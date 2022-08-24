Read full article on original website
CPS Energy has found its CEO
Rudy Garza will soon drop the word “interim” from his title as president and CEO of CPS Energy. CPS Energy’s board of trustees voted Tuesday to suspend its search for a new president and CEO in anticipation of naming Garza its next permanent leader. The utility will...
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q wants tax relief from Bexar County for new headquarters
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q wants tax relief from Bexar County as it seeks to move its headquarters from downtown to the West Side. And the county wants to provide it. The Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously voted to allow staff to begin negotiating exact terms for a property tax abatement, following the company’s request for it. Staff in the county’s economic development department has already recommended the regional chain based in San Antonio be given a 10-year, 75% tax abatement valued at an estimated $1.1 million over the term of the incentive.
As development comes to the Mission District, TxDOT’s stance on corridor improvements disappoints
Residents and business owners in the neighborhoods near the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park have long asked for corridor improvements and pedestrian enhancements to Roosevelt Avenue. The continuous sidewalks, bike paths, turn lanes and lane reductions they’ve wanted were finally within sight when the city allocated $8 million for...
SAPD would get $28M increase, 78 officers in city’s proposed budget
The City of San Antonio’s proposed 2023 budget would add more than $28 million to the San Antonio Police Department, a nearly 6% increase from this year, and 78 police officer positions. City Council members were generally receptive to the plan presented to them by San Antonio Police Chief...
Mayor: Homeland Security secretary praises city’s handling of migrants during San Antonio visit
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas held two roundtables with San Antonio leaders Wednesday, one to discuss migrants and another to discuss domestic extremism. Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who attended both discussions, said Mayorkas called San Antonio “a model” in dealing with immigration, pointing to the city’s collaboration with local...
Where I Live: New Braunfels
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Empower House offers support systems, inclusive community
Irene White was about to drive to a funeral at a church in downtown San Antonio when her phone rang. On the phone was a woman crying for help. The woman said her grandmother had been abusing her and her infant son. White, a community health worker at Empower House, dropped everything and picked up the woman and her son, fed them and drove them to a shelter.
What’s up at Stinson? Layout plan under study at San Antonio’s first airport
When the Stinson family leased hundreds of acres of farmland on the South Side to open a pilot school in 1916, the annual rent they paid to the City of San Antonio was $5. More than a century later, the Stinson Municipal Airport remains the second longest continuously operating airport in the United States. It averages about 100,000 takeoffs and landings a year, and in 2021 contributed nearly half a million dollars to the city aviation department’s bottom line.
Advanced Placement courses could clash with laws that target critical race theory
Scientific theories to justify racism. Laws and Supreme Court decisions that denied Black people equal rights. The imperialist view that Anglo-Saxons were called upon by God to civilize the “savages” of the world. These topics might all sound like material from a course on systemic racism or critical...
The sky-high cost of electric vehicles puts them out of range for climate-minded San Antonians
It’s a conundrum: Driving an electric vehicle would be the logical next step in taking individual responsibility for lightening our family’s carbon footprint, yet the median price of $66,000 for such a vehicle makes it a budget-busting luxury item beyond our reach or inclination to spend. That’s why...
Drought as catalyst: Hill Country residents seeking greater protections for Trinity Aquifer
Kathleen Tobin Krueger stood on a low cliff last week, looking down on her family’s ranchland. Below her lay an expansive field laden with smooth white rocks, trees with exposed roots growing between them. There should be a full, flowing river here — there usually is a full, flowing...
Our politics are tearing us apart. What will bring San Antonio families back together?
Linda, a 51-year-old business owner in San Antonio, was raised in a “hard-core conservative, hard-core Christian” home; her mother was a player in statewide Republican politics. Both her parents passed away years before former President Donald Trump emerged and remade the GOP in his image, but she still grew up immersed in Republican red.
Bexar County approves 5% raises for elected officials
This story has been updated. The Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously approved giving the county’s elected officials, including themselves, a 5% pay increase. All full-time elected office holders who would receive raises currently are paid six-figure salaries. According to the 2020 census the median household income in...
Council wants $75M in energy bill credits to skip big businesses
San Antonio City Council members debating how to spend an extra $75 million windfall from the city’s CPS Energy revenue want to direct the money toward residents who need it the most — not big businesses. A plan proposed by city staff last week would give CPS Energy...
San Antonio needs more cybersecurity software companies, Geekdom panel says
San Antonio’s cybersecurity sector is strong but lopsided, said local industry leaders who participated in a Geekdom panel. While many companies in the city’s defense sector and beyond provide cybersecurity services — investigators, auditors and consultants — relatively few actually build software, which is where the big money is. And those that do often get whisked away to Austin.
Festival to celebrate 7th anniversary of San Antonio’s World Heritage Site
Destiny Hernandez closed her eyes as she sang a Nawat hymn about the earth, the creator and medicine working as one to help people daily. As she sang Wednesday at the Alamo, Hernandez did so in honor of her Spanish and indigenous ancestors, who built the Spanish colonial missions in San Antonio.
Where I Work: Del Bravo Record Shop
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. My parents, Salome and Diamantina Gutierrez,...
San Antonio explores allowing seniors to pay property taxes with volunteer service
The City of San Antonio is working on a plan to allow seniors to pay their property taxes through community service work. The idea is aimed at helping seniors who are on a fixed income as well as combating social isolation that was exacerbated by the pandemic. Participation at senior centers declined sharply at the beginning of COVID-19 and has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
San Antonio school districts look to CDC’s updated COVID-19 guidelines to keep students in class
On Aug. 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidelines as many San Antonio students and teachers were preparing to return to the classroom. The updated measures are more relaxed, notably shifting more responsibility to individuals. In its update, the CDC no longer recommends quarantine for...
NASA selects San Antonio firm to help build lunar landing pad with moon dust
NASA’s goal is to land an astronaut on Mars by the late 2030s. But before then, it needs to build a lunar base as a midway point. And to build a lunar base, it needs a landing pad. To build a landing pad, it needs a space architect. That’s...
