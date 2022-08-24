Read full article on original website
Cleveland’s new Vision Zero plan aims to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries from crashes on city streets by 2032
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After four years of detailed work, Cleveland officials are ready to seek approval on Friday from the City Planning Commission for Vision Zero Action Plan, a plan aimed at eliminating deaths and serious injuries caused by crashes on city streets by 2032. “It’s aggressive, but we...
Cleveland Community Police Commission candidate critical of selection process
Two candidates have expressed concerns to News 5 investigators about transparency and when the new commissioners can get to work.
$700,000 in county ARPA money for a playground in affluent Beachwood? Really?
The Cuyahoga County Council recently approved allocating $11 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a variety of projects in our communities (”Another $11M in ‘don’t-call-them-slush-funds’ approved for spending,” Aug. 4). While some of these projects may meet the stated ARPA goals, I find it particularly egregious that our county representatives would designate one of the largest allocations, $700,000, to build a playground in Beachwood, one of the more affluent suburbs in our region.
Update on PEB 250 recommendations to national agreement negotiations
The following is a joint statement from BLET President Dennis Pierce and SMART-TD President Jeremy Ferguson:. CLEVELAND, Ohio, August 27 — On Monday, August 22, the SMART TD and BLET, along with the other remaining United Rail Unions, met with the Rail Carriers via Zoom to determine if PEB 250’s recommendations could serve as a basis for a tentative agreement. In-person meetings were then held on Thursday and Friday in Chicago, Illinois. Unfortunately, the meetings did not result in any tentative agreement language that operating crafts would accept, or that could be presented to our members for ratification.
Violence and disruptive behavior on RTA buses sparks renewed calls for driver safety
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the wake of violence on city buses and at train stations, the head of the union that represents RTA drivers is renewing calls for safety of transit employees. “There’s not enough safety that you can put out there,” said William Nix, president of Amalgamated Transit...
Parma City Council expected to approve new pay-raise scale for elected officials
PARMA, Ohio -- City Council is considering an ordinance that would provide future salary increase guidelines for the mayor, law director, auditor, treasurer, City Council president and council members. Presented by Ward 4 Councilwoman Kristin Saban, who is also the finance committee chair, the legislation ties the salary adjustment --...
Ohio bill aims to catch drivers who pass school buses
School bus drivers who see motorists illegally passing them can report their license plate numbers to the police — but in practicality, that can be difficult. A state lawmaker instead wants to discourage overly hasty drivers and make sure their plates are caught on camera so they can face a new $300 civil penalty.
Police shortage on the streets, but not at Cleveland City Hall: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a big shortage of Cleveland police to go after guns or help when you call 911, yet we found no big drop in officers protecting city hall.
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2
Broken StreetCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Following a contentious month of he say she say and individual wants, Maple Heights council members voted 5 to 1 to pass the emergency road re-pavement program. As Council President Ron Jackson called the meeting to order, residents were ready to grab the microphone for their three-minute presentations. First, Jackson had to remind the residents of the 220 rules, which state that council will not tolerate the use of profanity, inflammatory gestures, or threats.
The cost of installing solar panels on homes and businesses just got cheaper, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cost of putting solar panels on your home or business just dropped with the signing of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which increases and extends federal investment tax credits that had been scheduled to be phased out or reduced. The legislation that Congress passed earlier...
Berea presses pause on north end townhomes project
BEREA, Ohio – Berea Mayor Cyril Kleem in an Aug. 19 memo placed a townhomes project on hold and asked City Council for a purchase agreement extension of up to one year to address “unresolved issues.”. The 69-unit, 12-building Triban Investment residential development, in partnership with Knez Homes...
Cleveland’s Industrial Valley could be the new site for the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are definitely mixed feelings and even anger about a proposal to build a new jail in Cuyahoga County. More than 100 people gathered on the campus of Cuyahoga Community College for the latest update on the plan, and the public was vocal, many not buying what the jail committee is selling.
Time for City Hall to cut ties to consultants, foundations and nonprofits
The big question is: Why does the city of Cleveland continue to waste taxpayers’ money on consultant, foundation and nonprofit organizations to help run Cleveland city government? It doesn’t make sense when the city has high-paid city officials whose job is to improve the quality of life of Clevelanders.
Icebreaker demonstration wind farm proposed for Lake Erie has ‘new lease on life’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Now that legal obstacles to the Icebreaker project have been removed, efforts to construct the demonstration wind farm in Lake Erie have started up again, and proponents are hopeful that conditions are now ripe for success. “We have a new lease on life,” said Ronn Richard, CEO...
Domestic violence survivor still fighting for police accountability in one of first tests of new Cleveland citizen police review
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Karima McCree-Wilson sounded exhausted as she addressed the board members on the video screen. More than two years had passed since she began filing police complaints against her father. His attacks went unchecked for eight months, she claimed, until he was finally arrested and convicted of aggravated assault and domestic violence.
Bedford fire chief warns of consequences after hospital closure
Bedford Fire Chief Dave Nagy is sounding the alarm highlighting what he calls concerning delays in emergency care, two weeks after University Hospitals closed emergency services at the Bedford Medical Center.
Lee Weingart’s ‘Rollback and Freeze’ tax plan for seniors promises relief only new state legislation could deliver
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For months, Republican Lee Weingart has been campaigning to become the next county executive on a promise he may not be able to keep. “When I am County Executive, we will freeze the property tax bills for seniors on fixed incomes,” he has repeatedly promised, including in a Tweet on June 22.
Ohio police argue privacy issues over new body camera policy
Cleveland police union officials say they want to “pause” a new order that will force officers to record more video on their body cameras.
New group aims to help Ohioans who have past criminal convictions on their record
A group that advocates on behalf of Ohioans who have criminal records is launching a new program in Cleveland. The Alliance for Safety and Justice's new program "TimeDone" will provide information to Ohioans held back by a past record to help them build economic stability for their families and communities.
Step Forward works to lower unemployment rate in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND — In July, the Ohio Labor Market Information department stated that Cuyahoga County’s unemployment rate was 5.5%, which is 2% higher than the national average. Step Forward, a Cleveland organization, has stepped in to help decrease that percentage. What You Need To Know. Step Forward is an...
