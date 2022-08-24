ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia struck out during a Texas rally that fell short in the ninth inning, ending his 23-game hitting streak as the Detroit Tigers held off the Rangers 9-8 Sunday. Garcia’s streak was the longest in the American League this season. He went 0 for 3 with two walks and fell one game short of matching the longest hitting string ever by a Cuban-born big leaguer, set by Rafael Palmeiro in 1994 for Baltimore. Harold Castro drove in five runs and Jeimer Candelario homered for the second straight day as the Tigers built a 9-0 lead in the sixth inning. Corey Seager homered twice for Texas.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 17 MINUTES AGO