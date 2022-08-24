Read full article on original website
Family of 25-year-old man found shot to death in New Albany demanding justice
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in New Albany. New Albany police said they were called around 2 a.m. on Thursday to the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found Dajour...
Family of 13-year-old killed in 2018 crash waiting for justice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sitting on the porch of her West Louisville home Wednesday afternoon, Ernestine Tyus reflected on her late grandson. "He'd be 17 years old. This would be his last year in school. There's no telling what Ki'Anthony would be doing," she said. But she will never know....
Man and woman arrested, charged with murder of man found strangled in Germantown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a man in Germantown last month. Gregory Rhodes, 52, and Josie Hart, 35, were arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, car theft and tampering with evidence. The two appeared in court Wednesday morning where...
24-year-old shot and killed in Portland neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 24-year-old man who was killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer identified the man as 24-year-old Kelvin Sam Jr. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North 19th Street on Tuesday...
37-year-old killed in Chickasaw shooting last week identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood last week. Louisville Metro Police Department Second Division responded to the call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 in the 3700 block of West Broadway.
Suspect on the run after causing crash, injuring 4 people in Pleasure Ridge Park
SHIVELY, Ky. — A suspect is on the run after causing a crash early Tuesday morning that injured four people. Shively Police say they attempted to pull over a driver for speeding around 1:14 a.m. on Dixie Highway around Gagel Avenue. When the driver would not pull over, the...
Motorcyclist killed in Okolona crashed identified as 20-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed on his motorcycle in Okolona on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 20-year-old Nathan Young. Louisville Metro Police Department said its seventh division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6...
Funeral home owner turns self in, faces first criminal charges since bodies discovered
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The first criminal charges against a disgraced southern Indiana funeral home owner have been filed nearly two months after police discovered decomposing bodies and the cremated remains of over a dozen people. Randy Lankford turned himself in at the Clark County Jail Tuesday after three felony...
Murder suspect arrested after escaping on house arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A murder suspect is back behind bars after escaping from custody while on house arrest. Reco Smith was arraigned on Tuesday for escape and other charges. Smith was arrested over the weekend after police said the 20-year-old cut off his monitoring device and disappeared back in April.
Grand jury indicts man accused of striking family while driving in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grand jury has indicted a southern Indiana man accused of driving into a family from Kansas in downtown Louisville. Michael Hurley is charged with murder, assault and driving under the influence. Police said he drove his car onto a curb on Market Street last month,...
Louisville man acquitted of double murder charges from 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was acquitted of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend, back in 2018. Hernandez was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2018 in Fayette County, Texas and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stemmed from...
Louisville father arrested after seriously injuring 3-year-old son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father was arrested last week after Norton Children's Hospital contacted the Louisville Metro Police Department with reports of a child with injuries that aligned with child abuse. LMPD said that a witness also reported that 34-year-old Darrius Tabron had abused his son. The witness...
Jeffersonville funeral homeowner makes first court appearance in criminal case
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Disgraced southern Indiana funeral homeowner Randy Lankford faced a judge on Thursday for the first time for charges in connection with his business mishandling bodies. Lankford surrendered himself to police on Wednesday and had an initial court hearing with Clark County Judge Lisa Glickfield on Zoom...
Grand jury indicts Louisville man injured in Shawnee Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grand jury has indicted the Louisville man who was shot by police at the Dirt Bowl in Shawnee Park last month. Herbert Lee was arraigned on Monday for multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer and wanton endangerment. Lee was arrested last month...
Year after big FBI search, Crystal Rogers' family remains hopeful answers are coming
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Seven years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, her mother is still waiting for justice. Sitting outside her Nelson County home, Sherry Ballard said Thursday, "As soon as the FBI stepped in, I expected something right away. It's kind of disappointing." This time last year,...
JCPS security officer arrests convicted felon with handgun on school grounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A convicted felon was arrested outside of a Jefferson County Public School on Tuesday for having a gun on the property. An arrest slip said that 30-year-old Dillon Sutherland was outside of Atkinson Elementary looking into vehicles when a staff member reported him. The slip said when an SSO approached him that Sutherland reached for something in his right pant pocket, which the SSO said was a gun.
Arson team investigating after Louisville Dollar General caught fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fire at a Dollar General in Louisville is being investigated by an arson team. Fire officials said that MetroSafe dispatched fire crews to the 7000 block of 3rd Street Road, off New Cut Road, just before 5 p.m. on Aug. 21 for a structure fire at a Dollar General.
Jefferson County Attorney's Office drops charges against Louisville activist following death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just a week after a well-known Louisville activist died, the Jefferson County Attorney's Office dismissed all criminal charges against him. Chris Wells had been charged with disorderly conduct and inciting a riot. Wells, who was just 33, died on Aug. 21. Police said they found him...
TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
Change of trial venue requested by former LMPD officer's lawyer in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The lawyer for former Louisville Metro Police officer Joshua Jaynes has requested that his trial be moved to a different location. Jaynes is a defendant in the federal case regarding the death of Breonna Taylor. Specifically, Jaynes has been charged with federal civil rights and obstruction...
