Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

$700,000 in county ARPA money for a playground in affluent Beachwood? Really?

The Cuyahoga County Council recently approved allocating $11 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a variety of projects in our communities (”Another $11M in ‘don’t-call-them-slush-funds’ approved for spending,” Aug. 4). While some of these projects may meet the stated ARPA goals, I find it particularly egregious that our county representatives would designate one of the largest allocations, $700,000, to build a playground in Beachwood, one of the more affluent suburbs in our region.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
ble-t.org

Update on PEB 250 recommendations to national agreement negotiations

The following is a joint statement from BLET President Dennis Pierce and SMART-TD President Jeremy Ferguson:. CLEVELAND, Ohio, August 27 — On Monday, August 22, the SMART TD and BLET, along with the other remaining United Rail Unions, met with the Rail Carriers via Zoom to determine if PEB 250’s recommendations could serve as a basis for a tentative agreement. In-person meetings were then held on Thursday and Friday in Chicago, Illinois. Unfortunately, the meetings did not result in any tentative agreement language that operating crafts would accept, or that could be presented to our members for ratification.
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
#Police Training#Ideastream Public Media
Brown on Cleveland

Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2

Broken StreetCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Following a contentious month of he say she say and individual wants, Maple Heights council members voted 5 to 1 to pass the emergency road re-pavement program. As Council President Ron Jackson called the meeting to order, residents were ready to grab the microphone for their three-minute presentations. First, Jackson had to remind the residents of the 220 rules, which state that council will not tolerate the use of profanity, inflammatory gestures, or threats.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea presses pause on north end townhomes project

BEREA, Ohio – Berea Mayor Cyril Kleem in an Aug. 19 memo placed a townhomes project on hold and asked City Council for a purchase agreement extension of up to one year to address “unresolved issues.”. The 69-unit, 12-building Triban Investment residential development, in partnership with Knez Homes...
BEREA, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Cleveland.com

Domestic violence survivor still fighting for police accountability in one of first tests of new Cleveland citizen police review

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Karima McCree-Wilson sounded exhausted as she addressed the board members on the video screen. More than two years had passed since she began filing police complaints against her father. His attacks went unchecked for eight months, she claimed, until he was finally arrested and convicted of aggravated assault and domestic violence.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Step Forward works to lower unemployment rate in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — In July, the Ohio Labor Market Information department stated that Cuyahoga County’s unemployment rate was 5.5%, which is 2% higher than the national average. Step Forward, a Cleveland organization, has stepped in to help decrease that percentage. What You Need To Know. Step Forward is an...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

