ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Everything Nick Saban Said at his Final Press Conference of Fall Camp

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nafzG_0hU5ohwt00

The head coach of the Crimson Tide met with reporters one final time during fall camp on Wednesday evening.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In just 10 days, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the season opener against Utah State. On Wednesday evening, head coach Nick Saban is scheduled to appear before the media one final time during the Crimson Tide's fall camp.

Saban's meeting with the media is slated to take place at 5:50 p.m. CT. Follow along below for live updates from the press conference, with a full transcript and video to be added later.

Live Updates

  • Tonight's press conference is slated to begin at 5:50 p.m. CT.
  • Saban has yet to appear for his press conference, but it looks like he will be arriving shortly.
  • Saban opened with saying that after watching the film from Saturday's scrimmage, he noticed more improvements on the team.
  • "James [Burnip] has made a lot of improvement. He's got a lot of potential," Saban said of Alabama's punter. He emphasized that he has to perform more consistently, but he also says he's done a good job in camp.
  • Saban said that Jase McClellan has "done great" in practices coming off of injury.
  • Saban said he is encouraged by the improvements made on offensive line. "I feel more comfortable in the running game that we have and we're able to pass protect a little better."
  • Tyler Harrell has had a sprained foot, which is what kept him out of practice for a good while. However, he has returned to practice. Saban said that he's had a great attitude while doing it.
  • Kobe Prentice shows potential at slot with his quickness, according to Saban.
  • "He's a bright guy," Saban said of Jordan Battle. Noted his attitude and leadership, calling him "a complete player."
  • All cornerbacks are making progress, even with Eli Ricks and Khyree Jackson out. Saban said they're all battling and working hard, and "we'll see how it shakes out."
  • Saban said he doesn't plan to read the book that's out about his leadership.
  • The press conference has ended.

Nick Saban Full Transcript - Aug. 24, 2022

Opening statement...

"Well, I haven't really talked to you guys since watching the scrimmage film. So, I do think we made significant improvement in a lot of areas. But still, the question remains: can you complete a simple task on a consistent basis so you can play winning football? And that's the question that a lot of players have to answer, especially some of the backup players, the less experienced players who are getting plenty of reps now, but they have to take advantage of the opportunity. It comes down to what I said last year. You've got to prepare yourself so when you get a chance to play, you can take advantage of that because you are ready to play. Rather than focusing on too many other things. You control what you say, what you think and what you do. And what somebody else does, what somebody else says, what somebody else thinks really doesn't matter.

"So, it's important to stay focused and keep the main thing the main thing, especially at this point in time. Because right now, we've got to start deciding who are we going to coach, who are we going to bring along, who are we going to play on special teams, how many guys can we travel with, what's their role going to be. And guys have had a lot of opportunities to find that. Hopefully, we'll get more and more guys that are ready to play winning football so that we have more depth on the team because we definitely need that to get through the kinda schedule, the kinda difficult challenges we're gonna have in the future.

"Other than that, nothing else to really report. We continue this week to work on other opponents who do different things, and we'll do a little bit on the first game tomorrow. But not really starting on that until Friday full metal jacket."

On how James Burnip is adjusting...

"James has made a lot of improvement. He's got really good potential. I think the biggest thing that he has to continue to do is consistency. Now, when he takes the right steps and he drops the ball, he's got a really powerful leg, but he's just got to do that on a really, really consistent basis. He's gotten a lot better, so we have a lot more confidence. I think he's got a lot more confidence. I think he feels a lot better about the situation he's in and what's expected of him, and he's done a good job this fall camp."

On the progress of the middle linebackers...

"I think that we have three guys now for two positions that you definitely can count on. And then we’ve got about four other guys who really all have the ability to do it, that need to continue to make improvement. Those are the guys on our team that I’m really talking about. You know, what do you have to do to prepare so you can take advantage of an opportunity when you get it, so that we’re not making mental errors and we’re not just gifting to the other team because we’re not sure what we’re doing and we’re not confident in how to do it and can’t go out there and play fast and play team defense.

"So that’s what we’ve got to continue to do. And when you talk about linebackers, if you don’t fit runs right and you leave a gap open, you get gashed. So we definitely need for those guys to continue to improve."

On Jase McClellan's return from injury...

"He’s done great. He’s really played well. No limitations. No limitations in scrimmages. No limitations in practice. Explosive. Made some really good runs in the last scrimmage. Made a lot of people miss. Good receiver. Can play with power. So he’s done really well."

Regarding the offensive line's mentality...

"I’m encouraged by the improvements that we made in the offensive line. We seem to have a little better mentality. I think the personality of their coach has definitely added something to the mentality of how we play and what we’re doing and how we’re doing. And I think the personality of the players is certainly something that has been a real positive in terms of how they approach things and what they’ve tried to do. So I feel more comfortable in the running game that we have. And we’re able to pass protect a little better. I’ve been really pleased with the progress that group has made."

On Tyler Harrell's progress...

"First of all, he had a sprained foot for awhile so he wasn’t able to practice all the time. But now probably the last scrimmage and this week — Tuesday, Wednesday of this week — he’s starting to get more reps. I think he’s starting to get more confident. I do think he’s a guy that because of his speed can help us. I think he’s got to continue to make progress, and we’re certainly working with him. And he’s had a great attitude about doing it. And we’ll just sort of keep on keeping on with him."

Thoughts on Kobe Prentice...

"I think that he’s showing promise with his quickness playing at the slot. I think his opportunities have increased since JoJo got hurt. He’s taken advantage of it, played fairly well. I still think he’s got a ways to go in terms of knowledge of the offense and doing things exactly like we’d like for him to do it. But he’s got great work ethic. He works hard every day. He’s got a great attitude. He’s really positive and upbeat about what he’s doing. He doesn’t get frustrated easily. I think all those things are contributing to his development."

On what makes Jordan Battle such a strong safety...

“Jordan is, first of all, a very bright guy. He’s got really good work ethic. He loves the game. He loves to play. He loves to practice. He sets a good example. He’s a good leader. He’s got a really, really good understanding of everything that we’re doing in the secondary. Of course, he’s got lots of experience, but he’s a bright guy. And because he’s very conscientious to go with really good ability – he’s got really good size. He’s improved his ability to cover people, I think, a lot last year and this spring and this fall so far. So I just think he’s really a complete player, and I think he’s helping other players play better with his leadership. Communication is so important in the secondary, and when you have confident guys that aren’t afraid to call out, it helps other people around them play with more confidence, as well. And he’s certainly contributed to that in a very positive way.”

On the cornerback battle…

“There’s a lot of competition. I can’t tell you who the starters are. I think we’ve got four guys, maybe five, that are all competing for positions, and they’re all making progress. A couple guys were hurt. Khyree missed a few days. Eli missed a whole week. But they’re all battling and they’re all (competing), and hopefully, the competition is making them better. But other than that, I really can’t say much about any of them. They’re all working hard, and there’s a lot of competition at the position. We’ll see how it shakes out.”

On Emmanuel Henderson at wide receiver…

“He’s making progress. Because of his speed, I think he can be a really good special teams player for us, as well. He’s got great work ethic, really good person, very conscientious, and I think that’s helped his development. I think that he can help us at that position, and I think he will before the season’s out. And we’ll just keep working on helping him develop. But I’m encouraged by his athleticism, his ability, his attitude, his work ethic and how he’s gone about developing as a player.”

On a recent book release concerning his leadership and if he plans to ever write one himself…

“I wrote one once. I don’t plan to read the new book that’s out. I don’t really know what’s in it, and I don’t know what is right, what is wrong. What is good, what is bad. I used to get really upset when people did things like this, but I’ve kind of learned it kind of is the way of the world now. We don’t endorse the book in any way. I don’t plan to sign any of those books because I haven’t read it, I don’t know what’s in it and I don’t know what’s correct and what’s incorrect. But it is what it is. One of these days, maybe when I don’t have anything else to do – which is not anytime soon, I hope – I might consider it.”

“Aight, thank you. I guess I’m supposed to smile again.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Under the radar and breakthrough potential

Alabama football fans know the Crimson Tide roster well. What we don’t know much about is the progress of new players or the development of young and little-used returning players. Every season questions are asked about under-the-radar guys who might have breakthrough seasons. Because of the always deep and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Flip prospects and other recruiting news

In reviewing Alabama Football flip prospects, what follows are potential additions to the 2023 class in which the Crimson Tide is the ‘Flipper’ and not the ‘Flipee’. Fans love to talk about flipping a prospect from another program. More accurately, in many cases, the recruitment of a prospect does not stop when he commits to another program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Jojo
Catfish 100.1

Renewed Local Rivalry is Decided Early

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots met the Tuscaloosa County Knights Friday night for the first time since 1992 in what was expected to be a tightly contest contest between Tuscaloosa's best teams in their respective divisions.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

7 potential candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director

Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn has come to an end. The embattled athletics director announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role effective Aug. 31, informing Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision this week. Greene’s decision to step down to pursue other interests comes 4...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Bryant Denny Stadium
saturdaydownsouth.com

RJ Johnson, 2023 guard, announces SEC commitment

RJ Johnson, a 6-foot-2, guard from Grissom High School in Huntsville, Alabama will be staying in the Yellowhammer State. The three-star prospect announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Johnson is rated as the top basketball prospect in the state and ranked 149th in the class of 2023. He...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
birminghammommy.com

Alabama State Fair September 16th -25th

You know fall is close when you start seeing the signs for the Alabama State Fair! Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to take some funnel cake to the face!. Exciting Attractions & Shows. Live Music. All Your Favorite Fair Food and Spectacular Carnival Rides & Kiddie Rides. The fun will kick off September 16th at the Birmingham Race Course and run through the 25th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrc.com

World Games vendor upset over lack of profit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new frustration from some local World Games vendors. One vendor feels the World Games overpromised and underdelivered to the vendors. She’s now in the hole tens of thousands of dollars. At first, Tracey Kennedy had high hopes the World Games would increase her...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Gardendale High School moves forward with student led pre-game prayer following elimination of school led prayers in Jefferson County Schools

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — High school football is in full swing, but there are some new questions surrounding prayer before the games. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board banned school led prayers over the loud speakers; but a student led pre-game prayer was held over the PA system for all to hear at […]
GARDENDALE, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy