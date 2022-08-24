CHICAGO (CBS) -- Visitation took place Saturday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a crash in McHenry County. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family. After the crash, friends told CBS 2 that Tom and Lauren were wonderful parents with really great children. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash, as did the other driver, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez. A mass and funeral for the Dobosz family will be held on Monday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago.

MCHENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO