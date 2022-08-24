Read full article on original website
Pets available for $10 during Escambia County Animal Shelter adoption event
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Animal Shelter is hosting a back-to-school pet adoption event that runs through next Saturday. 50 cats and 212 dogs are all up for adoption for just $10. The shelter is designed to hold 105 dogs and cats so the facility is currently over-crowded.
Pensacola non-profit offers transitional housing services to those in need
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola non-profit, Shepherd's Place Foundation, is offering transitional housing services to displaced men, women, children and military veterans. The non-profit helps those who come out of shelters, domestic violence, prison, or natural disasters and are unable to afford housing. The organization's program helps those people into...
'Day of Caring' event raises $132,000 for Studer Family Children's Hospital in Pensacola
PENSACOLA Fla. -- $132,000 was raised during Friday's "Day of Caring" event at the Cordova Mall in Pensacola. Channel 3 and the Children's Miracle Network partnered to raise money for the Studer Family Children's Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart. The money was raised to help purchase a new pediatric critical...
UPDATE: Man injured after accidental shooting on Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office released new information on their investigation of a shooting that took place on Okaloosa Island Friday night. The sheriff's office says the victim of the shooting told investigators that his fiancé accidently shot a gun off in his vehicle. According...
WATCH LIVE: End of Watch Ceremony for Niceville K-9
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Niceville Police Department held an End of Watch Ceremony for K-9 Blue on Friday. The Niceville Police K-9 was killed earlier this month after being involved in a car crash. The public ceremony was held at Northwest Florida State College in the Mattie Kelly Arts...
ECUA spills over 1,000 gallons of sewage on Fort Pickens Road
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Environment Protection released a pollution notice Sunday morning for a sewage spill in Pensacola. Emerald Coast Utilities Authority notified the DEP about the spill that happened Saturday night around 6:10 p.m. at 1056 Fort Pickens Rd. According to ECUA, the overflow was caused...
New Escambia County homeless shelter introduces concept to give residents self-sufficiency
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Max-Well Respite Center is a new homeless shelter in Escambia County. The facility started taking in people this week. It's the first of its kind in Pensacola, and aims to get the homeless off the streets and into self sufficiency. After more than 8 months...
UPDATE: 11 injured in crash on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Eleven people were injured in a crash on I-10 eastbound in Escambia County Thursday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 7. Two cars were involved in the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened when one vehicle slowed down while changing lanes as it attempted to reach the median.
New movie films in Pensacola, features 60 local actors
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new movie production is filming in Pensacola. The film features 60 local actors in scenes across 20 locations throughout the city. The movie is a drama about a family who owns a fictional hospital that’s based in Pensacola. Executive Producers, LaDaron Clardy and Bill Marshall,...
Santa Rosa County could take big step towards flooding concerns
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County says changes are coming to its Land Development Code. Armed with new data from NOAA, and a number of flooding complaints from residents, the county engineering department says they plan on making adjustments. The county engineer says this will require contractors to...
Escambia County Sheriff's Office searching for missing and endangered 16-year-old
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help trying to locate a missing and endangered juvenile in Escambia County. According to deputies, 16-year-old Isaiah Daniel Rogers was last seen Saturday walking on the 2600 block of Mercado Avenue. Investigators say he may be in need of medical...
Non-profit partners with Pensacola gas station to offer reduced price
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Americans for Prosperity-Florida partnered with a Pensacola gas station Friday morning to lower the price of gasoline to $2.38 per gallon. It took place from 10 a.m. to noon at the BP at 7815 N Davis Hwy. It was only for regular, unleaded gas. "The federal government’s...
Why complaints against Pensacola contractor Matt Banks have not led to more charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks was arrested earlier this month for failing to give a refund to a homeowner. But there have been dozens of similar complaints filed with local law enforcement agencies, that have not led to criminal charges. Many of those homeowners are asking why. Local...
