Read full article on original website
Related
Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona. The post Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
The pair who stole Ashley Biden's diary tried to sell it to the Trump campaign but a representative refused and told them to turn it over to the FBI, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said the pair — who pleaded guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary — unsuccessfully tried to sell it to the Trump campaign in September 2020.
GOP Gov. Sununu — whose home state of New Hampshire has one of the highest education loan averages in the country — calls student debt relief 'inherently unfair' and Biden's loan cancellation 'fairly illegal'
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said on CNN's State of the Union that he opposes loan forgiveness measures despite benefits to constituents of his state.
Comments / 0