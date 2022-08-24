ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Prescribed burn planned for Carolina Beach Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn is planned for Friday, September 2nd, near the entrance of Carolina Beach State Park. The eastern portion of the Sugarloaf Trail around Lily Pond, Grass Pond, and the trails across from the visitor center are included in the prescribed burn. This burn,...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Housing Authority receives $2M grant to address mold problem

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington residents impacted by a mold problem may return to their homes sooner rather than later thanks to a multi-million dollar grant. Tyrone Garrett, executive director of the Wilmington Housing Authority, says the WHA received a $2-million grant for public housing restoration from the state level.
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sheriff McVicker offers tips for a safe labor day weekend

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While we approach Labor Day weekend, Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker asks all citizens to join him in making this Labor Day holiday period a happy and enjoyable one for all. Traditionally during the Labor Day holiday, our highways experience one of the highest...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island Pier expects large crowd for beginning of flounder season

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) —Large crowds expected to not only rush to area beaches for a swim this labor day weekend, but also to enjoy time on the piers. Oak Island has seen a high volume of visitors coming to the pier to fish this summer. In June, the town’s pier saw more than 3,100 people visiting to fish. That’s the highest monthly total since it opened in May 2019.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Historic hotel in Burgaw restored by local couple now welcoming guests

Burgaw, NC (WWAY)– The Pender House, located in the heart of Burgaw, is a bed-and-breakfast that gives visitors a chance to experience a piece of the town’s history. It was built in the 1890’s, and was named the Black Hotel. According to records, it was a key part of the social and hospitality scene in the early 20th century.
BURGAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Up to $10M in grants available from New Hanover County Endowment

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Endowment shared the criteria for the “Cape Fear Opportunities and Needs Grants” on Tuesday evening. The grants are intended to address needs and challenges in the community pertaining to health, education, safety, and economic opportunity. Leaders of...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns expressed about Brunswick County Schools temporary bus stop on NC Hwy 87

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two days into the school year, a Brunswick County community says it is dealing with a problem with one of the county’s bus routes. The buses are unable to travel down a portion of NC Hwy 87 or Maco Road, to pick up and drop off kids, because of construction. The students are being dropped off at the corner of Hwy 87 and Colon Mintz Road.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

HGTV announces winner of Castle Hayne Smart Home contest

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A winner has been announced from over 104 million entries in the 2022 HGTV Smart Home sweepstakes. Leah Nadorff of Columbia, South Carolina, has been selected as the winner of a prize package valued at over $1.2 million. The bundle includes the brand-new approximately...
COLUMBIA, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces names of otter pups

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The people have spoken, and now the three otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher have names. The three female Asian small-clawed otters have been named Stella, Mae and Selene. The aquarium made the announcement in a news release Tuesday morning, following two weeks of voting.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

9/11 mobile exhibit coming to Holly Ridge Thursday morning

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Holly Ridge is expecting traffic delays early tomorrow morning as a September 11th ‘Never Forget’ mobile exhibit pulls into town. The Tunnels to Towers 9/11 traveling exhibit is scheduled to arrive in Holly Ridge around 10:00 am at the Community Center, located at 404 Sound Road.
HOLLY RIDGE, NC

