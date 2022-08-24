Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Bird Flu Detected in Cowlitz County; WSDA Launches Online Domestic Sick Bird Reporting Tool
In anticipation of the fall surge in highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) cases, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has launched the domestic sick bird online reporting tool. The online tool complements the existing WSDA sick bird reporting hotline as well as the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Our COVID-19 hospitalization rate is the lowest we’ve seen since mid-April. That’s great news! The hospitalization rate helps us understand how COVID-19 is affecting availability of critical healthcare services. Our COVID-19 case rate also continues to fall. But that number has become less...
southseattleemerald.com
OPINION | Black Infant Mortality in King County Is Already Over Triple the White Rate
So why doesn’t this safety-net hospital catch any babies?. King County has more than triple infant mortality in Black babies compared to white babies. In my opinion, it’s because UW restricts our public-owned hospitals for high-paid surgery — a cash cow for top UW surgeons and administrators — limiting maternity.
q13fox.com
Crimes against children a concerning trend in Western Washington
WESTERN WASHINGTON - A growing issue is troubling law enforcement officials as thieves target children. Incidents on the rise over the last few months in Everette where an 11-year-old boy was swindled when a man paid with a counterfeit $100 bill. In Tacoma, two 10 and 13-year-old cousins were robbed...
KING-5
Major transportation shakeup in western Washington
Drivers in Tacoma and West Seattle are about to get some relief. But the ferry system is struggling with delays.
Chronicle
New Tsunami Evacuation Tower Offers Hope as Washington Faces High Risk of Seismic Activity
Washington state has the second-highest seismic risk in America because of its location and could see dangerous earthquakes or tsunami waves up to 42 feet tall. But the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe has created the first tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States, providing a potential escape in case a deadly tsunami hits.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
shorelineareanews.com
County Council approves requirement for electric vehicle charging in new development
When new development happens in unincorporated King County, much of it will now need to include charging stations for electric vehicles, a nod toward a future shifting away from fossil fuels and toward electric power. The King County Council recently approved legislation adding requirements for much of new development in...
Chronicle
DNR, Local Firefighters Respond to Fires in Centralia
A Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisted local firefighters in battling fires near Central Boulevard in Centralia Saturday afternoon. A Riverside Fire Authority official estimated that 5 to 10 acres were burned in total. There was more than one fire. The fires appear to have started along the railroad tracks...
Pierce County college student claims sugar daddy stalked, extorted and raped her
TACOMA, Wash. — A 21-year-old college student in Pierce County claims she was stalked, extorted and raped by her so-called sugar daddy. The young woman told investigators he posted intimate photos of her on TikTok. The man she’s accusing, Christopher Hendry, was arrested and booked in the Pierce County jail.
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies Graduate From State Criminal Justice Academy
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming two new deputies following the officers’ graduation Thursday from the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission Basic Law Enforcement Academy in Burien. Deputies Michael Anderson and Max Miller completed 720 hours of education and training and will now begin a 12-week...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
Tri-City Herald
Cat saves owner from rabies positive bat in WA state home. Luckily, it had its shots
A cat caught Thurston County’s first rabies positive-bat of 2022 in its owner’s home on Monday. Thurston County collected the bat on a “particularly busy” Monday when it responded to three separate bat incidents, according to a Wednesday news release. The bats were found in bedrooms...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Two Men Taken to Lewis County Jail After Robbery Marked by ‘Dumbness’ in August 1942
Two “young” bandits were being held in the Lewis County Jail after they held up and robbed a “girl attendant” of a service station west of Centralia on Aug. 25, 1942. The two men had been arrested by the state patrol less than two hours after the robbery. The men were Dewey Bise, 25, of Bremerton, and J.C. Steedley, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa.
The Suburban Times
Deputies, Code Enforcement condemn, board Waller-area house to prevent trespassing
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story. Meet Inara. Until today, four-year-old Inara hasn’t been able to play in her front yard because of the nuisance property next door. The property was plagued with violence, drug activity and aggressive neighbors who have even been involved in drive-by shootings. Inara’s parents have kept her inside or in the back yard for playtime.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia: It's the water (level)
A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
Chronicle
Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash
Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
Brush fire shuts down I-5 near SR-12 in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of Interstate 5 near state Route 12 in Thurston County were shut down due to a brush fire, according to the Washington State Patrol. However, since WSP’s first tweet at 7 p.m., the northbound lanes were reopened at around 7:30 p.m. The...
Human composting facility honored as Funeral Home of the Year
After opening last year, the world's largest human composting facility was honored as Washington's Funeral Home of the Year.
Chronicle
'Overtaken by Plant Life': Offut Lake Residents Want to Tax Themselves to Battle Algae, Weeds
Some Offut Lake property owners want to form a new lake management district (LMD) to reduce toxic algae blooms and limit weed growth. The Thurston County Board of Commissioners reviewed the petition during a Wednesday meeting, about two months after residents submitted the petition. The lake is south of Waldrick Road and east of Old Highway 99 and Millersylvania State Park.
