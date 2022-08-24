Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localmemphis.com
Downtown security cameras show man firing at carjacking suspects at hotel, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several gunshots were fired near the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Beale Street Saturday night, according to a first-hand account by an ABC 24 staff member. One victim was transported to Methodist University in non-critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said the suspect of the shooting spoke to them and stated that he was getting into his Mercedes in the valet area when three unknown suspects attempted to take that vehicle.
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Wooddale Middle School needs to fix its crossing guard problem | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Were you as shocked as me to hear there's no crossing guard where that Wooddale Middle School 12-year-old walked from one side of Winchester to the other?. That's six lanes of traffic and one of the busiest lanes in Memphis. Here's what parents had to say:
localmemphis.com
'Civically engaged' | Voter restoration drive held at Memphis Art House Café
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-term Elections are set for November, and many voters are gearing up to participate in choices that affect their every day civic life. Still, there are those who have lost their right to vote and consequently can't take part in making these decisions. On Saturday,...
localmemphis.com
Voter restoration drive held at Memphis Art House
According to The Sentencing Project, more than one in five African Americans in Tennessee can't vote due to felony convictions. The Art House seeks to change that.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localmemphis.com
RV catches fire at gas pump on Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An RV caught fire at a gas pump in the 1400 block of Getwell Road, according to the Memphis Fire Department. The department said as of 6:05 p.m., northbound lanes are blocked on Getwell Road. The fire is under control and no one was injured, the...
localmemphis.com
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 9 in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 9. According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thomas Street near Firestone Avenue and on Danny Thomas Boulevard near Vance Avenue. Memphis police said impaired...
localmemphis.com
How will incoming county commission handle clerk's office issues after comptroller declines to intervene?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has spoken, stating it will not intervene to take over the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, amid months of ongoing frustrations. A backlog of over 35,000 plates beginning in May, which Clerk Wanda Halbert said has been caught up on, but...
localmemphis.com
City won't get involved in dispute between Memphis in May and River Parks Partnership
As Memphis in May is about 8 months away another dispute between Memphis in May organizers & River Parks Partnership continues. Jay Shakur takes a closer look.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localmemphis.com
How a Mid-South clinic is making sure the uninsured get needed healthcare
Just over 11% of Tennesseans were uninsured in 2020. That's more than 700,000 residents. The Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis helps with free healthcare.
localmemphis.com
The Snkrr Bar in Memphis has been burglarized twice in two months
Owner Dominque Worthen says enough is enough. The burglaries were caught on camera.
localmemphis.com
A 'home for historical stories' | Civil rights icon celebrated at fifth annual 'Ruby Bridges Reading Festival'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The legacy of a civil rights icon was celebrated for the fifth time with a festival dedicated to literature on Saturday. The National Civil Rights Museum hosted it's annual "Ruby Bridges Reading Festival" to a packed crowd ready to hear from a long-time advocate of both literacy and equal rights.
localmemphis.com
Why three-star corner Jaxon Hammond committed to Army, turned down multiple SEC, Ivy League offers
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Jaxon Hammond could have gone anywhere. "I had two SECs, Tennessee and Mississippi State, I had UConn and all of the Ivy Leagues," Hammond, a senior at Christian Brothers High School, said. But the three-star corner and receiver decided West Point was the place for him.
Comments / 0