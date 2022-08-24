The following is a joint statement from BLET President Dennis Pierce and SMART-TD President Jeremy Ferguson:. CLEVELAND, Ohio, August 27 — On Monday, August 22, the SMART TD and BLET, along with the other remaining United Rail Unions, met with the Rail Carriers via Zoom to determine if PEB 250’s recommendations could serve as a basis for a tentative agreement. In-person meetings were then held on Thursday and Friday in Chicago, Illinois. Unfortunately, the meetings did not result in any tentative agreement language that operating crafts would accept, or that could be presented to our members for ratification.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO