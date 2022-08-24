Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WMDT.com
Tri-County Kickoff provides education on substance misuse, aims to shatter stigma around addiction
SALISBURY, Md.- The Arthur Perdue Stadium got a splash of purple Saturday afternoon, as the Tri-County Go Purple kick off event made a return just before a Delmarva Shorebirds game. The event is the start of the Goes Purple Awareness campaign. It’s all about educating the community on the dangers...
WTOP
Maryland high court says DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
Lee Boyd Malvo is serving four life terms in Virginia for his role in the sniper shootings that gripped the D.C. region with fear in 2002. Maryland’s highest court on Friday ruled he must be resentenced for his convictions in Montgomery County. Malvo was 17 years old when he...
msn.com
29-year-old Seaford woman killed in crash on Sussex highway
Editor's note: This story has been updated to identify the victim of the crash. Delaware State Police continue to investigate a vehicle collision that closed Sussex Highway for four hours and resulted in the death of a 29-year-old woman from Seaford. According to a statement from police, on Saturday, at...
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Delaware woman
CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
Bay Net
Hogan Announces Maryland Ranked No. 1 For Gender Equality: Report
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—On Women’s Equality Day, Governor Larry Hogan announced that U.S. News and World Report has named Maryland as the number one state for gender equality. The first-ever analysis of its kind cites K-12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation’s top ranking. “Every child...
WMDT.com
Victim of fatal crash in Seaford identified
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash in Seaford. Police say the victim was 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson of Seaford. The identity of the other driver involved in the crash has not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information...
Police: Maryland woman allegedly ran over, killed her boyfriend
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A woman from Maryland allegedly ran over and killed her boyfriend, police say. In a news release, the Prince George’s County Police Department said that on Saturday at around 8:45 p.m., officers were called out to a house after a report that a person was trapped underneath a car.
WBOC
UPDATED: Fire at Union Chesapeake Seafood House Ruled Accidental
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening. The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.
Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Tenchi Spanish American Kitchen
GREENSBORO, Md.– At Tenchi Spanish American Kitchen, fresh, local ingredients lead to authentic Guatemalan and American dishes that the Foodie Team was able to enjoy. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. Tenchi is located at 103 South Main Street in Greensboro. If you go, be sure to tell...
Bay Weekly
Help is Just a Call Away
John Silberstein was worried about his 84-year-old mother, Nancy, and what he thought were diminishing cognitive and memory issues, due to mini-strokes. In November, he was making arrangements for her to take a COVID-19 test so she could take an upcoming cruise. She didn’t answer the phone. Nancy had fallen and couldn’t make it to her phone to call for help.
Nottingham MD
Maryland State Police remind motorists of school bus safety laws as students return to class
PIKESVILLE, MD—As thousands of students prepare to return to class next week, Maryland State Police and the Maryland Center for School Safety are reminding motorists to be alert as children are getting on and off of school buses. In a typical school year, more than 600,000 Maryland students ride...
Woman Killed in Jeep Crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, DE – A woman was killed early Saturday morning in an attempt to swerve...
WMDT.com
Lewes PD searching for art theft suspect
LEWES, Del. – Lewes Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing artwork. We’re told the individual (pictured above) was involved in the theft of artwork from the art exhibit at the Lewes Library on August 15th between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED & Breaking: Another Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Ocean City
UPDATED – 08/27/22 – 10am – A 21-year-old Pennsylvania woman is dead after she was struck by a car on Coastal Highway at 59th Street in Ocean City just before midnight. Ocean City Police say Sophia Battisti was crossing against the pedestrian signal. Police say Good Samaritans initiated lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived, but Battisti was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene – police say alcohol is not a factor on the driver. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Tip Line at 410-520-5136.
Wbaltv.com
11 News Today: Biden in Maryland for campaign event; Judge orders redacted version of Trump affidavit
Here's what you need to know from 11 News to get a head start on your day. Weather | Traffic | Local News | I-Team | National/International News | COVID-19 | Sports. | WATCH LIVE: You can watch 11 News Today live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., or when not live, watch the latest archived newscast: Tap here.
Dog Rescued As Homeowners Escape Fast-Moving Attic Fire In Maryland
A Maryland family got an unwelcome wake-up call on Friday morning when they were alerted to a large attic fire that caused upwards of $250,000 in damage, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Grant Drive homeowners in LaVale heard a smoke detector going off shortly after 1:15...
