Man convicted of 2017 Rabbittown slayings sentenced to life without parole
Jeffrey Jamall Briskey, who was convicted of murdering a 73-year-old man and his grandson in Rabbittown five years ago, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole Wednesday in a Calhoun County courtroom.
Eight sheriff’s deputies lined the courtroom to secure the area as Calhoun County Judge Debra Jones handed down the sentence just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Briskey’s defense attorneys, Fred Lawton and Michael Askew, and the state’s prosecutors, Brian McVeigh and Lynn Hammond, made their final opposing arguments.
