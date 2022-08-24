If you were already beginning to sweat thinking about your student loan payments resuming on Sept. 1 for the first time in two years, you may be wiping your brow and breathing a sigh of relief. On Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced that the moratorium will now be extended for the fifth time, and will continue until Dec. 31. But the thing that makes this pause on repayments, interest, and collections even bigger? This time, it includes debt cancellation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO