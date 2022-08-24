ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLKY.com

Family of 13-year-old killed in 2018 crash waiting for justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sitting on the porch of her West Louisville home Wednesday afternoon, Ernestine Tyus reflected on her late grandson. "He'd be 17 years old. This would be his last year in school. There's no telling what Ki'Anthony would be doing," she said. But she will never know....
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
24-year-old shot and killed in Portland neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 24-year-old man who was killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer identified the man as 24-year-old Kelvin Sam Jr. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North 19th Street on Tuesday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Duty Officer
37-year-old killed in Chickasaw shooting last week identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood last week. Louisville Metro Police Department Second Division responded to the call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 in the 3700 block of West Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Motorcyclist killed in Okolona crashed identified as 20-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed on his motorcycle in Okolona on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 20-year-old Nathan Young. Louisville Metro Police Department said its seventh division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Murder suspect arrested after escaping on house arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A murder suspect is back behind bars after escaping from custody while on house arrest. Reco Smith was arraigned on Tuesday for escape and other charges. Smith was arrested over the weekend after police said the 20-year-old cut off his monitoring device and disappeared back in April.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville man acquitted of double murder charges from 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was acquitted of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend, back in 2018. Hernandez was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2018 in Fayette County, Texas and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stemmed from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville father arrested after seriously injuring 3-year-old son

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father was arrested last week after Norton Children's Hospital contacted the Louisville Metro Police Department with reports of a child with injuries that aligned with child abuse. LMPD said that a witness also reported that 34-year-old Darrius Tabron had abused his son. The witness...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Grand jury indicts Louisville man injured in Shawnee Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grand jury has indicted the Louisville man who was shot by police at the Dirt Bowl in Shawnee Park last month. Herbert Lee was arraigned on Monday for multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer and wanton endangerment. Lee was arrested last month...
LOUISVILLE, KY
JCPS security officer arrests convicted felon with handgun on school grounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A convicted felon was arrested outside of a Jefferson County Public School on Tuesday for having a gun on the property. An arrest slip said that 30-year-old Dillon Sutherland was outside of Atkinson Elementary looking into vehicles when a staff member reported him. The slip said when an SSO approached him that Sutherland reached for something in his right pant pocket, which the SSO said was a gun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY

