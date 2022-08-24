OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – You may not think it will happen to you, but the reality is, you never know what will occur on the roads. As part of Ohio County Commission and Ohio County administrators’ commitment to first responders, they have provided specialized training, giving rescuers the opportunity to perfect and refine their skills on extrication methods when it comes to school buses.

