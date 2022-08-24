ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Monticello, VA

News 8 WROC

Shots fired at funeral service in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, V.A. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots rang out during a funeral service. According to police, a group of off-duty officers were in the parking lot of New Life Outreach International Church on the 1000 block of Turner Road on Saturday, August 27 waiting to […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Fire tears through roof of Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews put out a fire in the attic of a Richmond home on Sunday. Emergency crews responded to the 2200 block of Edwards Avenue for a house fire on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officials say it took teams about 20 minutes to put the blaze out.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fluvanna County, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
msn.com

Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident on Interstate 64

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident overnight on Interstate 64. At approximately 12:41 a.m., a trooper observed traffic stopped westbound in the HOV system in Norfolk. Upon further investigation, the trooper found a crash had occurred involving a pedestrian. According to police, a...
NORFOLK, VA
msn.com

‘Panicked,' ‘concerned' over ‘skeletonized' animals: Documents detail alleged animal cruelty incidents at Hanover property

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than three weeks after Hanover County Animal Control removed 85 animals and discovered several other deceased animals at a Mechanicsville property, a suspect has yet to be charged, and court documents have been obtained by 8News revealing new details about what authorities found when they searched the site.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
NELSON COUNTY, VA

