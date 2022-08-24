Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Families of the Uvalde shooting victims denounce Gov. Greg Abbott’s inaction on gun reform
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The solemn succession of families took turns walking from the steps of the Texas Capitol to a lone microphone placed in the bright, Saturday sun. There, they shared sacred details of loved ones, who were among the 21 people gunned down in Texas’ deadliest school shooting May 24.
KSAT 12
Providers ready to help out of state after Texas ‘trigger law’ goes into effect two months after fall of Roe v. Wade
SAN ANTONIO – Texas’ “trigger” law takes effect Thursday, two months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn the federal right to abortion. The latest law does not target pregnant people. However, it increases the penalties for abortion providers to no less than $100,000 and a sentence of up to life in prison.
KSAT 12
Former Edinburg mayor acquitted of illegal voting years after high-profile arrest by state’s election fraud unit
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Hidalgo County jury on Thursday acquitted former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina of several voter fraud charges stemming from the 2017 election that brought him to power, according to local reports.
KSAT 12
Uvalde shooting victims’ families call on Gov. Abbott to take action on gun safety
AUSTIN, Texas – It’s been just over three months since a gunman ravaged inside of Robb Elementary School, claiming the lives of 19 students and two teachers and sending shockwaves through the Uvalde community. Although some action for accountability has been taken -- most recently, the firing of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Texas will plug 800 abandoned oil and gas wells, funded by $25 million federal infrastructure grant
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas will begin plugging about 800 abandoned oil and gas wells this fall, the state’s oil and gas agency said, after receiving an initial $25 million grant from a program included in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.
KSAT 12
Amid fears of voting machines, Nevada approves hand counting
LAS VEGAS – As parts of rural Nevada plan to count ballots by hand amid misinformation about voting machines, the Nevada secretary of state’s office on Friday approved regulations for counties to hand count votes starting as soon as this fall’s midterm elections. But the revised regulations...
KSAT 12
KSAT Pigskin Classic BBQ Kickoff
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us on a BBQ tour to celebrate the kickoff of football season!. On David’s first stop, he checks in...
KSAT 12
Help wanted: High school football season starts with referee shortage in San Antonio, across state
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas high school football season kicks off this weekend but one team often overlooked are the officials. There’s a shortage of referees across the San Antonio area and the state. Dave Maxwell, vice president of the San Antonio Chapter of the Texas Association of...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSAT 12
5-year-old student dies in hot car in elementary school parking lot in the Rio Grande Valley, district officials say
MISSION, Texas – A child died Thursday after being left in a hot car in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary in the Rio Grande Valley community of Mission. La Joya Independent School District Chief of Police Raul Gonzalez said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 4:04 p.m. for an unresponsive 5-year-old boy.
KSAT 12
A hole-in-one trip: Reasons why the Upper Peninsula is the mecca of golf in Michigan
Psssst, attention all hardcore golfers, come a little closer. I’ve got a little secret to share with you. It’s actually one I don’t want to share, because well, I prefer to have keep this secret so I can enjoy it all to myself. But since we’re all...
Comments / 0