Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
Look: NASCAR Fans Furious With Bubba Wallace Ruling
Sunday's Cup Series race has been an eventful one, with several big-time crashes. Unfortunately, Bubba Wallace appears to have been on the receiving end of a bad ruling. Wallace has reportedly been put on the DVP - damaged vehicle policy - by NASCAR. "Wallace is listed by NASCAR as being...
Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
Look: NASCAR Driver Announced His Engagement Saturday
Kyle Weatherman had a special day on Saturday. Not only did he race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he also announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend. He posted a couple of pictures to his Twitter account on Saturday night. Prior to posting this, Weatherman got 22nd...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Swing Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her golf swing on social media this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of followers due to her golf game. The former professional golfer showed off her swing...
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Has Brutally Honest Admission On Marriage
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star, remains in custody in Russia, where she's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. The former Baylor Bears star was arrested at the airport earlier this year. Russian authorities claim to have found hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack.
Photos: Meet The Newest Member Of College GameDay, Jess Sims
ESPN's College GameDay will return this Saturday for its 36th season. There will be plenty of familiar faces on the show, such as Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Chris 'The Bear' Fallica. There will also be a few newcomers on this year's season of College GameDay. Three weeks...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Kate Upton Pool Workout Video
Kate Upton is making sure to eat up as many summer days as possible moving forward. The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model showed off her latest pool workout video on Instagram. "We all know the importance of rest and recovery, but @kateupton took it to a whole new level...
Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Tour Championship Win
Rory McIlroy entered the final round of today's FedEx Cup Tour Championship trailing Scottie Scheffler by six strokes. But one big day from him and one Scheffler meltdown later, it was Rory holding the trophy. McIlroy scored a 66 at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club today, good for four-under par...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Beach Photo
Alex Morgan continues to thrive both on and off the field. On the field, the San Diego Wave FC and United States women's national team star is as dominant as ever, scoring goals on goals this year. Off the field, Morgan continues to thrive in her family life. Morgan shared...
Look: Scary Injury In Little League World Series Final Today
This afternoon's Little League World Series title game was marred by a scary moment involving Curacao pitcher Qshondrickson Doran. After throwing a pitch to one of the hitters from Honolulu (Hawaii), Doran signaled for time and dropped to the ground in pain. He appeared to be grabbing at either his right pitching arm or his side.
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Missing Playoffs
Another year, another disappointing finish for Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing. For the second straight year, Wallace and 23XI Racing - co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin - will miss the Cup Series playoffs. Wallace showed some promise throughout the year, though he was undone by some brutal pit...
Look: WWE World Reacts To The Kurt Angle News
There's a chance wrestling legend Kurt Angle could be returning to the ring for one last dance. Angle is currently recovering from a double-knee replacement, but he's not ruling out stepping back between the ropes. Saying, "There is a chance that I might end up coming back. I don’t know...
WWE・
Look: NFL Cheerleader's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away. At this time two weeks from Sunday, the NFL's first weekend of games will have fully kicked off. The NFL's cheerleaders are excited, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some NFL cheerleaders several years ago. The 2022 NFL...
NFL・
Look: Skip Bayless' Old Comment On Danica Patrick Went Viral
A controversial take from Skip Bayless about Danica Patrick has resurfaced on social media. The former ESPN personality, who's now with Fox Sports 1, called on NASCAR drivers to help Patrick win the Daytona 500, believing it would elevate the sport. Unsurprisingly, Bayless faced major criticism for the opinion. Yikes.
NASCAR World Reacts To Controversial Caution On Sunday
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 had a controversy on Sunday afternoon. It ended up raining for an entire lap during the race and according to Justin Haley, all the drivers lost traction at the same time. Daniel Suarez was also confused as to why a caution flag wasn't thrown when...
NASCAR World Reacts To Old Opinion On Danica Patrick
An old opinion on Danica Patrick from Skip Bayless is going viral on social media on Sunday. Patrick, who raced IndyCar and NASCAR, had a close finish at the Daytona 500 back in 2013. Former ESPN personality Skip Bayless believes NASCAR should've gone out of the way to let Patrick...
Report: Hideki Matsuyama to forego LIV Golf, stay with PGA Tour
Now that the PGA Tour’s 2022 Tour Championship is completed, with Rory McIlroy hoisting the trophy for a record third time, news is circulating about players deciding to join the LIV Golf Series while others are planning to stay with the Tour. Hideki Matsuyama, who was long rumored to...
Look: Depressing Lee Corso Video Went Viral On Saturday
It's not exactly a secret that College GameDay icon Lee Corso needs help when doing his analysis on Saturdays. Unfortunately, the degree to which he's struggling on camera is starting to really upset some people. During one segment, Corso was talking about a potential Alabama vs. Georgia SEC Championship Game...
