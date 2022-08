BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens' bad run of luck on injuries apparently did not end last season. Poe, the Ravens' mascot, was carted off the field during a mascot vs. youth football game at halftime of Baltimore's preseason finale against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night. Poe had to be lifted into the cart by three people and had to have his left leg stabilized.

