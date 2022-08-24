Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Subsidized housing brings homeownership within school employee’s reach
LONG BEACH, Calif. — After decades in the classroom, it’s about time for one school employee to graduate to the next stage in life — made possible through the guarantee of housing. She’s moved a lot in her life, and this year instructional aide, Bridgette Spikes, is...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County Board of Supervisors Order Audit of OCPA
Last week, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to initiate an independent investigation into the embattled Orange County Power Authority (OCPA). The only County Supervisor to vote against the investigation was former Irvine Mayor Don Wagner. It should be noted that Wagner sits on the 6-member OCPA board, along with Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and Irvine Councilmember Mike Carroll.
5 SoCal colleges among 25 ‘most beautiful’ campuses in country: survey
The Princeton Review has released its rankings of the prettiest college campuses in the country, as determined by a survey of over 160,000 students from colleges and universities across the nation.
Silicon Valley
Kaiser nurses to picket over short staffing, safety concerns
More than 22,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses and nurse practitioners plan to stage a two-hour picket at Kaiser facilities throughout California next week, claiming they’re understaffed and facing safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the Thursday, Sept. 1 protests will take place at 21 Kaiser hospitals in Northern...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oc-breeze.com
New California Building Standards Code changes to take effect on January 1, 2023
Beginning January 1, 2023, the Long Beach Development Services Department (LBDS) will be required by State law to enforce the 2022 Edition of California Building Standards Codes (also known as Title 24 of the California Codes of Regulations). Projects submitted on or before December 31, 2022, are permitted to comply with the 2019 Edition of the California Building Standards Code.
southocbeaches.com
Irvine Farmers Market Saturday August 27 2022
Irvine Farmers Market Saturday August 27 2022. #Irvine Certified #FarmersMarket is on Saturday’s in 2022. Irvine Farmers Market is at Mariner’s Church at 8:00am-12:00pm rain or shine. California Certified Farmers’ Markets are the real thing – places where genuine farmers sell fruits, nuts, and vegetables directly to the...
spectrumnews1.com
Veterans Village affordable housing complex opens in Carson
CARSON, Calif. — Home sales may be dropping in Southern California, but land is still prohibitively expensive, especially for building affordable housing. That’s why the city of Carson has spent the last several years remediating the site of a former landfill it owned so the property could be repurposed for low-income housing serving military veterans.
newsantaana.com
Sal Tinajero is trying to raise taxes in Santa Ana again
Sal Tinajero was the Santa Ana City Councilman who put Measure X on the ballot – which gave Santa Ana the highest sales tax rate in Orange County (read about that here). Tinajero was running for Santa Ana Mayor when Measure X passed. He lost that race but now he is running for Mayor again – and apparently he has not learned his lesson. Tinajero is once again trying to raise taxes for Santa Ana residents!
IN THIS ARTICLE
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
Mayor Garcetti signs executive directive on city's procurement process
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an executive directive that seeks to make the city’s contracting and procurement process more equitable and accessible for women- and minority-owned businesses.
Long Beach aims to educate public on when to call 911 amid dispatcher shortage
Cities across the country are seeing a mass shortage in 911 dispatchers, leading to increased wait times for emergency and non-emergency calls. The post Long Beach aims to educate public on when to call 911 amid dispatcher shortage appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Pipeline operator to pay $13m over California coast leak
The operators of a pipeline that leaked crude oil onto California beaches has agreed to plead guilty to environmental pollution charges and pay $13 million, these companies said Friday. As part of plea agreements entered in federal court, they will pay a $7.1 million fine and hand over $5.8 million to compensate federal agencies involved in cleaning up 25,000 gallons of crude oil that spewed from their pipeline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sanclementetimes.com
City Sues Owners of Abandoned Gas Station Lot Near Downtown
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Vicente Sarmiento campaign states Sarmiento in best position to win for Orange County Board of Supervisors District 2
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is best positioned to win the newly-drawn, Latino-majority Orange County Board of Supervisors 2nd District as demonstrated by his commanding primary victory; overwhelming fundraising advantage; coalition of endorsers; and right record and message to lead in this critical moment for Orange County. Primary Winner: Vicente...
California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center
Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
Veterans Cemetery Bill Clears CA Legislature, Reaching Governor’s Desk After Tense Debate
A veterans cemetery in Orange County is one step closer today after state legislators approved legislation that would provide a final resting place for area veterans who for many years have had to drive hours outside county lines to be buried in a veterans cemetery. The issue that’s reverberated through...
City receives $30.5M grant to build tiny homes, buy motel for unhoused people
The estimated 100 or more housing units the grant will fund, however, will likely not be available to people seeking shelter until late 2023. The post City receives $30.5M grant to build tiny homes, buy motel for unhoused people appeared first on Long Beach Post.
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
spectrumnews1.com
Kamala Harris set to speak at Newport Beach DNC fundraiser
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Saturday afternoon at a home in Newport Beach in what is her only announced public appearance of this trip to Southern California. Harris returned to Los Angeles Thursday after vacationing...
iebusinessdaily.com
Resort property sells for $50 million
Murrieta Hot Springs, the 46-acre property in southwest Riverside County that has been home to a Christian conference center and Bible college since 1995, has been sold. Olympus Real Estate Group paid $50 million for the site at 39401 Hot Springs Road, according to a statement released Tuesday. The seller...
Comments / 0