to be married to singer Machine Gun Kelly - shared some behind-the-scenes Polaroids on Instagram from a joint photo shoot with the Kardashians reality star, during which the two posed sexily in their underwear for a SKIMS campaign published last September.
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Floor8

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!

 https://www.floor8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy