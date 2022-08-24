Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Related
As development comes to the Mission District, TxDOT’s stance on corridor improvements disappoints
Residents and business owners in the neighborhoods near the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park have long asked for corridor improvements and pedestrian enhancements to Roosevelt Avenue. The continuous sidewalks, bike paths, turn lanes and lane reductions they’ve wanted were finally within sight when the city allocated $8 million for...
San Antonio school districts look to CDC’s updated COVID-19 guidelines to keep students in class
On Aug. 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidelines as many San Antonio students and teachers were preparing to return to the classroom. The updated measures are more relaxed, notably shifting more responsibility to individuals. In its update, the CDC no longer recommends quarantine for...
Where I Live: New Braunfels
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Seeing ‘ton of opportunity’ in downtown San Antonio, Weston Urban plans more apartments
The high-profile owner and developer of several office buildings in the central business district has plans to continue changing the downtown skyline. But with more residential properties in the future. Downtown developer Weston Urban has turned its entire focus to residential development in the urban core, said Mark Jensen, vice...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayor: Homeland Security secretary praises city’s handling of migrants during San Antonio visit
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas held two roundtables with San Antonio leaders Wednesday, one to discuss migrants and another to discuss domestic extremism. Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who attended both discussions, said Mayorkas called San Antonio “a model” in dealing with immigration, pointing to the city’s collaboration with local...
Festival to celebrate 7th anniversary of San Antonio’s World Heritage Site
Destiny Hernandez closed her eyes as she sang a Nawat hymn about the earth, the creator and medicine working as one to help people daily. As she sang Wednesday at the Alamo, Hernandez did so in honor of her Spanish and indigenous ancestors, who built the Spanish colonial missions in San Antonio.
Drought as catalyst: Hill Country residents seeking greater protections for Trinity Aquifer
Kathleen Tobin Krueger stood on a low cliff last week, looking down on her family’s ranchland. Below her lay an expansive field laden with smooth white rocks, trees with exposed roots growing between them. There should be a full, flowing river here — there usually is a full, flowing...
SAPD would get $28M increase, 78 officers in city’s proposed budget
The City of San Antonio’s proposed 2023 budget would add more than $28 million to the San Antonio Police Department, a nearly 6% increase from this year, and 78 police officer positions. City Council members were generally receptive to the plan presented to them by San Antonio Police Chief...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q wants tax relief from Bexar County for new headquarters
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q wants tax relief from Bexar County as it seeks to move its headquarters from downtown to the West Side. And the county wants to provide it. The Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously voted to allow staff to begin negotiating exact terms for a property tax abatement, following the company’s request for it. Staff in the county’s economic development department has already recommended the regional chain based in San Antonio be given a 10-year, 75% tax abatement valued at an estimated $1.1 million over the term of the incentive.
Musical Bridges Around the World celebrates 25 years in San Antonio with art exhibition
Cultural arts nonprofit Musical Bridges Around the World started after Russian-born pianist Anya Grokhovski moved to San Antonio with her young family in 1991. Her husband accepted a professorship at UTSA, and Grokhovski, having earned a doctorate degree in piano performance and pedagogy from the Russian Academy of Music in Moscow, was hired as a staff accompanist at the university shortly after.
CPS Energy’s pick for CEO on the path ahead: ‘It’s a big job’
While the CPS Energy board of trustees begins contract negotiations with Rudy Garza — its pick for permanent president and CEO — congratulations from the community are rolling in. In addition to the hundred-plus employees who showed up to the special board meeting Tuesday to show their support...
Advanced Placement courses could clash with laws that target critical race theory
Scientific theories to justify racism. Laws and Supreme Court decisions that denied Black people equal rights. The imperialist view that Anglo-Saxons were called upon by God to civilize the “savages” of the world. These topics might all sound like material from a course on systemic racism or critical...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Our politics are tearing us apart. What will bring San Antonio families back together?
Linda, a 51-year-old business owner in San Antonio, was raised in a “hard-core conservative, hard-core Christian” home; her mother was a player in statewide Republican politics. Both her parents passed away years before former President Donald Trump emerged and remade the GOP in his image, but she still grew up immersed in Republican red.
New San Antonio Philharmonic seeks to fill void left by symphony’s demise
The group of musicians who formed a new orchestra in the wake of the San Antonio Symphony’s dissolution announced Wednesday a new name and a new season of 10 classical and three pops concert programs. The San Antonio Philharmonic is the new incarnation of the MOSAS Performance Fund, the...
Where I Live: Prospect Hill
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
The sky-high cost of electric vehicles puts them out of range for climate-minded San Antonians
It’s a conundrum: Driving an electric vehicle would be the logical next step in taking individual responsibility for lightening our family’s carbon footprint, yet the median price of $66,000 for such a vehicle makes it a budget-busting luxury item beyond our reach or inclination to spend. That’s why...
‘All about light’: Guillermina Zabala illuminates identities through film
The title of the 2011 short film I, Me, Light, by San Antonio multimedia artist Guillermina Zabala, succinctly captures the nature of her work as a photographic artist and documentary filmmaker. Light is the primary medium she uses to create images, and the films and photographs she makes illuminate the...
Bexar County budget proposal keeps the current tax rate, ignores sheriff’s bid for more deputies
Bexar County Commissioners got their first look at a $2.86 billion budget proposal for the 2022-2023 fiscal year that would keep the tax rate the same, even though single-family home values have risen nearly 28% in the past year, according to the tax assessor-collector. Tuesday’s proposal would offer a 5%...
Drought leads to increased aquifer pumping restrictions but SAWS customers will be unaffected
Despite the rain over the weekend, the Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 water restrictions Saturday, reducing the amount of pumping out of the aquifer by permit holders such as the San Antonio Water System by 40%. Even with the increased restrictions, SAWS said over the weekend that its customers...
Where I Work: Del Bravo Record Shop
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. My parents, Salome and Diamantina Gutierrez,...
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0