Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral
Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
Sportswriter Hilariously Explains Why Utah, Utah State, & BYU Won’t Be Joining The SEC
Looks like these three teams won’t be added to the SEC’s mega conference they have in the works. We all know that college football is in the midst of the wildest conference realignment the sports world has ever seen. We’re talking about Oklahoma and Texas, the two signature...
Desmond Howard's College Football Playoff Prediction Is Wild
Week 0 of the college football season kicks off later this afternoon. With a special remote episode of the show, the College GameDay crew gathered for their first broadcast of the year — giving their preseason predictions before any college football action gets underway. Each member of the crew...
deseret.com
A football life: Former Utes coach Ron McBride just can’t hang up the whistle
When I caught up with Ron McBride at his home this week, he said he was watching “film.” His ever-present dogs were barking in the background. Didn’t this guy retire from coaching about 200 years ago? What do you mean he’s watching film?. McBride — aka...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
High School Football: Corner Canyon Defeats Bingham on FNR
(KUTV) - In Week 3 of the high school football season the cream of the crop is starting to rise to the top. Corner Canyon looked impressive in a 38-28 win at Bingham. Meanwhile, Pleasant Grove went on the road and a shutout Orem 47-0. Watch highlights of both of these games right here, plus 12 other matchups from around the state.
USC, Lincoln Riley beat Oregon for 4-star 2023 receiver Ja'Kobi Lane
Ever since the USC Trojans lost to Oregon in the recruiting battle for offensive lineman Josh Conerly, they have won the vast majority of their recruiting fights against the Ducks. Lincoln Riley has changed the conversation relative to Dan Lanning. The latest example emerged on Friday. USC and Riley beat...
deseret.com
BYU and Utah Tech basketball will face a brand new Division I team this season
The Lindenwood Lions out of Saint Charles, Missouri, will play their first-ever season of men’s basketball at the Division I level in the 2022-23 campaign, and two teams from Utah are on their schedule. The Lions released their season schedule on Thursday, and they will face the BYU Cougars...
Pac-12 power rankings for the 2022 college football season
The 2022 college football season is here, and that means one last look at the preseason conference power rankings from around the country. Especially in the Pac-12, a league that hasn't quite made a dent in the national picture since the advent of the College Football Playoff. But which can change ...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
College football odds: How to bet UConn-Utah State
A team located in a city with 50,000 residents will have eyes of bettors on it as Week 0 opens the college football season on Saturday. The Utah State Aggies, popular with long-shot bettors, will play host to the UConn Huskies on Saturday in Logan, Utah, about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City.
Oregon Ducks tabbed as heavy underdogs for season-opener against Georgia Bulldogs
In 2021, the Oregon Ducks orchestrated one of the more memorable college football upsets of the season when they toppled then-No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus despite entering the day as two-touchdown underdogs. Next Saturday, the No. 11 Ducks will aim to deliver an equally unlikely upset when they face...
deseret.com
Duke volleyball player, BYU AD Tom Holmoe, BYU volleyball coach address racially charged incident
On Sunday morning, the Duke Blue Devils volleyball player who had racial slurs yelled at her during a match at BYU on Friday addressed the incident in a post on Twitter. Sophomore outside hitter Rachel Richardson wrote that she and her fellow African American teammates were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entire match,” and that “the slurs and comments grew into threats which caused us to feel unsafe.”
Princeton Review retires ‘Stone-Cold Sober,’ rebrands with BYU still No. 1
Brigham Young University can no longer claim the prestigious title of the nation’s most “Stone-Cold Sober School.”. It’s because the Princeton Review has changed the category name for how widely beer is used at the school to “Cancel the Keg.”. But rest assured, BYU is still...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deseret.com
The first weekend of college football is nearly here. Here’s how to watch all the action
That’s how many weekends there are until college football is back in our collective lives. The 2022 season kicks off Saturday morning, and the full Week 0 slate for FBS programs includes 11 games. Here’s a rundown. The big one: Nebraska vs. Northwestern (in Dublin, Ireland) The two...
deseret.com
BYU bans fan for use of racial slur at volleyball match
The BYU athletic department issued a ban of a non-student fan on Saturday for use of a racial slur during a Cougars volleyball match against the Duke Blue Devils at BYU on Friday night. On Saturday morning, Lesa Pamplin of Fort Worth, Texas, took to Twitter and indicated that her...
Power 5 Hot Seats: Bryan Harsin, Scott Frost favored to be first fired
Nebraska is a double-digit favorite ahead of its season opener on Saturday, but a win over Northwestern in Dublin wouldn’t
Oklahoma State football: 3 bold Cowboys predictions for 2022 season
The start of the much-anticipated 2022 college football season kicks off this weekend. Teams across the nation are excited to begin this new campaign, and Oklahoma State is among the country’s most exciting college football teams. Last season, the Cowboys came up just short of the Big 12 title, but still won 12 games and a New Year’s Six bowl game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deseret.com
Why an ESPN analyst gave the Jazz just a so-so grade for the Patrick Beverley trade
For most, if not all of the trades that occur in the NBA, ESPN’s Kevin Pelton writes a piece in which he gives the teams involved in the deal a grade. Pelton considers a variety of factors when determining the grade, particularly how the trade fits into what the teams are trying to accomplish at the time the trade is made.
deseret.com
What should fire up Utah, BYU and Utah State in 2022
What value is there in honing an edge to a season, fighting to prove something, carrying a chip on the shoulder?. Well, it does help with focus and motivation. It can get into the heads of football players. And when it gets into the hearts, it can ignite all kinds of fire.
College football teams with most Top 10 wins in CFP era
To be the best, you have to beat the best. And, as tends to happen in college football, there are only a few teams that live in that rarefied air of consistent elite play. The pool of dominant, title-worthy teams has grown even smaller since the introduction of the College Football Playoff. ...
College Football returns: Nebraska, Northwestern highlight Week Zero with Ireland game
College football fans have spent the past seven months pining, patiently awaiting the return to the gridiron as the sports fix was fed with the NBA and always thrilling regular-season baseball. The wait has come to end. Sort of. Week Zero of the college football season has arrived with 11...
Comments / 0