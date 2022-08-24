Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $224,900
ESCAPE to your own, personal piece of private acreage in the county with a gorgeous, pastoral view and room to roam! This 2018 modular home is SPACIOUS and comfortable, and boasts direct access to the up-and-coming Mendota Trail! Inside, you'll find a well-appointed kitchen and MASSIVE center island, two living room/ den spaces, 4 bedrooms (septic percs for 3 bedroom), and not a neighbor in sight from every window!! This attractive floor plan keeps the main bedroom and en suite at one end of the home (along with mud room, pantry, and laundry) while the 3 remaining bedrooms are at the opposite end. If one-level living is your goal, the deck steps are the only steps you'll need to traverse, and main bedroom en suite has a step-in shower for convenience. Enjoy the covered front porch or the expansive rear deck for entertaining, and if colder weather pushes you inside--- toast your buns by the fireplace and get cozy! This property boasts over 5 acres of usable space--- currently with several ''residents'' of the goat variety, and friendly cows next door. The detached post-steel building is sizable at 30 x 50ft with two 10x10 sliding doors--- the perfect place for storage of tools, mowers, ATVs, workshop space, etc. If you're seeking a spot to garden, there are several spaces here that are IDEAL and a small barn at the lower end of the yard that has served well as a chicken coop. Don't miss your oppotunity on this one--- it is a MUST SEE! Schedule your appointment today!
Proposed committee would facilitate development along 394 corridor
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Plans are in the works to form a committee to plan for future development along part of the 394 corridor in Bristol, Tennessee. Developers eyeing potential projects along the section of S.R. 394 from U.S. 421 to Highway 11-E have been hindered, given its controlled access designation, which has led to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) denying new connections.
Trail center celebrates community of hikers
DAMASCUS, Va. – After 15 years, the Damascus Trail Center has finally opened its doors to all trail hikers, bird watchers, nature enthusiasts, and tourists. In her opening remarks during the Damascus Trail Center opening ceremony on Friday, Sandra Marra, the president and CEO of the Appalachian Nature Conservancy, explained the Damascus Trail Center will serve as a hub for conservation and education.
Abingdon woman is fairest of Virginia's fairs
ABINGDON, Va. --- Deborah “Deb” Icenhour is the happiest when she is learning. Describing herself as a life-long learner, the Abingdon woman has accomplished more than most of us even dare to dream about. She’s worked as an interior designer, a 4-H extension agent, an educator on secondary...
SMART program helps Florida county rehabilitate inmates
While Sullivan County is building a new $94 million jail, it is not expected to relieve overcrowding conditions. Sullivan County officials have said rehabilitation efforts are what is needed to solve the real problems. In Flagler County, Florida, Daniel Engert, the chief of court and detention services at the Flagler...
Watch Now - Buchanan residents tell Kaine, Griffith how the flood has affected their lives
PILGRIMS KNOB, Va. – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) met in the parking lot of Twin Valley High School on Friday before visiting the homes of families affected by the floods in Buchanan County talking about common ground and getting local residents the help they need from Washington.
ARP funds used for water, sewer utility improvements in Tazewell
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced this week that the department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $4.3 million grant to the Tazewell County Virginia Board of Supervisors, for construction of a new water line and sewage lift station needed to support economic development in a region impacted by the declining use of coal.
Spradlin resigns as city's CFO
BRISTOL, Va. – The city is searching for a new chief financial officer after former CFO Tamrya Spradlin submitted her resignation this week. Spradlin has served as the city ‘s CFO since 2018 and was considered one of the architects of Bristol’s financial rebirth since a 2017 Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts study identified Bristol as the state’s most financially distressed locality.
Summer COVID surge leads to 25 deaths in the past week
Area deaths due to COVID-19 rose 66% during the past week while the number of new cases rose 31.5% across the region, which remains in the grips of a summer surge. With 25 COVID deaths during the past week, more than 70 residents of this region have succumbed to the virus or COVID-related complications during the month of August – the most in one month since early spring.
Navy veteran finds fulfillment in leatherwork
“He was tooling a belt, and I was just amazed at how he was transforming it,” Dinsmore said Saturday, speaking from his booth at the Heritage Festival in Blountville. “Then I learned over the years how to do that … Taking a piece of cowhide and putting a picture in it, making it into something else — that just really appeals to me.”
BIRCHFIELD | Life is a test
I’ve heard it said that all of life is a test, and I believe this is a true statement. However, let me add another thought; all of life is an opportunity for personal and spiritual growth. Faith in God allows us to see challenges as opportunities rather problems. When...
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Sullivan East to host Run for the Hills at South Holston Dam
It’s the start of the cross country season in the region. Seventy teams totaling 1,329 runners will converge on South Holston Dam on Saturday for the annual Run for the Hills, hosted on an annual basis by Sullivan East. “This is the unofficial kickoff to the season,” said Sullivan...
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
HISTORY WITH HAYES: The Shrine Game was the biggest game in town
Benny Coxton of the Garden Green Dragons had so thoroughly dominated the gridiron on a steamy summer Saturday night in 1960 during the fifth annual Shrine Bowl All-Star Game at the Stone Castle in Bristol, an opposing player had seen enough and decided to take matters into his own hands.
Abingdon's Jessee takes second in girls race in Run for the Hills
Abingdon High School’s Makaleigh Jessee ran her way to a runner-up finish in the girls race at Saturday’s season-opening Run for the Hills cross country meet at South Holston Dam. Jessee crossed the finish line in 19:48.7. That was behind champion Autumn Headrick of Dobyns-Bennett (19:37.4) and ahead...
Dylan Brown leads Richlands over Gate City, 27-13
GATE CITY, Va. – As kickoff approached Friday evening at Legion Field, dark skies loomed. A storm never developed overhead, but Richlands’ Dylan Brown certainly brought the thunder on the ground. Brown ran for a staggering 353 yards to break Richlands’ single-game rushing record as the Blue Tornado...
Mayor: New cells won't solve issues
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – As the construction of the new $95 million Sullivan County Jail moves forward, Mayor Richard Venable recounted the long process to get the building of a new jail in Sullivan County off the ground in hopes of providing some relief to a severely overcrowded inmate population.
Gibson leads Union over Ridgeview for VHS volleyball title
BRISTOL, Va. – Defense is Union High School senior Gracie Gibson’s specialty and the reigning Mountain 7 District libero of the year relies on a pretty straight-forward approach. “You don’t have to have perfect technique,” Gibson said. “You just have to have hustle and heart and you’ll be...
PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon flies past Virginia High
Riley Cvetkovski had 13 digs and three aces and Abingdon teammate Ella Kiser contributed 13 digs and 12 assists to lead the Falcons to a 16-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13 victory over the Bearcats on Thursday night. Katy Creasy added nine assists and Gracie Statzer had eight kills and five blocks...
