ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral

Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
LOGAN, UT
The Spun

Desmond Howard's College Football Playoff Prediction Is Wild

Week 0 of the college football season kicks off later this afternoon. With a special remote episode of the show, the College GameDay crew gathered for their first broadcast of the year — giving their preseason predictions before any college football action gets underway. Each member of the crew...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
KUTV

High School Football: Corner Canyon Defeats Bingham on FNR

(KUTV) - In Week 3 of the high school football season the cream of the crop is starting to rise to the top. Corner Canyon looked impressive in a 38-28 win at Bingham. Meanwhile, Pleasant Grove went on the road and a shutout Orem 47-0. Watch highlights of both of these games right here, plus 12 other matchups from around the state.
DRAPER, UT
College Football HQ

Pac-12 power rankings for the 2022 college football season

The 2022 college football season is here, and that means one last look at the preseason conference power rankings from around the country. Especially in the Pac-12, a league that hasn't quite made a dent in the national picture since the advent of the College Football Playoff. But which can change ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Whittingham
Person
Kalani Sitake
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Blake Anderson
FOX Sports

College football odds: How to bet UConn-Utah State

A team located in a city with 50,000 residents will have eyes of bettors on it as Week 0 opens the college football season on Saturday. The Utah State Aggies, popular with long-shot bettors, will play host to the UConn Huskies on Saturday in Logan, Utah, about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City.
LOGAN, UT
deseret.com

Duke volleyball player, BYU AD Tom Holmoe, BYU volleyball coach address racially charged incident

On Sunday morning, the Duke Blue Devils volleyball player who had racial slurs yelled at her during a match at BYU on Friday addressed the incident in a post on Twitter. Sophomore outside hitter Rachel Richardson wrote that she and her fellow African American teammates were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entire match,” and that “the slurs and comments grew into threats which caused us to feel unsafe.”
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#American Football#Athletic#Utes#Deseret News#Byu
deseret.com

BYU bans fan for use of racial slur at volleyball match

The BYU athletic department issued a ban of a non-student fan on Saturday for use of a racial slur during a Cougars volleyball match against the Duke Blue Devils at BYU on Friday night. On Saturday morning, Lesa Pamplin of Fort Worth, Texas, took to Twitter and indicated that her...
PROVO, UT
ClutchPoints

Oklahoma State football: 3 bold Cowboys predictions for 2022 season

The start of the much-anticipated 2022 college football season kicks off this weekend. Teams across the nation are excited to begin this new campaign, and Oklahoma State is among the country’s most exciting college football teams. Last season, the Cowboys came up just short of the Big 12 title, but still won 12 games and a New Year’s Six bowl game.
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Football
deseret.com

What should fire up Utah, BYU and Utah State in 2022

What value is there in honing an edge to a season, fighting to prove something, carrying a chip on the shoulder?. Well, it does help with focus and motivation. It can get into the heads of football players. And when it gets into the hearts, it can ignite all kinds of fire.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy