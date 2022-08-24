Wisconsin is number one in legislative efforts to overhaul election administration, according to an updated report published yesterday. The report, by States United Democracy Center, Protect Democracy and Law Forward, tracks legislative and other attempts at increasing the risk of so-called “election subversion,” which the report defines as “the risk that an election’s declared outcome does not reflect the choice of the voters.” The report breaks down different ways a bill proposed by a state legislature can do this. And according to these metrics, Wisconsin’s state legislature led the way, proposing 38 bills in the last legislative session to rehaul how the state’s elections are run.

