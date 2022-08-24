Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dozens of water safety stations installed at beach accesses in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island is installing “Water Safety Stations” at each of its public beach access locations, in an effort to prevent drowning through education and awareness. The town began installing the stations on Tuesday, and expects them to be in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Prescribed burn planned for Carolina Beach Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn is planned for Friday, September 2nd, near the entrance of Carolina Beach State Park. The eastern portion of the Sugarloaf Trail around Lily Pond, Grass Pond, and the trails across from the visitor center are included in the prescribed burn. This burn,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Housing Authority receives $2M grant to address mold problem
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington residents impacted by a mold problem may return to their homes sooner rather than later thanks to a multi-million dollar grant. Tyrone Garrett, executive director of the Wilmington Housing Authority, says the WHA received a $2-million grant for public housing restoration from the state level.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff McVicker offers tips for a safe labor day weekend
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While we approach Labor Day weekend, Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker asks all citizens to join him in making this Labor Day holiday period a happy and enjoyable one for all. Traditionally during the Labor Day holiday, our highways experience one of the highest...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick Electric raising funds for Community Grants through annual auction
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — The annual Brunswick Electric auction is returning this year, and it’s promising some great items up for bids. From Tuesday, September 6th at 8:00 am through Friday, September 16th at 3:00 pm, Brunswick Electric members will have the opportunity to cast bids for cars, trucks, equipment and more.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Pier expects large crowd for beginning of flounder season
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) —Large crowds expected to not only rush to area beaches for a swim this labor day weekend, but also to enjoy time on the piers. Oak Island has seen a high volume of visitors coming to the pier to fish this summer. In June, the town’s pier saw more than 3,100 people visiting to fish. That’s the highest monthly total since it opened in May 2019.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historic hotel in Burgaw restored by local couple now welcoming guests
Burgaw, NC (WWAY)– The Pender House, located in the heart of Burgaw, is a bed-and-breakfast that gives visitors a chance to experience a piece of the town’s history. It was built in the 1890’s, and was named the Black Hotel. According to records, it was a key part of the social and hospitality scene in the early 20th century.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport planning board recommends ordinance amendment on building sizes
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport’s planning board is proposing an ordinance amendment to the Board of Aldermen, that will impact the size of buildings that will be constructed in the central business district. The planning board says the goal of the proposed amendment is to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Members of NC, SC law enforcement partner for ‘Hands Across the Border’ state line campaign
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officers with the NC State Highway Patrol and South Carolina Department of Public Safety came together last weekend to keep the community safer. Members from Troop B and Troop H traveled to the South Carolina border to take part in the “Hands Across the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Up to $10M in grants available from New Hanover County Endowment
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Endowment shared the criteria for the “Cape Fear Opportunities and Needs Grants” on Tuesday evening. The grants are intended to address needs and challenges in the community pertaining to health, education, safety, and economic opportunity. Leaders of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Concerns expressed about Brunswick County Schools temporary bus stop on NC Hwy 87
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two days into the school year, a Brunswick County community says it is dealing with a problem with one of the county’s bus routes. The buses are unable to travel down a portion of NC Hwy 87 or Maco Road, to pick up and drop off kids, because of construction. The students are being dropped off at the corner of Hwy 87 and Colon Mintz Road.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
HGTV announces winner of Castle Hayne Smart Home contest
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A winner has been announced from over 104 million entries in the 2022 HGTV Smart Home sweepstakes. Leah Nadorff of Columbia, South Carolina, has been selected as the winner of a prize package valued at over $1.2 million. The bundle includes the brand-new approximately...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds penny on the ground, uses it to win $100,000 on scratch-off
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A Bolivia man recently proved there are lucky pennies just waiting to be picked up. After snagging a penny off the ground, John Grant of Bolivia picked up a $100,000 lottery prize, too. His good fortune happened after he stopped at the store for gas,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bald Head Island ferry service adding additional runs for Labor Day Weekend
BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — If your Labor Day plans take you to Bald Head Island, you’re not alone. In preparation for what’s expected to be a busy holiday weekend, Bald Head Island ferry service has announced additional runs. There will be a second passenger ferry...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces names of otter pups
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The people have spoken, and now the three otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher have names. The three female Asian small-clawed otters have been named Stella, Mae and Selene. The aquarium made the announcement in a news release Tuesday morning, following two weeks of voting.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Mom, Entrepreneur one of the Extraordinary People of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Call her businesswoman, entrepreneur, blogger, podcaster or visionary, but Stephanie Lanier’s favorite title is “mom”. She’s a working mom who does more before her morning coffee than most of us do in a day. As the mother to a medically fragile...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fire extinguisher class for seniors being held at Burgaw Fire Department
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Burgaw Fire Department is holding a fire extinguisher class next week for senior citizens. The event is being held September 6th at the Burgaw Community House at 10:00 am for those in the community age 55 or over. Registration for the free class is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
2nd season of ‘Welcome to Flatch’ to continue filming in Burgaw through October
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – Drivers traveling into downtown Burgaw may have experienced some slowdowns Wednesday due to a production happening over the next few months in the small Pender County town. A portion of North Walker Street at East Bridgers was shut down for production for the second season...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
9/11 mobile exhibit coming to Holly Ridge Thursday morning
HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Holly Ridge is expecting traffic delays early tomorrow morning as a September 11th ‘Never Forget’ mobile exhibit pulls into town. The Tunnels to Towers 9/11 traveling exhibit is scheduled to arrive in Holly Ridge around 10:00 am at the Community Center, located at 404 Sound Road.
