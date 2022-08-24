Read full article on original website
MADISON (WTAQ-WLUK) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme...
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud.Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice he hired to look into the results of the 2020 election, submitted to mayors and other officials across the state. Vos, the state's most powerful Republican, fired Gableman two weeks ago after narrowly winning a primary election against a Donald Trump-backed political newcomer.Vos also withdrew subpoenas issued to the Wisconsin Elections...
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice...
Wisconsin is number one in legislative efforts to overhaul election administration, according to an updated report published yesterday. The report, by States United Democracy Center, Protect Democracy and Law Forward, tracks legislative and other attempts at increasing the risk of so-called “election subversion,” which the report defines as “the risk that an election’s declared outcome does not reflect the choice of the voters.” The report breaks down different ways a bill proposed by a state legislature can do this. And according to these metrics, Wisconsin’s state legislature led the way, proposing 38 bills in the last legislative session to rehaul how the state’s elections are run.
Two weeks after firing Michael Gableman from the taxpayer-funded review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Friday withdrew subpoenas that sought to jail Wisconsin mayors and election officials for refusing to testify in private at the former state Supreme Court justice’s office in a Brookfield strip mall.
“Once again, however, the incompetence of the Backlog Bureaucrat in Chief comes to fruition as he fails to address another major issue in this state” – state Rep. Shae Sortwell on Evers. Gov. Tony Evers and others have been accused in a Brown County lawsuit of violating the...
On Friday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has dismissed a number of subpoenas issued to local officials by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, two weeks after Vos fired him from his controversial position auditing the 2020 presidential election. "Vos sent letters to...
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
A Milwaukee man and three others from out of state are accused of stealing $874,229 in federal funding meant to benefit small businesses.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s public employees left their jobs last year at the highest rate seen in the last two decades, according to an analysis from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. It even eclipses the retirement bump seen in the wake of 2011 Act 10, though now workers are...
The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
For the second straight year, Wisconsin saw a decline in public employees in 2021, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report analyzed data from the Wisconsin Retirement System, which covers most state and local government employees — including teachers, police officers, prison guards and university employees.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has proposed a massive $600 million tax cut initiative but is facing criticism that it is a "tax gimmick" and "vote-buying ploy." Yesterday, during an appearance at the Malaika Early Learning Center in Milwaukee, Evers announced his new proposal, which would utilize the state's surplus to provide Wisconsin residents with hundreds of millions of dollars in tax relief.
Wisconsin is among a handful of states where the loan forgiveness will be treated as taxable income unless the state legislature acts to change that.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,608,010 1,606,480 (+1,530) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,474 (64.7%)...
(WFRV) – A financial advisor in Wisconsin was handed down a prison sentence after he orchestrated a scheme that included misleading clients into believing they had shares of Space-X. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 33-year-old Michael Shillin was sentenced to 84 months (seven years) in federal prison for his orchestrating a scheme. He was accused of defrauding his clients and committing bank fraud.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin saw a mass exodus of public employees last year, and many of them simply quit. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study Thursday that said 17,646 people left their jobs as part of "other separations" in 2021. “Though striking, this overall trend should not...
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,606,480 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,315 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,606,4801,604,676 (+1,804) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,082 (64.7%)3,773,726 (64.7%)
One-third of Wisconsin counties have high community levels of COVID-19, a federal designation that carries a recommendation for universal masking indoors away from home. Those counties are home to more than half of Wisconsin residents and range from major metropolitan areas to much smaller and lesser-populated parts of the state.
