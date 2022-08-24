ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elite Daily

That $10K+ Of Canceled Student Debt Means These Former Students Can Follow Their Dreams

If you were already beginning to sweat thinking about your student loan payments resuming on Sept. 1 for the first time in two years, you may be wiping your brow and breathing a sigh of relief. On Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced that the moratorium will now be extended for the fifth time, and will continue until Dec. 31. But the thing that makes this pause on repayments, interest, and collections even bigger? This time, it includes debt cancellation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

White House calls out Republicans who criticized student loan cancellation but had thousands in PPP loans forgiven

The White House is not taking criticism of the decision to forgive student debt lying down. After some Republican lawmakers tweeted or went on broadcasts to condemn the decision, the White House Twitter page responded by quote tweeting their comments – and sharing just how much each of them benefited from having their Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.
POTUS
Axios

Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

Nelnet, Student Loan Websites Crash in Wake of Biden's Loan Forgiveness

President Joe Biden's announcement Wednesday that he is extending the student loan payment pause through Dec. 31, 2022 and forgiving up to $10,000 in student loans per individual sparked major excitement among borrowers. It also caused the websites of several student loan servicing companies to crash. As of 2 p.m....
