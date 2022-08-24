ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

localmemphis.com

Downtown security cameras show man firing at carjacking suspects at hotel, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several gunshots were fired near the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Beale Street Saturday night, according to a first-hand account by an ABC 24 staff member. One victim was transported to Methodist University in non-critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said the suspect of the shooting spoke to them and stated that he was getting into his Mercedes in the valet area when three unknown suspects attempted to take that vehicle.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

RV catches fire at gas pump on Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An RV caught fire at a gas pump in the 1400 block of Getwell Road, according to the Memphis Fire Department. The department said as of 6:05 p.m., northbound lanes are blocked on Getwell Road. The fire is under control and no one was injured, the...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 9 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 9. According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thomas Street near Firestone Avenue and on Danny Thomas Boulevard near Vance Avenue. Memphis police said impaired...
MEMPHIS, TN
