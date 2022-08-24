ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline Stanbury called out for allegedly ‘being in Jeffrey Epstein’s notebook’

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137qvX_0hU5k2td00

A big claim about Jeffrey Epstein’s “little black book” comes up during the “Real Housewives of Dubai” Season 1 reunion.

Lesa Milan accuses co-star Caroline Stanbury of being among the names listed in Epstein’s infamous address book.

It contained contact information of more than 1,000 celebrities, politicians and titans of business — including Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Alec Baldwin, among others.

“Focus on being in Jeffrey Epstein’s notebook,” Milan, 33, tells Stanbury, 46, in a preview.

“Are you in Jeffrey Epstein’s book?” host Andy Cohen asks Stanbury, to which she seemingly just shrugs.

The “Ladies of London” alum famously dated Prince Andrew following his 2000 divorce from Sarah Ferguson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSxkd_0hU5k2td00
Caroline Stanbury (left) is accused of being among the notable names listed in Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous address book.
Zach Dilgard/Bravo

The British royal, 62, was a noted acquaintance of the late pedophile Epstein, who committed suicide in jail in August 2019 before his sex-trafficking trial was scheduled to begin.

In the aftermath, Prince Andrew was accused of forcing Virginia Roberts Giuffre — one of Epstein’s many victims — to have “disgusting” sex with him three times, starting in 2001 when she was just 17. Prince Andrew has vehemently denied the claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezmXq_0hU5k2td00
Epstein’s “little black book” included phone numbers of notable names like Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Alec Baldwin.
Supplied by Capital Pictures / M

Elsewhere in the “RHODubai” reunion clip, Milan calls Stanbury the “Wicked Witch of the Middle East.” Stanbury then accuses Milan of being a “former escort.”

Later, Stanbury alleges that her castmates made a “pact” to get her fired from the new “Housewives” series prior to production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXlDp_0hU5k2td00
“Focus on being in Jeffrey Epstein’s notebook,” Lesa Milan tells Stanbury during the “Real Housewives of Dubai” Season 1 reunion.
Zach Dilgard/Bravo

“That’s not true,” Chanel Ayan asserts.

“Yes, it was — because I was a part of it!” Caroline Brooks fires back.

The trailer concludes with Stanbury presenting a collection of documents she titled, “Lesa Milan’s Book of Lies.” The binder’s cover image features Milan with a Pinocchio-style nose Photoshopped on her face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFpQg_0hU5k2td00
Stanbury is ready to call out Milan’s “lies” at the “RHODubai” reunion.
Zach Dilgard/Bravo

“You’re obsessed with me!” an irate Milan tells Stanbury. “You wish you looked like this.”

Part one of the “Real Housewives of Dubai” Season 1 airs Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Page Six

Page Six

