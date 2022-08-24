Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Man killed in motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police believe a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Outer Loop Road approaching New Cut Road, when a car trying to make a left turn onto New Cut Road, hit the motorcycle in the intersection around 11:15 p.m.
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs victim of motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man killed on Outer Loop late Saturday night. Authorities said 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, of Shepherdsville, died of blunt force trauma due to the accident. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of accident involving a motorcycle just after 11...
wdrb.com
Sellersburg Celebrates with balloon glow, parade runs through Aug. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Celebrates festival is underway in southern Indiana. The festival at the Silver Creek Township Park is free for all ages to enjoy craft booths, food vendors, entertainment and rides. Sellersburg Celebrates is open 5-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and noon to 11 p.m....
WLKY.com
LMPD: 11-year-old boy missing, last seen in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 11-year-old boy. Braedon Shaw has not been seen since Friday at 7:45 p.m in the 4700 block of East Pages Lane. That is near the Waverly Hills Sanitorium. LMPD says he may have gone...
wdrb.com
2 shootings in 30 minutes leave 3 injured, including 12-year-old girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two shootings within 30 minutes left three injured, including a 12-year-old girl in Louisville. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Eight Division officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Drive at about 1 a.m. on Sunday. This is where Springhurst East Apartments are located, just off Westport Road.
WLKY.com
Man, 12-year-old girl hospitalized after being injured in east Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a young girl were shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in east Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 1 a.m., LMPD Eighth Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Drive. That is just east of the Gene Snyder Freeway on Westport Road.
WLKY.com
Police investigating after woman shot in northwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department continues its investigation after a woman was shot early Saturday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. on West Broadway near South 26th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone...
WLKY.com
Man recovering after shooting in Camp Taylor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering after being shot in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on Saturday. Louisville Metro Police say it happened just before 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Clark Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found one man who had been shot. The man...
Wave 3
14-year-old left with broken jaw after being jumped at Hardin County skating rink
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old teen was left with bruises and a broken jaw after he was physically assaulted at a skating rink on Aug. 20. The teen said he and his family have had countless memories of coming to Hardin County Skateland to have fun. He wants to share what happened the night he was assaulted in hopes of saving someone else.
wdrb.com
Louisville police say missing 11-year-old boy found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy who is believed to be endangered. Braedon Shaw was last seen near the 7700 block of Brookview Drive. That's near St. Andrews Church Road. Shaw has brown hair, brown eyes, is...
WLKY.com
Louisville leaders looking to bring mountain bike park to vacant lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City leaders are hoping to bring a new mountain biking skills course to Highland Park. It would be located under the I-264 underpass near the Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport. “We know we're in a space which serves a tremendous asset to the community in the way...
WLKY.com
Pickup truck driving wrong way on I-65 strikes several vehicles leaving 1 person dead, 3 injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead and three hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65, according to Louisville Metro Police. The crash involved eight vehicles and happened around 2:30 p.m. Police say that their preliminary investigation shows that, according to witnesses, a pickup...
WLKY.com
Police respond to incident at Jefferson County juvenile detention center
LYNDON, Ky. — What began as a deliberately set fire quickly gave way to a chaotic scene at a youth detention center Saturday afternoon. According to police, two of the teens involved have been criminally charged. Officers responded to the Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center, on Old LaGrange Road,...
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
WLKY.com
Family, friends honor man whose remains were found near Lynn Family Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A missing person's case is now a homicide. Saturday afternoon, loved ones gathered to honor the life of David Floyd. The 37- year-old was last seen in the area near Lynn Family Stadium in late June. That's where family members went repeatedly looking for him. Last...
wdrb.com
1 shot in Camp Taylor neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 4200 block of Clark Street around 1:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot.
wdrb.com
Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
wdrb.com
Police believe 6th grader hit by vehicle on Breckenridge Lane was walking to school bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police believe a sixth grader, hit by a vehicle while crossing Breckenridge Lane last week, was walking to her school bus stop. Louisville Metro Police said its lead traffic investigator believes the child was hit while crossing four lanes of traffic on Friday, Aug. 19. She was trying to get to her bus stop, which is also near a TARC stop.
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
