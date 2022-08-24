ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Watkins Family Hour’s Sean and Sara Watkins on 20 Years of Communal Residency at Largo in L.A. and Their New Album, ‘Vol. II’

If you live in Los Angeles and you sometimes feel the heat, congestion or cost of living making you wonder about greener pastures, you may keep a running checklist in the back of your mind of Reasons Never to Move Away. If you live in L.A. and you’re a fan of roots or Americana music, you may keep the monthly Watkins Family Hour shows at Largo on that checklist of reasons not to check out— because in what other city are you going to find such a reliable monthly gathering of the contemporary folk-rock tribe?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Photos: Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow & More

The music and pop culture stars are coming together to celebrate the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK, LL Cool J, Sabrina Carpenter and more showed off their best looks creating fashion moments as the brightest celebrities made their way through the red carpet. Click on the image above to scroll through a photo gallery. Stars that are set to take the stage and perform include Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco. LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj will be recipients of the Video Vanguard award...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
SFGate

See Kevin Bacon Cover Beyoncé’s ‘Heated’ for an Audience of Goats

Kevin Bacon and his acoustic guitar were back on the farm this Sunday as the actor and burgeoning TikTok star performed Beyoncé’s “Heated” for a pair of goats. The actor shared a video on social media of his acoustic take on the Renaissance standout, the latest installment in his series of #GOATsongs:
PETS
SFGate

‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Premiere Date Set at Netflix

Consisting of 10 episodes, Season 4 Part 1 comes over a year after “Manifest” was canceled by NBC, where it originally aired. Before its cancellation, the series arrived on Netflix and quickly rose to the top of the streamer’s top 10 rankings. Netflix then picked it up for a fourth and final season in Aug. 2021.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy