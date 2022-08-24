ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

WISN

88-year-old survives gunshots, forgives suspected shooter

MILWAUKEE — A gunman opened fire on his elderly neighbors, killing one and injuring three. Surveillance video caught the shooter on camera. Police believe the unnamed suspect then set his next-door house on fire. Carrie Barnhill, 88, said she was sitting outside when he opened fire. "I'm not fine,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Overnight shooting in Clinton leaves four injured, no threat to community

CLINTON, Wis. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting in the village of Clinton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, all four victims have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no current threat to the community and the names of the victims are not being released at this time, according...
CLINTON, WI
Kenosha, WI
Kenosha, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia Bear Paw Beach drowning, girl dead

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police said a 6-year-old girl drowned at Bear Paw Beach on Saturday, Aug. 27. Officers and Caledonia Fire Department personnel arrived around 5:45 p.m. and learned the girl had been underwater for an "undetermined" amount of time. Fire department personnel started life-saving efforts and took the...
CALEDONIA, WI
CBS 58

Accidental shooting injures 23-year-old family member

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Aug. 26 at around 9:00 p.m., a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 49th St. and Keefe Ave. According to officials, the victim suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by the suspect, a 16-year-old relative, who remained on-scene and was summarily arrested.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Caledonia Police Department Weekly Police Reports Aug 17-23

The Caledonia Police Department shared the past week of police reports. Between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23, there were 367 calls for service in the Village of Caledonia. According to the department, the calls included 108 traffic contacts, including 7 accidents and 5 arrests for OWIs. Of the 5 OWIs, 4 of the arrests were 1st offenses and one was a second offense. One of the 7 traffic accidents resulted in an arrest for OWI-1st offense, too, per the department.
CALEDONIA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia police: Stabbing in Culver's parking lot, 1 arrested

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police arrested a suspect after a stabbing in a Culver's parking lot on Friday, Aug. 26. Two family members had gotten into an argument, police said, resulting in one of them being stabbing. That person was taken to the hospital. Police said there is no danger...
CALEDONIA, WI
WDIO-TV

A shooting in Wisconsin injuries five people

RACINE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee. Four males and one female were shot at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Skydiver lands in Sturtevant pond, dies

STURTEVANT, Wis. - A skydiver landed in a pond in Sturtevant near the Skydive Midwest property Sunday, Aug. 28. Sheriff's officials said the victim, 36, from Tennessee died on scene after suffering traumatic injuries in the crash. An investigation revealed in the victim, a professional skydiver, was conducting test runs...
STURTEVANT, WI
CBS Chicago

Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Visitation took place Saturday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a crash in McHenry County. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family. After the crash, friends told CBS 2 that Tom and Lauren were wonderful parents with really great children. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash, as did the other driver, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez. A mass and funeral for the Dobosz family will be held on Monday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL

