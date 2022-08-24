Read full article on original website
Garcia's hit streak ends at 23, Rangers fall to Tigers
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia struck out during a Texas rally that fell short in the ninth inning, ending his 23-game hitting streak as the Detroit Tigers held off the Rangers 9-8 Sunday. Garcia’s streak was the longest in the American League this season. He went 0 for 3 with two walks and fell one game short of matching the longest hitting string ever by a Cuban-born big leaguer, set by Rafael Palmeiro in 1994 for Baltimore. Harold Castro drove in five runs and Jeimer Candelario homered for the second straight day as the Tigers built a 9-0 lead in the sixth inning. Corey Seager homered twice for Texas.
MLB
Dodgers' Outman rockets walk-off homer to complete cycle
The 2022 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for James Outman. He started the year in Double-A, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in July, homered in his first at-bat and was optioned back to Triple-A six games later. But in a season full of firsts,...
MLB
Vibe check: Breaking down the O's in-game celebrations
This story was excerpted from Zachary Silver’s Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brandon Hyde walked into his clubhouse after last Sunday’s win over the Red Sox in Williamsport, Pa. There he found Jorge Mateo, whose eighth-inning bases-clearing double powered the Orioles to victory, sporting a bright orange wrestling championship belt. It was his first time seeing that accolade exactly, but not nearly his first time catching the Orioles injecting their clubhouse with good vibes.
MLB
Mathias embracing the wild ride of summer
This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry’s Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The last month has been rather chaotic for the Rangers' organization, but for one utilityman in particular, the chaos has reached a new level.
MLB
Powered by dad strength, Arenado homers in 4-hit night
ST. LOUIS -- Already sleep deprived, physically running on fumes and further taxed following a taut game won in walk-off fashion Saturday night, Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado explained in detail how his emotions had run the gamut over the past four days. “It’s been a funny few days,” Arenado said...
MLB
Patience pays: 3 walks and Twins walk off
MINNEAPOLIS -- When the skies opened up above Target Field following the seventh inning of Saturday’s game, the FOX national broadcast switched over to the matchup between the Cardinals and Braves -- and so did the Twins’ attention, apparently. “I think we got inspired by the Cardinals' walk-off,”...
MLB
Colorado-born pitchers duel in 'a night to remember'
NEW YORK -- Two mile-high southpaws came to sea level for a friendly pitchers' duel at Citi Field on Saturday, as Kyle Freeland and David Peterson faced each other for the first time. Freeland and Peterson are both Colorado natives who grew up in the Denver area; Freeland went to...
MLB
Mariners lose despite 3 HRs, stellar start from Castillo
SEATTLE -- Frustration boiled over when Ty France was ejected in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Guardians, an all-encapsulating moment to an aggravating night in which Seattle saw a two-run lead evaporate in the eighth inning. Andrés Muñoz, who’s been among the game’s best leverage...
MLB
Free passes doom Giants in walk-off loss
MINNEAPOLIS -- For more than two hours and seven innings, the Giants' pitching was holding down the Twins and looking to carry the team while the offense had just one hit. When the teams came back after a 51-minute rain delay, San Francisco’s one-run lead evaporated. After a strong night of pitching, too many free passes undid the Giants’ slim margin for error.
MLB
McCarthy latest kid to energize D-backs
CHICAGO -- As the D-backs continue to bring up young players from their Minor League system, you can see a new brand of baseball developing. It’s energetic, athletic and exciting, and it's also leading to more wins. • Box score. The latest example came Saturday night when the D-backs’...
MLB
Ramírez continues to make noise in AL MVP race
SEATTLE -- So much attention has fallen on Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge because of the ridiculously hot season he’s had in 2022 -- and rightfully so. But because of that, what José Ramírez has been able to do for Cleveland has been largely overshadowed. Ramírez topped his...
MLB
Reliable Gibson goes 7 scoreless: 'You don't worry about him'
PHILADELPHIA -- Kyle Gibson did not have his best Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park, and the Phillies still won. That didn’t always happen last year. The 2021 Phillies did not beat up bad teams. They were 50-41 (.549) against NL teams with losing records. But following Saturday’s 6-0 victory over the Pirates, Philadelphia has won 18 of its last 20 against NL teams with losing records. It is 38-16 (.704) against them overall.
MLB
Cessa provides needed length amid rotation injuries
WASHINGTON -- Reds manager David Bell had a good feeling Luis Cessa could pitch more than the two innings he completed in his last start. And because of the club’s dire need for starting pitching due to recent injuries, they had to have more. The veteran right-hander, who was...
MLB
Offense fades after outclassing 'one of the best' early
KANSAS CITY -- When the Royals jumped on Yu Darvish for three quick runs in the first inning Saturday night, not many thought the Padres starter would last deep into the game. But by the time the seventh inning rolled around, Darvish was still on the mound, using the Royals’ aggressiveness shown in the first inning against them in their 4-3 loss to the Padres at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB
Abreu to slumping Sox: 'We have to believe'
CHICAGO -- The message from José Abreu, delivered through the media prior to Saturday night’s contest with the D-backs at Guaranteed Rate Field, presented a beacon of light for the fading White Sox. • Box score. A little self-confidence can go a long way -- or so said...
MLB
Quietly one of MLB's best relievers, Domínguez nearing return
PHILADELPHIA -- One of the most valuable, but perhaps most underrated relief pitchers in baseball this season is Seranthony Domínguez. It is why everybody is closely watching his recovery from right triceps tendinitis. “I feel better, way better,” Domínguez said Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “Now I’m able...
MLB
Keuchel's Rangers debut dampened by hungry Tigers
ARLINGTON -- When Dallas Keuchel signed a Minor League deal with the Rangers and headed off on assignment with Triple-A Round Rock, he was on a mission to get back to being himself on the baseball field. Texas signed Keuchel on July 26 after he was designated for assignment by...
MLB
Two top Cubs prospects get a glimpse of big league life
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Jackson Ferris was proud to be wearing a Cubs jersey as he sat in the home dugout and soaked in Wrigley Field on Thursday morning. The pitching prospect has a grandfather who grew up in the nearby suburb of Riverside, so this was the dream in one corner of the family.
MLB
Consistent playing time serving Thomas well
WASHINGTON -- Lane Thomas had strived for regular playing time since making his Major League debut in 2019. He achieved it in the Nationals outfield three years later, and the increase in playing time this season has paid off. “I feel like the more reps you get, the better you’re...
MLB
Darvish shakes off bad start, delivers resilient gem
KANSAS CITY -- It didn’t start well for Yu Darvish, but an unsettling first inning wasn’t going to spoil his night. Darvish recovered from a rocky three-run first inning by then rattling off six stellar frames, and the Padres got just enough offense to back him up and rally for a 4-3 victory over the Royals Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.
