Portland man was supposed to report to prison on federal gun conviction. Instead, he stole another gun, police say

American Patriot
3d ago
There should be a law against stealing guns, or at least a law against felons possesing guns or at the very, very least, a law against felons stealing guns they should have. We need more laws so these criminal start obeying the laws!
Scott Wood
3d ago
When are judges and politicians going to realize these soft on crime policies don't work? It's time we start coming down hard on these outlaws.
demolition80
3d ago
We definitely need to restrict my gun rights because of people like this.
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man charged with domestic murder of woman ID’d by authorities
A man is being charged with Murder in the Second Degree after the tragic death of a young mother in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
Police arrest suspect in Saturday killing of Powellhurst-Gilbert woman
Portland police arrested 33-year-old Mohamed Osman Adan on suspicion of murder in the fatal stabbing of a woman in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Saturday, police said Sunday. Police haven’t identified the woman, but neighbors in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue said her name was Jamila and that she...
Armed man who threatened woman in Tigard apartment taken safely into custody
A man who threatened a woman in a Tigard apartment Friday evening was taken safely into custody after midnight Saturday morning and has been charged with attempted rape, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing, Tigard police said in a news release. Tigard police were called to the Greenburg Apartments...
‘Big deal’: Longview bust yields 28K fentanyl pills, heroin
The search warrant was being served in the 600 block of East Pine Way when the suspect, David Newton, allegedly fled and threw his backpack on the roof of a nearby home.
msn.com
New details released in ‘unprovoked attack' on Hillsboro officer, shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New details have been released in the alleged “violent unprovoked attack” and shooting that involved one man and a Hillsboro police officer. Earlier this week, the Hillsboro Police Department identified 20-year-old Juan Aguilar-Mandujano as the man who allegedly attacked an officer near a patrol car before being shot on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19. Police have now named the involved officer as Lieutenant Neil Potter, who has been with HPD for 23 years.
Chronicle
Rainbow Fentanyl Busts in Oregon Prompt Federal Safety Warning
Separate “notable seizures” of rainbow fentanyl in the Portland area spurred federal authorities to issue a warning Friday about the brightly colored clumps of the synthetic opioid that look like sidewalk chalk. Multnomah County announced in mid-August that deputies had seized about 4 ounces of multi-colored fentanyl powder...
Woman killed at Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert apartment after history of domestic disturbances, neighbors say
A fatal stabbing left a mother of six dead in her home in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Saturday morning, neighbors said. Police announced Saturday they had found a woman deceased at the location after reports of a disturbance. Ummi Said, who lives in the apartment complex where the woman was killed,...
q13fox.com
Red Robin employee gets spit on, pepper-sprayed in scam attempt
TUALATIN, Ore. - A Red Robin employee was not only the victim of a scam attempt but also got spit on and pepper sprayed, according to authorities. Police in Tualatin, Oregon, said the incident happened on August 24 around 3:30 p.m. local time. Investigators said they responded to the Red...
kezi.com
Burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison
EUGENE, Ore. - A man who police say burglarized several Eugene businesses, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to the Eugene Police Department Thomas Young of Independence pled guilty to a total of 19 counts of burglary. Twelve burglaries were investigated by EPD. According to police, Young...
kptv.com
Driver sentenced to probation one year after hitting, killing nine-year-old in Gresham
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – More than a year after nine-year-old Baylei Martins-Read was hit by a car and killed in Gresham, her family is grieving knowing the driver responsible for the crash won’t spend any time in jail. This week, Cameron King had assault charges against him dropped...
Video of Oregon state Rep. James Hieb’s arrest released by Clackamas County sheriff
Video footage released Friday shows a combative state Rep. James Hieb, R-Canby, slurring his words and at one point saying “just (expletive) arrest me!” after deputies placed him in handcuffs at the Clackamas County Fair when someone reported him smoking a cigarette. Hieb can be seen on the...
53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6
It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
Crime Briefs - Gresham suspect threatens with machete
Man allegedly menaced commuters Monday morning with a weapon; Suspect kidnapped brother, sparked shootoutHere are some of the incidents reported by the Gresham Police Officers' Association that occurred earlier this week: • A man was arrested Monday morning, Aug. 22, after allegedly threatening community members with a machete in the middle of a busy parking lot. Gresham officers responded at 8:08 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Highland Drive on reports of a man shouting at passerby and waving the blade. At one point the suspect allegedly shouted if a bystander "wanted to die." The...
WWEEK
A Bystander Called Police After Driver Raged Through East Portland. He Never Heard Back.
Last Sunday, a driver swerved around a barrier and then sped his pickup truck down a blocked-off Portland street, screaming obscenities as cyclists dodged out of the way. A video of the incident was published by BikePortland earlier this week. It happened near Southeast Mill Street and 130th Avenue on...
WWEEK
Report: Gresham Police Blame District Attorney for “Confusing and Inefficient Dynamic”
As Portland and its neighboring cities grapple with a surge in violent crime, police officers and prosecutors are pointing fingers at each other. The frayed relationship is highlighted in a report commissioned last year by the city of Gresham. It was completed earlier this month and presented last week during a heated city council meeting as residents confronted Gresham’s leaders about a lack of police presence in the city.
clayconews.com
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING INVESTIGATION IN MCMINNVILLE, OREGON
MCMINNVILLE, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 2:07 PM, officers from McMinnville Police Department responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street in McMinnville to investigate a report of a suicidal male at that location. When officers arrived, the...
Another shooting in Old Town claims a life
A shooting in Old Town Friday evening left an adult man dead. At 9:27 p.m., police responded to a call about a shooting on Northwest 6th Avenue near Flanders Street and found a man who’d been shot. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died. The...
Man killed in Southeast Portland shooting identified
The victim of a shooting in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood has been identified as 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell, Portland police said in a statement Thursday. Campbell was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnolia Court Apartments in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just after 9 p.m. Aug. 10. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, police said, making it the 59th homicide of the year.
Body camera footage shows Oregon state lawmaker James Hieb’s arrest
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have released body camera footage showing Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies arresting state lawmaker James Hieb at the Clackamas County Fair earlier this month. Hieb was arrested on Aug. 17 on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer, and later released. The state lawmaker represents Oregon House […]
Essence
Walmart Ordered To Pay $4.4M To Oregon Man In Racial Profiling Case
According to the lawsuit, former Walmart employee, Joe Williams, "spied" on Michael Mangum while he shopped for a light bulb at the store, ordered him to leave, and called the police when he refused. A jury in Oregon has ordered Walmart to pay $4.4 million in damages to a man...
