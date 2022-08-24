ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland man was supposed to report to prison on federal gun conviction. Instead, he stole another gun, police say

By Maxine Bernstein
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
American Patriot
3d ago

There should be a law against stealing guns, or at least a law against felons possesing guns or at the very, very least, a law against felons stealing guns they should have. We need more laws so these criminal start obeying the laws!

Scott Wood
3d ago

When are judges and politicians going to realize these soft on crime policies don't work? It's time we start coming down hard on these outlaws.

demolition80
3d ago

We definitely need to restrict my gun rights because of people like this.

City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
msn.com

New details released in ‘unprovoked attack' on Hillsboro officer, shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New details have been released in the alleged “violent unprovoked attack” and shooting that involved one man and a Hillsboro police officer. Earlier this week, the Hillsboro Police Department identified 20-year-old Juan Aguilar-Mandujano as the man who allegedly attacked an officer near a patrol car before being shot on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19. Police have now named the involved officer as Lieutenant Neil Potter, who has been with HPD for 23 years.
HILLSBORO, OR
Chronicle

Rainbow Fentanyl Busts in Oregon Prompt Federal Safety Warning

Separate “notable seizures” of rainbow fentanyl in the Portland area spurred federal authorities to issue a warning Friday about the brightly colored clumps of the synthetic opioid that look like sidewalk chalk. Multnomah County announced in mid-August that deputies had seized about 4 ounces of multi-colored fentanyl powder...
PORTLAND, OR
q13fox.com

Red Robin employee gets spit on, pepper-sprayed in scam attempt

TUALATIN, Ore. - A Red Robin employee was not only the victim of a scam attempt but also got spit on and pepper sprayed, according to authorities. Police in Tualatin, Oregon, said the incident happened on August 24 around 3:30 p.m. local time. Investigators said they responded to the Red...
TUALATIN, OR
kezi.com

Burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison

EUGENE, Ore. - A man who police say burglarized several Eugene businesses, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to the Eugene Police Department Thomas Young of Independence pled guilty to a total of 19 counts of burglary. Twelve burglaries were investigated by EPD. According to police, Young...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6

It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Crime Briefs - Gresham suspect threatens with machete

Man allegedly menaced commuters Monday morning with a weapon; Suspect kidnapped brother, sparked shootoutHere are some of the incidents reported by the Gresham Police Officers' Association that occurred earlier this week: • A man was arrested Monday morning, Aug. 22, after allegedly threatening community members with a machete in the middle of a busy parking lot. Gresham officers responded at 8:08 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Highland Drive on reports of a man shouting at passerby and waving the blade. At one point the suspect allegedly shouted if a bystander "wanted to die." The...
GRESHAM, OR
WWEEK

Report: Gresham Police Blame District Attorney for “Confusing and Inefficient Dynamic”

As Portland and its neighboring cities grapple with a surge in violent crime, police officers and prosecutors are pointing fingers at each other. The frayed relationship is highlighted in a report commissioned last year by the city of Gresham. It was completed earlier this month and presented last week during a heated city council meeting as residents confronted Gresham’s leaders about a lack of police presence in the city.
GRESHAM, OR
clayconews.com

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING INVESTIGATION IN MCMINNVILLE, OREGON

MCMINNVILLE, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 2:07 PM, officers from McMinnville Police Department responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street in McMinnville to investigate a report of a suicidal male at that location. When officers arrived, the...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
The Oregonian

Another shooting in Old Town claims a life

A shooting in Old Town Friday evening left an adult man dead. At 9:27 p.m., police responded to a call about a shooting on Northwest 6th Avenue near Flanders Street and found a man who’d been shot. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died. The...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man killed in Southeast Portland shooting identified

The victim of a shooting in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood has been identified as 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell, Portland police said in a statement Thursday. Campbell was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnolia Court Apartments in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just after 9 p.m. Aug. 10. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, police said, making it the 59th homicide of the year.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Body camera footage shows Oregon state lawmaker James Hieb’s arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have released body camera footage showing Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies arresting state lawmaker James Hieb at the Clackamas County Fair earlier this month. Hieb was arrested on Aug. 17 on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer, and later released. The state lawmaker represents Oregon House […]
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
