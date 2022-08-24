ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Ocean City Today

Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
msn.com

29-year-old Seaford woman killed in crash on Sussex highway

Editor's note: This story has been updated to identify the victim of the crash. Delaware State Police continue to investigate a vehicle collision that closed Sussex Highway for four hours and resulted in the death of a 29-year-old woman from Seaford. According to a statement from police, on Saturday, at...
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Police searching for missing Delaware woman

CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
CAMDEN, DE
Bay Net

Hogan Announces Maryland Ranked No. 1 For Gender Equality: Report

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—On Women’s Equality Day, Governor Larry Hogan announced that U.S. News and World Report has named Maryland as the number one state for gender equality. The first-ever analysis of its kind cites K-12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation’s top ranking. “Every child...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Victim of fatal crash in Seaford identified

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash in Seaford. Police say the victim was 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson of Seaford. The identity of the other driver involved in the crash has not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information...
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

UPDATED: Fire at Union Chesapeake Seafood House Ruled Accidental

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening. The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Tenchi Spanish American Kitchen

GREENSBORO, Md.– At Tenchi Spanish American Kitchen, fresh, local ingredients lead to authentic Guatemalan and American dishes that the Foodie Team was able to enjoy. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. Tenchi is located at 103 South Main Street in Greensboro. If you go, be sure to tell...
GREENSBORO, MD
Bay Weekly

Help is Just a Call Away

John Silberstein was worried about his 84-year-old mother, Nancy, and what he thought were diminishing cognitive and memory issues, due to mini-strokes. In November, he was making arrangements for her to take a COVID-19 test so she could take an upcoming cruise. She didn’t answer the phone. Nancy had fallen and couldn’t make it to her phone to call for help.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Lewes PD searching for art theft suspect

LEWES, Del. – Lewes Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing artwork. We’re told the individual (pictured above) was involved in the theft of artwork from the art exhibit at the Lewes Library on August 15th between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

The ghoulish side of Sussex County

My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED & Breaking: Another Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Ocean City

UPDATED – 08/27/22 – 10am – A 21-year-old Pennsylvania woman is dead after she was struck by a car on Coastal Highway at 59th Street in Ocean City just before midnight. Ocean City Police say Sophia Battisti was crossing against the pedestrian signal. Police say Good Samaritans initiated lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived, but Battisti was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene – police say alcohol is not a factor on the driver. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Tip Line at 410-520-5136.
OCEAN CITY, MD

