Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren respond to American who already paid off his student loans
On CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan and if she thinks it’s fair for those Americans who have already worked to pay off their debt.
Forgiving $10,000 in student loan debt would cost the U.S. $300 billion, according to new analysis
President Joe Biden could announce broad student loan forgiveness as soon as Wednesday. If the Biden administration forgives $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers within a certain income cap, it would cost approximately $300 billion, according to a new analysis. No details of widespread student loan forgiveness have...
President Biden's Approval Rating Is on the Rise, Reaching Highest Percentage Since Early June
President Joe Biden is slowly earning back Americans' trust after a series of legislative wins by the Democrat-controlled Congress boosted his party's enthusiasm. According to a new opinion poll by Reuters and Ipsos, Biden's approval rating has risen to 41%, the highest number he's seen since early June. The president...
That $10K+ Of Canceled Student Debt Means These Former Students Can Follow Their Dreams
If you were already beginning to sweat thinking about your student loan payments resuming on Sept. 1 for the first time in two years, you may be wiping your brow and breathing a sigh of relief. On Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced that the moratorium will now be extended for the fifth time, and will continue until Dec. 31. But the thing that makes this pause on repayments, interest, and collections even bigger? This time, it includes debt cancellation.
White House calls out Republicans who criticized student loan cancellation but had thousands in PPP loans forgiven
The White House is not taking criticism of the decision to forgive student debt lying down. After some Republican lawmakers tweeted or went on broadcasts to condemn the decision, the White House Twitter page responded by quote tweeting their comments – and sharing just how much each of them benefited from having their Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.
Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
Nelnet, Student Loan Websites Crash in Wake of Biden's Loan Forgiveness
President Joe Biden's announcement Wednesday that he is extending the student loan payment pause through Dec. 31, 2022 and forgiving up to $10,000 in student loans per individual sparked major excitement among borrowers. It also caused the websites of several student loan servicing companies to crash. As of 2 p.m....
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could cost $24 billion a year, White House says
President Biden's recently announced student loan forgiveness plan is estimated to cost $24 billion each year over the next decade, according to the White House. Christina Ruffini is there with more.
Student loan forgiveness reality check: Paperwork hurdles, legal challenges could complicate relief
Millions of borrowers want to know when they'll get student loan debt relief. Bureaucratic or legal challenges could muddy the timeline.
