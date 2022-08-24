Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel Maven
Shooting At Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois Left 3 People InjuredBri HGurnee, IL
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
WISN
88-year-old survives gunshots, forgives suspected shooter
MILWAUKEE — A gunman opened fire on his elderly neighbors, killing one and injuring three. Surveillance video caught the shooter on camera. Police believe the unnamed suspect then set his next-door house on fire. Carrie Barnhill, 88, said she was sitting outside when he opened fire. "I'm not fine,...
Two shootings at same location, one hour apart; MPD says
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened at the same location, less than two hours apart.
16-year-old accidentally shoots relative, MPD says
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a teen accidentally shot a relative Friday night.
Overnight shooting in Clinton leaves four injured, no threat to community
CLINTON, Wis. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting in the village of Clinton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, all four victims have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no current threat to the community and the names of the victims are not being released at this time, according...
WISN
'I wish I'd just stopped the car': driver remembers moment teen fell from moving Jeep window
MILWAUKEE — A teen who was driving when her friend fell out of her moving vehicle is speaking about the fatal incident. Five days ago, Brianna Wandsnider watched her friend, Lynette Trinkle die, falling out of her jeep window. "Literally, every night I close my eyes and I picture...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia Bear Paw Beach drowning, girl dead
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police said a 6-year-old girl drowned at Bear Paw Beach on Saturday, Aug. 27. Officers and Caledonia Fire Department personnel arrived around 5:45 p.m. and learned the girl had been underwater for an "undetermined" amount of time. Fire department personnel started life-saving efforts and took the...
Man accused of killing 6 in Waukesha holiday parade attack removed from court after outburst
The man accused of killing six people at a Wisconsin parade began shouting at a judge shortly after he had to be woken up in court by his own attorneys.
CBS 58
Accidental shooting injures 23-year-old family member
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Aug. 26 at around 9:00 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 49th St. and Keefe Ave. According to officials, the victim suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by the suspect, a 16-year-old relative, who remained on-scene and was summarily arrested.
Missing 14-year-old Mukwonago teens found safe
Authorities issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for 14-year-old Zara Sindler. She has been missing since Aug. 22 in Mukwonago.
WISN
Officer wounded, suspect dead: man's close encounter with suspect in home
MILWAUKEE — Asuspect is dead and a Milwaukee police officer is injured following a foot chase on Milwaukee's north side. Police say the suspect shot himself. When police went to stabilize him, the suspect's gun discharged, injuring an officer. The officer is expected to survive. Joe Knox told WISN...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Caledonia Police Department Weekly Police Reports Aug 17-23
The Caledonia Police Department shared the past week of police reports. Between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23, there were 367 calls for service in the Village of Caledonia. According to the department, the calls included 108 traffic contacts, including 7 accidents and 5 arrests for OWIs. Of the 5 OWIs, 4 of the arrests were 1st offenses and one was a second offense. One of the 7 traffic accidents resulted in an arrest for OWI-1st offense, too, per the department.
Block party draws community together following quadruple shooting
After a devastating week following a quadruple shooting near 22nd and Center, locals in the neighborhood gathered together for their annual Block Party.
Brother stabs brother in the eye outside Culver's in Caledonia
A man stabbed his brother in the eye with a key in the parking lot of a Culver's in Caledonia Friday night, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia police: Stabbing in Culver's parking lot, 1 arrested
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police arrested a suspect after a stabbing in a Culver's parking lot on Friday, Aug. 26. Two family members had gotten into an argument, police said, resulting in one of them being stabbing. That person was taken to the hospital. Police said there is no danger...
WDIO-TV
A shooting in Wisconsin injuries five people
RACINE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee. Four males and one female were shot at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Skydiver lands in Sturtevant pond, dies
STURTEVANT, Wis. - A skydiver landed in a pond in Sturtevant near the Skydive Midwest property Sunday, Aug. 28. Sheriff's officials said the victim, 36, from Tennessee died on scene after suffering traumatic injuries in the crash. An investigation revealed in the victim, a professional skydiver, was conducting test runs...
Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Visitation took place Saturday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a crash in McHenry County. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family. After the crash, friends told CBS 2 that Tom and Lauren were wonderful parents with really great children. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash, as did the other driver, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez. A mass and funeral for the Dobosz family will be held on Monday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago.
WISN
Milwaukee Mitchell Park Domes reopen, safe with $5,000 in cash, liquor and tools stolen
MILWAUKEE — A safe, containing $5,000 in cash, liquor and tools, was among the items stolen during a break-in this week at Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes. The popular tourist site also suffered about $2,000 in damage. "In terms of the damage done, yes, there was facility damage and a...
