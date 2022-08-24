ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

villages-news.com

Chicken tests positive for West Nile Virus at Sumter County Fairgrounds

Sumter County was recently notified that one of its sentinel chickens tested positive for West Nile Virus. The positive sample was collected from a sentinel chicken located at the Sumter County Fairgrounds in Bushnell. Sentinel Chickens are used as a way to survey for mosquito-transmitted diseases. “Since chickens do not...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

STDs in The Villages

First of all, there is only one way to catch an STD – sexual contact. If you’re worried about catching it, you’re a promiscuous person. You can’t get it from a bathroom sink unless what you’re doing in there is sexual. There are no more STDs in The Villages than any other small town or city this was started by an unhappy RN in the Leesburg hospital who wanted to be transferred to The Villages hospital. If you’re worried about catching an STD, then keep your legs closed.
THE VILLAGES, FL
dogheirs.com

Firefighters Come to the Rescue of Dog Swallowed by Sinkhole

These wonderful firefighters came to the rescue of a dog in serious trouble! Florida firefighters with Seminole County received an emergency call from a dog owner who said their dog was stuck in a sinkhole. The firefighters from SCFD Station 42 found the large dog partially buried with over 75%...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
The Villages, FL
Health
City
The Villages, FL
Local
Florida Health
villages-news.com

The governor and other elected officials have failed us

If there were so many fraudulent roof claims taking place my first question would be to ask why insurance companies allowed them to be paid at the expense of all customers. Since roofs are obviously a problem in Florida maybe alternative roofing materials should be considered in The Villages such as metal roofs, which do look good and hold up longer than your standard asphalt shingles.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Fall dates announced for free dementia workshops at Lady Lake Library

The Lady Lake Library and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced that free ABC of Dementia workshops will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 15; Wednesday, Oct. 19; Monday, Nov. 7; Monday, Nov. 28; and Friday, Dec. 16; in room 204 at 225 W. Guava Street in Lady Lake, Florida.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Nurses club to learn about volunteer opportunities with Villages Honor Flight

The Always A Nurse Club will learn about volunteer opportunities with The Villages Honor Flight. The Always A Nurse Club will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Waterlily Recreation Center. A representative from The Villages Honor Flight will give a presentation about the program with emphasis on volunteer opportunities for nurses for the medical team.
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man jailed on drug charge after Walgreens helps verify forged prescription

A Fruitland Park man caught with pills in Leesburg was arrested this week after Walgreens helped verify he had forged a prescription. On the night of July 26, 33-year-old Jake Soileau had been stopped by a Fruitland Park officer when the he saw him driving a red pickup truck with cracked rear tail light on South Dixie Avenue. When a K-9 officer’s dog alerted on the truck, the officers searched the vehicle and found two Adderall pills. Soileau told the officer that he had a prescription for the controlled substance but that he did not have it with him. The officer placed the pills in an evidence bag and gave Soileau one week to provide the prescription to the Fruitland Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Someone has to pay for those new roofs

Like car insurance, if you file a claim your premium will go up. If you scammed your insurance company for a new roof you should have to pay but, the rest of us who paid for own roofs should not have to pay for yours. We dropped Progressive in The Villages because the only reason they could give was, “someone has to pay for those new roofs.”
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

2 found fatally shot in Lake County home

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff's office working in Crystal River to reduce traffic crashes, ticket wrongdoers

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities are doing what they can to curb vehicle crashes in Crystal River after a rise of collisions was documented in the city. During a presentation Wednesday, Aug. 24, to Crystal River City Council about the city’s crime and traffic stats for the second quarter of 2022, sheriff’s office Lt. Chris Ball said deputies for the city, along with the sheriff’s traffic unit, have been cracking down on local roads.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Churches donate to help Kentucky flood victims

Wendy Bustin was determined to help those affected by the summer floods in eastern Kentucky that left at least 39 people dead. And when Open Door Community Church in Summerfield made the call for donations and assistance for flood survivors more than a week ago, the community responded in droves.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents share thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County

In response to multiple letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve been reading various complaints from readers about the development of Ocala and lack of certain types of businesses. Perhaps...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Crystal River postal employee sentenced for possessing stolen mail

Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced a 20-year-old former Crystal River mail carrier for possessing stolen mail. Aleia Deborah Green, of Brooksville, was sentenced to the maximum term of probation – five years – and she was ordered to make full restitution to the 23 victims of her offense, in the amount of $956.53. Green had pleaded guilty on June 1, 2022.
BROOKSVILLE, FL

