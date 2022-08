BOWIE, Md. – Bowie State University redshirt senior defensive lineman Joshua Pryor was named on Wednesday to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List. The 74th annual game is scheduled to take place February 4, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala. Game time is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

BOWIE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO