ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Report

CPS Energy has found its CEO

Rudy Garza will soon drop the word “interim” from his title as president and CEO of CPS Energy. CPS Energy’s board of trustees voted Tuesday to suspend its search for a new president and CEO in anticipation of naming Garza its next permanent leader. The utility will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q wants tax relief from Bexar County for new headquarters

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q wants tax relief from Bexar County as it seeks to move its headquarters from downtown to the West Side. And the county wants to provide it. The Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously voted to allow staff to begin negotiating exact terms for a property tax abatement, following the company’s request for it. Staff in the county’s economic development department has already recommended the regional chain based in San Antonio be given a 10-year, 75% tax abatement valued at an estimated $1.1 million over the term of the incentive.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Report

As development comes to the Mission District, TxDOT’s stance on corridor improvements disappoints

Residents and business owners in the neighborhoods near the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park have long asked for corridor improvements and pedestrian enhancements to Roosevelt Avenue. The continuous sidewalks, bike paths, turn lanes and lane reductions they’ve wanted were finally within sight when the city allocated $8 million for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Business
San Antonio Report

Mayor: Homeland Security secretary praises city’s handling of migrants during San Antonio visit

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas held two roundtables with San Antonio leaders Wednesday, one to discuss migrants and another to discuss domestic extremism. Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who attended both discussions, said Mayorkas called San Antonio “a model” in dealing with immigration, pointing to the city’s collaboration with local...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: New Braunfels

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
San Antonio Report

Empower House offers support systems, inclusive community

Irene White was about to drive to a funeral at a church in downtown San Antonio when her phone rang. On the phone was a woman crying for help. The woman said her grandmother had been abusing her and her infant son. White, a community health worker at Empower House, dropped everything and picked up the woman and her son, fed them and drove them to a shelter.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

What’s up at Stinson? Layout plan under study at San Antonio’s first airport

When the Stinson family leased hundreds of acres of farmland on the South Side to open a pilot school in 1916, the annual rent they paid to the City of San Antonio was $5. More than a century later, the Stinson Municipal Airport remains the second longest continuously operating airport in the United States. It averages about 100,000 takeoffs and landings a year, and in 2021 contributed nearly half a million dollars to the city aviation department’s bottom line.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cps Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
San Antonio Report

Bexar County approves 5% raises for elected officials

This story has been updated. The Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously approved giving the county’s elected officials, including themselves, a 5% pay increase. All full-time elected office holders who would receive raises currently are paid six-figure salaries. According to the 2020 census the median household income in...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio needs more cybersecurity software companies, Geekdom panel says

San Antonio’s cybersecurity sector is strong but lopsided, said local industry leaders who participated in a Geekdom panel. While many companies in the city’s defense sector and beyond provide cybersecurity services — investigators, auditors and consultants — relatively few actually build software, which is where the big money is. And those that do often get whisked away to Austin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Work: Del Bravo Record Shop

The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. My parents, Salome and Diamantina Gutierrez,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio explores allowing seniors to pay property taxes with volunteer service

The City of San Antonio is working on a plan to allow seniors to pay their property taxes through community service work. The idea is aimed at helping seniors who are on a fixed income as well as combating social isolation that was exacerbated by the pandemic. Participation at senior centers declined sharply at the beginning of COVID-19 and has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy