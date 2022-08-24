ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Man convicted of 2017 Rabbittown slayings sentenced to life without parole

Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RjXoy_0hU5mqZm00
Jeff Briskey’s defense team, Fred Lawton and Michael Askew, say they are 'disappointed' at the outcome of their client's sentencing hearing Wednesday. Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Jeffrey Jamall Briskey, who was convicted of murdering a 73-year-old man and his grandson in Rabbittown five years ago, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole Wednesday in a Calhoun County courtroom.

Eight sheriff’s deputies lined the courtroom to secure the area as Calhoun County Judge Debra Jones handed down the sentence just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Briskey’s defense attorneys, Fred Lawton and Michael Askew, and the state’s prosecutors, Brian McVeigh and Lynn Hammond, made their final opposing arguments.

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
