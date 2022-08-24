Read full article on original website
Jim B
3d ago
Great film. but it is really best on a big screen. We have seen it 3 times in the theater. Tom knows how to.make an exciting movie!
5
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Now Available to Stream: How to Watch
If you’ve been waiting to take in the soaring action of Top Gun: Maverick until you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home, then today is your lucky day. Tom Cruise’s successful summer blockbuster is finally flying onto home media with its release to digital outlets on Tuesday.
CNET
'Top Gun: Maverick' Isn't Streaming, Even With $20 Digital Sales Live Now
Top Gun: Maverick hit cinemas in time for Memorial Day's kickoff of summer. Riding the lift of glowing reviews and a surge of moviegoers flocking to big blockbusters, it surpassed $1 billion at the box office worldwide to become the year's top-grossing movie. In July, it eclipsed 45 days in...
Who Is Penny in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’? Meet Jennifer Connelly’s Character
Top Gun: Maverick is soaring onto VOD after landing in theaters earlier this summer, introducing a fresh new spin on the beloved ’80s hit Top Gun. This time around, Maverick (Tom Cruise) is back to his old tricks up in the sky, but he’s got a new love interest to spice things up along the way.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Val Kilmer Reflects on Reprising Iceman Role
Fans were blown away to see Val Kilmer reprise his Top Gun character, and now the veteran actor is opening up about playing Iceman again. Top Gun fans have been clamoring for a follow-up for nearly four decades. However, Kilmer’s participation in Top Gun: Maverick was in question. It’s widely known that Kilmer has been battling throat cancer, so some fans didn’t know what to expect in regards to his iconic character, Iceman, returning.
