Lyons shares expectations for 2022 WVU football team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Like many Mountaineer football fans, Shane Lyons has been eagerly awaiting the return of the Backyard Brawl for years. When he became director of athletics at WVU in 2015, Lyons said one of his top priorities was to put the Backyard Brawl back on the schedule.
No. 21 WVU women’s soccer top SFU on Sunday
Junior midfielder Lilly McCarthy led the offense with one goal and one assist to help the No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team notch a 3-0 victory over Saint Francis (Pa.) at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, on Sunday afternoon. WVU (2-1-1, 0-0 Big 12) took 29...
WVU football at No. 17 Pitt: What time, where to watch and more
The Backyard Brawl returns on Thursday in West Virginia’s most highly-anticipated season opener in recent memory. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash. Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. TV channel: ESPN. Stream: WatchESPN. Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network. Tickets: StubHub.
No. 21 West Virginia Falls to No. 10 Penn State
The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team fell, 2-0, to No. 21 Penn State at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night. Despite senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey’s slew of impressive saves in the first half, the Penn State attack wore down West Virginia (1-1-1, 0-0 Big 12) in the second half to score two goals and secure the win.
Dragon Boat Wheeling paddles for a cause
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Since 2015, Dragon Boat Wheeling has been bringing the community together through this unique and fun competition at Heritage Port. This is a major fundraiser for King’s Daughters Childcare center, where fifteen teams, made up of groups in the community, donate and in return, gain a great team bonding experience.
Ohio County first responders are suiting up for training on school bus extrication
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – You may not think it will happen to you, but the reality is, you never know what will occur on the roads. As part of Ohio County Commission and Ohio County administrators’ commitment to first responders, they have provided specialized training, giving rescuers the opportunity to perfect and refine their skills on extrication methods when it comes to school buses.
