Tom Brady Celebrates Look-Alike Son Jack’s 15th Birthday: ‘What A Blessing You Are’
Tom Brady, 45, has a full-fledged teenager on his hands! His oldest son, Jack, turned 15 years old on August 22. The Super Bowl champ posted an adorable photo of his son and a sweet caption. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We...
Photos: Meet The Alleged Girlfriend Of Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Earlier this summer, rumors emerged suggesting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a new girlfriend. Rodgers and his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, officially called off their engagement a few months prior. Not long after their split, Rodgers was reportedly spotted with a new woman. It was widely reported that...
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs
Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
49ers Released Former Packers Draft Pick On Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman on Sunday afternoon, they announced. Hollman, a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, signed a reserve/futures contract with the 49ers back in February. He recorded nine tackles in three preseason games, but that wasn't enough to crack the team's final...
Look: Dick Butkus' Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral
It's safe to say that Dick Butkus isn't a big fan of what the Packers are doing on offense this year. The Packers lost wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason. Green Bay failed to make a big move at wide receiver to replace Adams. Butkus doesn't appear...
Julian Edelman ‘confirms’ Buccaneers QB Tom Brady in ‘Masked Singer’ – because the internet never lies
A few weeks ago, a seemingly innocuous conspiracy theory emerged on Reddit about Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. In a surprisingly detailed post, the user claimed that Brady’s absence was due to an upcoming appearance on the Masked Singer. Immediately, the theory went viral, with everyone wanting to believe it was true. However, all […] The post Julian Edelman ‘confirms’ Buccaneers QB Tom Brady in ‘Masked Singer’ – because the internet never lies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Julian Edelman said he was ‘kicked out of the Colts box with Guy Fieri’ at Super Bowl LII
"Colts management found out I was there, and let's just say Indy isn't known for its hospitality." The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays 6-5 on Thursday. Boston begins a three-game series against the Rays at Fenway Park tonight at 7:10 p.m. Also tonight, the Patriots face the Raiders...
Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue
Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
Tyreek Hill's Response To Jackson Mahomes Comment Going Viral
Tyreek Hill is trending on Twitter this week due to his comments about Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. During an appearance on BS w/ Jake Paul, Hill was asked if he'd get handcuffed to Mahomes in order to win a Super Bowl. His response to that question is going viral.
Look: 1 Baker Mayfield Pass Went Viral Last Night
Baker Mayfield solidified his status as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers, completing 9-of-15 pass attempts for 89 yards with two touchdowns. One of Mayfield's passes on Friday night went viral because he managed to get it past double coverage. Whether it was lucky or not, this pass from...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats
Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
Watch: NFL Kicker Made 70-Yard Field Goal On Saturday
Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York showed off his elite kicking prowess during pregame warmups on Saturday. Ahead of the Browns' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the fourth-round pick knocked a 70-yard field goal through the uprights with room to spare. He then turned around and hit a 60-yard bomb in the other direction, per multiple reports.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'
Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
Nate Newton Calls Out Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
Former Dallas Cowboys star Nate Newton is among those calling out the franchise following the Tyron Smith injury. Smith, an All-Pro left tackle, suffered a serious leg injury at practice earlier this week. He is undergoing surgery and will be out until at least December. Newton, at a team event...
Longtime NFL Executive Is Tragically Dead At 48
A longtime Miami Dolphins team executive tragically passed away on Saturday night. The Dolphins announced that vice president Jason Jenkins died suddenly at 48. "Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away," the Dolphins announced on Saturday evening.
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Tight End With Injury Settlement
The Dallas Cowboys are inching closer and closer to making their final roster cuts before the 2022 regular season. Unfortunately, those roster cuts have led to the of one player's tenure in Dallas. On Friday, the Cowboys released veteran tight end Jeremy Sprinkle with an injury settlement. Sprinkle was heading...
