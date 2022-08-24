ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Simmons
Person
Kimora Lee Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Backlash#Imm#Harvard#Tiktok
Distractify

Is Kenya Moore Getting Fired From ‘RHOA?’ Rumors Resurface About Her Departure

For nearly a decade, actress and reality star Kenya Moore has twirled in multiple Real Housewives of Atlanta scenes as one of the Bravo show’s longtime peach holders. Since joining in 2012, Kenya has become responsible for some of the show’s most memorable moments, from her widely discussed relationships to her physical and verbal altercations with co-stars like Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, and Sheree Whitfield.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marie Claire

Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding

Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
TENNIS
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy