Cape Coral, FL

Washington Examiner

School paints over student's 'Back the Blue' design in parking spot

A Florida student who painted her parking spot to show her support for the "Back the Blue" movement had her design painted over by the school. The Estero High School senior paid $15 to paint the spot with a blue strip that read "Back the Blue" in black letters on Saturday, only to return to school on Monday to find it had been painted over with black paint. The phrase was meant to show her support for law enforcement and is largely adopted by the Blue Lives Matter movement. A picture of the painted-over design spread quickly on social media.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gwynetta Gittens on losing her Lee County School Board seat

Changes are coming to the Lee County School Board after Tuesday night’s primary election. Gwynetta Gittens, who represents eastern Lee County’s District 5, lost to Armor Persons, who was endorsed by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno and Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gittens made history when she won a seat on the Lee County School Board, becoming the first minority in 132 years to be elected.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LGBTQ+ community wields impactful purchasing power in Collier County

“Inclusive” and “diverse” are two buzzwords frequently heard lately, and they include one group often overlooked in the community when it comes to purchasing power. The LGBTQ+ community is big when it comes to business, according to the last census, as it’s the fastest-growing minority group in the United States.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Nationally known Fort Myers hospice CEO, after 40 years, remains industry force

Over the 30-plus years Samira Beckwith has been leading Fort Myers-based Hope Healthcare, the nonprofit has expanded from a hospice serving less than 100 patients to an organization offering a full spectrum of health care services. Hope Healthcare now cares for some 3,000 people a day, providing hospice, palliative, cardiac and senior care; a Parkinson’s program; care for children with complex medical conditions; and grief counseling for all ages plus complementary therapies.
FORT MYERS, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Governor DeSantis Authorizes Purchase To Conserve Property In DeSoto County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — 16,000 acres have been acquired for conservation in DeSoto and Hardee counties. Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that are crucial for wildlife habitat.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

12-year-old student arrested for mass shooting threat at middle school

A 12-year-old student tweeted out a threat to shoot up an Immokalee school and was arrested hours after he said, “I’m gonna shoot up my school.”. The minor’s Twitter had pictures of him and pictures of guns that he told Collier County Sheriff’s deputies he googled and posted. Deputies determined the threat wasn’t credible but that doesn’t mean they take it any less seriously.
IMMOKALEE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

  Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Department of Health warns of dengue fever case in Collier County

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is advising residents there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease in the areas of Collier County. The health department said there is a locally-acquired case of dengue fever. The mosquito-borne illness is found in the subtropics. “There is a heightened concern...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Midterm primary election county commissioner winners

Mike Greenwell, the former baseball all-star, has won the Republican nomination for Lee Commission District 5. Greenwell will face Lehigh Acres resident Matt Wood (D) in the Nov. general election. He was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis in July after Commissioner Frank Mann died on June 21. Greenwell won the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
helpmechas.com

Airline That ‘Inspires Travel’ Expands Service In The Wolverine State To Another Florida City

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Avelo expands nonstop service from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Fort Myers Avelo introduces a new era of affordable, convenient, and choice in air travel to Michigan. Low introductory one-way prices to Florida’s Gulf Coast begin at $79. A second nonstop Florida destination, Fort Myers, has been added by Avelo Airlines to its expanded service from Lansing and Kalamazoo. The sole airline providing inexpensive, practical, and nonstop connectivity to Florida for the Southwest and Mid-Michigan regions is Avelo.
FORT MYERS, FL
floridapolitics.com

Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal

I think the landowners just thought they could get away with it. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money

Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
NAPLES, FL

Community Policy