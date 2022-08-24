ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Saginaw News

Indoor skatepark, shop opens in Bay City as a destination for skateboarders

BAY CITY, MI - Nestled in Bay City is a skating haven that allows skateboarders to practice their skills any time of the year, regardless of the weather. Skateboarders of all ages have been enjoying the new indoor skatepark that opened up shop at 106 South Linn Street in the Midland Street Business District earlier this month. Major Skate is a veteran-owned indoor skateboarding facility skate shop that is located in a historic building with the original exposed brick giving it an appropriately themed urban-grunge feel.
BAY CITY, MI
review-mag.com

2022 Fall Cannabis Guide

Earlier this year, Bay County was the recipient of a blunt sum of $1.4 million from 2021 marijuana tax dollars - its slice of the $42-million-plus pie generated by 2021 marijuana tax revenue in Michigan. Only Washtenaw County, with $1.8 million, received more funds. As the marijuana industry finds its legs, Bay County is among the areas experiencing the positive impact of the emergence of the marijuana industry.
BAY CITY, MI
msn.com

Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw Township. Katy’s Kards, located at 1206 Court St., hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26 for its new event space. Customers can rent out a space next...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Saginaw, MI
Business
Saginaw, MI
Lifestyle
City
Saginaw, MI
1240 WJIM

Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint

If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Construction begins inside Grand Blanc Marketplace

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Construction has started to return an eyesore in Grand Blanc back to productive use. Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said contractors are working inside of the former Kmart and Farmer Jack building, which will be redeveloped into the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “Within the...
GRAND BLANC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Online Auction#Fashion Square Mall#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
WNEM

Job Impulse opens office in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday for its location in Flint. The company, which operates in 12 countries, helps those looking for work find a career path and upgrade their employment, according to Job Impulse’s President of North American operations Kyle Bevel.
FLINT, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
US 103.1

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Motel In Saginaw

More than not, you won't have to look too hard to find an abandoned piece of Michigan history. Whether it is an important piece or just a piece of history that is just purely out and about, just collecting dust. There's a motel based in Saginaw that is collecting dust...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Sold! Dramatic Fashion Square Mall online auction ends with $10.8M offer

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Two competing investors engaged in a bidding war during the final minutes of the online auction to purchase Fashion Square Mall, with a $10.8 million offer topping the rest, officials said. Representatives of the auction said the winning offer would not be considered a final...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
East Village Magazine

“I was tired of seeing the same thing – This is why I buy cars like this” 18th Back to the Bricks is in the books

Five years ago James and Pam Bogart of Flushing were riding their Harleys near Kalamazoo when they saw a sky-blue 1960 Pontiac Bonneville sitting in a parking lot. The next day the Bogarts went back to look at the car. Remembering the same car his dad had when he was a kid, James Bogart was gazing at the Bonneville when his wife, Pam, yelled out of their car window, “Get it, I like it.” And in August they brought the classic to Flint’s 18th annual Back to the Bricks, a tribute and celebration of the city’s love of automobiles.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend in Flint and Genesee County

There is so much going on this weekend in Flint and Genesee County. Coming up this weekend, Flint and Genesee County will come alive with several awesome events. From the Crim Festival of Races to the Tattoo City Tattoo Convention and The Ally Challenge to Thomas the Tank Engine at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad, there is definitely something for everyone in the next few day.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Some Flint residents without water as shutoffs resume

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sonya Jackson cringed when she received a water shutoff notice last week. She knew the family was behind more than $4,000 on the bill, but seeing the words in ink, hit her hard. “We need help. We actually need help,” said Jackson. “It’s like injury to...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
LAPEER, MI
abc12.com

Hundreds of Grand Blanc students face technical issues on remote day

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – What started as a quiet week for Grand Blanc families sending their kids back to school ended with commotion and deja vu after students struggled to access their classes remotely. “It really shifted everything this morning, and there was definitely a lot more chaos,”...
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Bridgeport woman

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding a Bridgeport woman who was last seen in the Detroit area more than a week ago. Michigan State Police say 20-year-old Mary-Jeanne Elizabeth-Dunn Herzog left the Bridgeport area on Aug. 8. Investigators believe she was in the Detroit area on Aug. 18, but there is no trace of her after that.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. water service remained off for residents on Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring. It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy