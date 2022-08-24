FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Dorsett takes over at Fort White, which hopes mentality shift leads to playoff success

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Your ‘Best Friend’ deserves a little R&R.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Flowers, Butterflies and Plants, Oh My!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Lake City Reporter
PREP FOOTBALL: Fort White's rally comes up short in season-opening loss to Taylor County
FORT WHITE — Kamarion Griffin stared straight down, hunched over, knees bent, around the Taylor County 20-yard line with under a minute to play. The game was pretty much over, with a few kneel downs…
Lake City Reporter
PREP FOOTBALL: Coker, David lead Branford past Eagle's View
BRANFORD — Any doubt about Cohen David being able to fit in with his new team was quickly erased in Branford’s season opener. The senior transfer from Columbia had an impressive debut for BHS,…
Lake City Reporter
PREP FOOTBALL: Miscues, wasted opportunities cost Suwannee at Flagler Palm Coast
PALM COAST — Despite an uneven and sloppy first half, the Suwannee Bulldogs had their chance. Trailing by two scores, the Bulldogs got a golden opportunity at Sal Campanella Stadium to pull even…
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida shows video tour of new ‘Stadium House’ luxury complex for football players
Last week several members of the Florida Gators football team moved into the brand new Stadium House apartments. On Saturday the official Gators football twitter account released a video tour of what the new living quarters look like. Third-year player Princely Umanmielen, told the Florida Gators SI.com website ‘AllGators’ that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake City Reporter
PREP FOOTBALL: Turnovers, offensive struggles bite Columbia in season-opening loss to Buchholz
GAINESVILLE — Buchholz could have bought real estate on Columbia’s side of the field. The Bobcats spent most the first half there. They took advantage of good field position time and time again, thanks in part to two Tigers fumbles, to build a big halftime lead that was more than enough of a cushion to cruise in the teams’ season opener Thursday night.
duvalsports.com
Buchholz and Matanzas Bust Out Big On Thursday Night Football
Northeast FL- Two Northeast Florida teams kicked of their seasons on Thursday night football to start the 2022 season. Matanzas defeated Pine Ridge 42-0 in Palm Coast and just 77 miles to the east, Buchholz defeated Columbia 31-14. The game in Palm Coast would start on time, however the game in Gainesville would suffer an hour and a half rain delay.
WCJB
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
CB Dijon Johnson Update: Gators 'Recruiting Me the Hardest'
Cornerback Dijon Johnson provides the latest update on his recruitment and where things stand with the Florida Gators.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Football: We’re all Duquesne Dukes today
Florida football is still a week away. But not to worry Gator fans, we still have something to cheer for. This evening, FSU is hosting the Duquesne Dukes in their first game of the year. At first glance, this is just a classic week one cupcake where the power 5...
Lake City Reporter
Daytime shooting injures teenager, gunfire rocks neighborhood twice in 18 hours
A 19-year-old was shot during daylight hours at a house on Southeast Putnam Street in Lake City Friday afternoon. The scene was near the same location where a spray of gunfire damaged a parked…
Florida football: Billy Napier’s staff is downright ridiculous
A couple of days ago, with Florida football set to begin games in just over a week, the team released their team photo. Well after a second you notice that there seem to be a lot of blue polos in the back. Like a lot. And then you look a...
WCJB
Lake City crashes on I-75 slow traffic during the morning commute
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two crashes on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Gainesville Regional Utilities downtown building is holding a press conference on GRU bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community Leaders United and other groups are holding a press conference on GRU bills on Thursday. The press conference is to announce the next steps to address GRU rate increases and harmful policies. Leading the conference is Florida for All officials. They will be joined by...
News4Jax.com
Florida AD says Georgia ‘seems committed’ to keeping game in Jacksonville
University of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said the University of Georgia ‘seems committed’ on continuing the Bulldogs’ annual rivalry game with Florida in Jacksonville past its current contract. Stricklin said in an Orlando Sentinel story, “My counterpart at the University of Georgia (athletic director Josh Brooks)...
Lake City teenager missing, police asking for help
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A 16-year-old is missing from Lake City as of Saturday afternoon. Lake City Police are asking for help finding Abigail Law, who they say left 439 Southwest Michigan Street at 1 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, black...
WCJB
Fire truck hit while responding to semi-truck crash on I-75 near Lake City
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two semi-trucks crashing on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman submits resignation just a day after a special meeting called for by Mayor Charles Goodman
WILLISTON — Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and her assistant, Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson, were the topic of a special meeting called for by Mayor Charles Goodman on Aug. 18 after hearing multiple complaints from city employees. Both women have come under fire by council members and the mayor for their recent actions.
Comments / 0