Families of the Uvalde shooting victims denounce Gov. Greg Abbott’s inaction on gun reform

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The solemn succession of families took turns walking from the steps of the Texas Capitol to a lone microphone placed in the bright, Saturday sun. There, they shared sacred details of loved ones, who were among the 21 people gunned down in Texas’ deadliest school shooting May 24.
Uvalde, TX
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Amid fears of voting machines, Nevada approves hand counting

LAS VEGAS – As parts of rural Nevada plan to count ballots by hand amid misinformation about voting machines, the Nevada secretary of state’s office on Friday approved regulations for counties to hand count votes starting as soon as this fall’s midterm elections. But the revised regulations...
KSAT Pigskin Classic BBQ Kickoff

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us on a BBQ tour to celebrate the kickoff of football season!. On David’s first stop, he checks in...
Ken Paxton
Jim Mattox
5-year-old student dies in hot car in elementary school parking lot in the Rio Grande Valley, district officials say

MISSION, Texas – A child died Thursday after being left in a hot car in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary in the Rio Grande Valley community of Mission. La Joya Independent School District Chief of Police Raul Gonzalez said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 4:04 p.m. for an unresponsive 5-year-old boy.
