Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
Indoor skatepark, shop opens in Bay City as a destination for skateboarders
BAY CITY, MI - Nestled in Bay City is a skating haven that allows skateboarders to practice their skills any time of the year, regardless of the weather. Skateboarders of all ages have been enjoying the new indoor skatepark that opened up shop at 106 South Linn Street in the Midland Street Business District earlier this month. Major Skate is a veteran-owned indoor skateboarding facility skate shop that is located in a historic building with the original exposed brick giving it an appropriately themed urban-grunge feel.
review-mag.com
2022 Fall Cannabis Guide
Earlier this year, Bay County was the recipient of a blunt sum of $1.4 million from 2021 marijuana tax dollars - its slice of the $42-million-plus pie generated by 2021 marijuana tax revenue in Michigan. Only Washtenaw County, with $1.8 million, received more funds. As the marijuana industry finds its legs, Bay County is among the areas experiencing the positive impact of the emergence of the marijuana industry.
msn.com
Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw Township. Katy’s Kards, located at 1206 Court St., hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26 for its new event space. Customers can rent out a space next...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
Community Pantry in Genesee struggling to find a new refrigerator
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - For the past two years, one community pantry on Stanley Road has been the place where anyone can go for some help with their groceries. But it's recently found itself in need. Their cooler that keeps milk, eggs and other perishable goods cold has broken.
WNEM
DNR: Saginaw River mouth access site to temporarily close for improvements
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw River Mouth Boating Access Site is set to close this fall for an improvement project, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. This will affect anyone wanting to access the Saginaw Bay or the Saginaw River this fall as the Saginaw River...
Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint
If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
abc12.com
Construction begins inside Grand Blanc Marketplace
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Construction has started to return an eyesore in Grand Blanc back to productive use. Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said contractors are working inside of the former Kmart and Farmer Jack building, which will be redeveloped into the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “Within the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Job Impulse opens office in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday for its location in Flint. The company, which operates in 12 countries, helps those looking for work find a career path and upgrade their employment, according to Job Impulse’s President of North American operations Kyle Bevel.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Motel In Saginaw
More than not, you won't have to look too hard to find an abandoned piece of Michigan history. Whether it is an important piece or just a piece of history that is just purely out and about, just collecting dust. There's a motel based in Saginaw that is collecting dust...
Sold! Dramatic Fashion Square Mall online auction ends with $10.8M offer
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Two competing investors engaged in a bidding war during the final minutes of the online auction to purchase Fashion Square Mall, with a $10.8 million offer topping the rest, officials said. Representatives of the auction said the winning offer would not be considered a final...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Village Magazine
“I was tired of seeing the same thing – This is why I buy cars like this” 18th Back to the Bricks is in the books
Five years ago James and Pam Bogart of Flushing were riding their Harleys near Kalamazoo when they saw a sky-blue 1960 Pontiac Bonneville sitting in a parking lot. The next day the Bogarts went back to look at the car. Remembering the same car his dad had when he was a kid, James Bogart was gazing at the Bonneville when his wife, Pam, yelled out of their car window, “Get it, I like it.” And in August they brought the classic to Flint’s 18th annual Back to the Bricks, a tribute and celebration of the city’s love of automobiles.
Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend in Flint and Genesee County
There is so much going on this weekend in Flint and Genesee County. Coming up this weekend, Flint and Genesee County will come alive with several awesome events. From the Crim Festival of Races to the Tattoo City Tattoo Convention and The Ally Challenge to Thomas the Tank Engine at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad, there is definitely something for everyone in the next few day.
abc12.com
Some Flint residents without water as shutoffs resume
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sonya Jackson cringed when she received a water shutoff notice last week. She knew the family was behind more than $4,000 on the bill, but seeing the words in ink, hit her hard. “We need help. We actually need help,” said Jackson. “It’s like injury to...
WNEM
City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer
LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
abc12.com
Hundreds of Grand Blanc students face technical issues on remote day
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – What started as a quiet week for Grand Blanc families sending their kids back to school ended with commotion and deja vu after students struggled to access their classes remotely. “It really shifted everything this morning, and there was definitely a lot more chaos,”...
abc12.com
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Bridgeport woman
BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding a Bridgeport woman who was last seen in the Detroit area more than a week ago. Michigan State Police say 20-year-old Mary-Jeanne Elizabeth-Dunn Herzog left the Bridgeport area on Aug. 8. Investigators believe she was in the Detroit area on Aug. 18, but there is no trace of her after that.
WNEM
Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. water service remained off for residents on Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring. It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
Comments / 0