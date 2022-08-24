ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Our COVID-19 hospitalization rate is the lowest we’ve seen since mid-April. That’s great news! The hospitalization rate helps us understand how COVID-19 is affecting availability of critical healthcare services. Our COVID-19 case rate also continues to fall. But that number has become less...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Crimes against children a concerning trend in Western Washington

WESTERN WASHINGTON - A growing issue is troubling law enforcement officials as thieves target children. Incidents on the rise over the last few months in Everette where an 11-year-old boy was swindled when a man paid with a counterfeit $100 bill. In Tacoma, two 10 and 13-year-old cousins were robbed...
AUBURN, WA
Chronicle

New Tsunami Evacuation Tower Offers Hope as Washington Faces High Risk of Seismic Activity

Washington state has the second-highest seismic risk in America because of its location and could see dangerous earthquakes or tsunami waves up to 42 feet tall. But the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe has created the first tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States, providing a potential escape in case a deadly tsunami hits.
Chronicle

DNR, Local Firefighters Respond to Fires in Centralia

A Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisted local firefighters in battling fires near Central Boulevard in Centralia Saturday afternoon. A Riverside Fire Authority official estimated that 5 to 10 acres were burned in total. There was more than one fire. The fires appear to have started along the railroad tracks...
CENTRALIA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Two Men Taken to Lewis County Jail After Robbery Marked by ‘Dumbness’ in August 1942

Two “young” bandits were being held in the Lewis County Jail after they held up and robbed a “girl attendant” of a service station west of Centralia on Aug. 25, 1942. The two men had been arrested by the state patrol less than two hours after the robbery. The men were Dewey Bise, 25, of Bremerton, and J.C. Steedley, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Deputies, Code Enforcement condemn, board Waller-area house to prevent trespassing

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story. Meet Inara. Until today, four-year-old Inara hasn’t been able to play in her front yard because of the nuisance property next door. The property was plagued with violence, drug activity and aggressive neighbors who have even been involved in drive-by shootings. Inara’s parents have kept her inside or in the back yard for playtime.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia: It's the water (level)

A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash

Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

'Overtaken by Plant Life': Offut Lake Residents Want to Tax Themselves to Battle Algae, Weeds

Some Offut Lake property owners want to form a new lake management district (LMD) to reduce toxic algae blooms and limit weed growth. The Thurston County Board of Commissioners reviewed the petition during a Wednesday meeting, about two months after residents submitted the petition. The lake is south of Waldrick Road and east of Old Highway 99 and Millersylvania State Park.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

