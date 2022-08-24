Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Related
Shots fired at funeral service in Virginia
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, V.A. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots rang out during a funeral service. According to police, a group of off-duty officers were in the parking lot of New Life Outreach International Church on the 1000 block of Turner Road on Saturday, August 27 waiting to […]
NBC12
Fire tears through roof of Richmond home
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews put out a fire in the attic of a Richmond home on Sunday. Emergency crews responded to the 2200 block of Edwards Avenue for a house fire on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officials say it took teams about 20 minutes to put the blaze out.
Gunshots fired at Chesterfield church during funeral
An investigation is underway after police said shots were fired during a funeral at New Life Outreach International Church Saturday afternoon.
First responders urge community to wear seatbelts after two fatal Virginia crashes
Local first responders across the Richmond area are urging members of the public to use their seatbelts whenever they're on the road. This push comes after Virginia State Police investigate two fatal car crashes this week which both people who passed away from the accidents were not wearing their seatbelts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harley Davidson driver critically injured in Chesterfield crash
The driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was critically injured in Chesterfield crash Friday night, according to police.
Drivers killed in Henrico crash; police investigate reports of interstate racing
"Virginia State Police are investigating reports that the Jaguar and Honda were racing with possibly two other vehicles at an excessive rate of speed when the crash occurred," police wrote.
cbs19news
Virginia State Police asking the public for assistance finding missing Orange County elderly male
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --The Virginia State Police is asking the public for assistance in looking for an elderly Orange County male. Orange County police are looking for Kobus Forie, a 71-year-old white male. He is 6'1 and weighs 200 LBS. He has blue eyes and is bald. He...
This boy dreamed of becoming a firefighter. His wish was just granted.
A Hanover boy received the surprise of a lifetime at Saturday's Richmond Kickers game thanks to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
msn.com
Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident on Interstate 64
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident overnight on Interstate 64. At approximately 12:41 a.m., a trooper observed traffic stopped westbound in the HOV system in Norfolk. Upon further investigation, the trooper found a crash had occurred involving a pedestrian. According to police, a...
Teen driver charged with killing, injuring cyclists denied bond
Jeffery Brooks, the 18-year-old driver charged with killing a cyclist and injuring another in Henrico, was denied bond on Tuesday.
msn.com
‘Panicked,' ‘concerned' over ‘skeletonized' animals: Documents detail alleged animal cruelty incidents at Hanover property
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than three weeks after Hanover County Animal Control removed 85 animals and discovered several other deceased animals at a Mechanicsville property, a suspect has yet to be charged, and court documents have been obtained by 8News revealing new details about what authorities found when they searched the site.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating after driver runs stop sign, crash kills Virginia driver
According to police, a 2010 Ford Focus was driving west on Wayside Road when the driver ran through a stop sign and hit a 2002 Ford Explorer on the passenger side traveling north on Roxbury Road. The impact from the crash caused the Explorer to flip over.
NBC12
23-year-old killed after car overturns, strikes trees in Henrico County
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Henrico early Wednesday morning. At 1:20 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash on the ramp to I-64 east from I-295 northbound, Exit 53 in Henrico County. VSP says a 2019 Honda Civic took the exit...
Flipped car blocks traffic in Richmond, causes backups on Dock Street
The small silver sedan can be seen in the photo below flipped completely over. Richmond Fire and EMS is on scene attending to the incident. Traffic backups are expected in the area.
Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after crash near Chester
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, at around 10:15 on Friday, Aug. 26, a motorcyclist was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson headed south on Old Stage Road when, on the 12200 block, it crossed over the center line and ran into a 2007 Lincoln headed in the opposite direction.
wfxrtv.com
Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
Albemarle Police investigating shots fired near Charlottesville
According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Queens Court at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 16 for several reports of shots fired. Several vehicles and buildings in the area were hit but no injuries were reported.
Former Walmart worker convicted of murdering Chesterfield mother
A two-decades long investigation into the disappearance and murder of Chesterfield mom Linda Lunsford ended when a jury convicted her boyfriend, John Howard, with first-degree murder Friday night.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes closed near Willis Road due to crash
All southbound lanes are currently closed on I-95 in Chesterfield near Willis Road, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Comments / 0